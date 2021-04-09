Vinemont swept all three team titles at the St. Bernard Bullseye Bash, which concluded on Friday night.
See below for team scores and top performers from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event.
Elementary Division
Vinemont (3,144)
East Elementary (2,999)
Welti (2,853)
Sacred Heart (2,046)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Tucker Drake (276)
Haley Millwood (275)
Arleigh Thomason (270)
Lily Copeland (265)
Noah Maltbie (262)
AnnaLee McRae (262)
Nora Burks (259)
Addison Epperson (259)
Samuel Hudson (258)
Kylie Metzger (255)
Greyson Fresh (253)
Oakley Monk (250)
Top Female Archer: Ava Pruett, Fairview (278)
Top Male Archer: Tucker Drake, Vinemont (276)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (3,345)
Cullman (3,236)
West Point (2,970)
Fairview (2,952)
Hanceville (2,879)
Holly Pond (2,745)
St. Bernard (2,745)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Tucker Robinson (288)
Caroline Miller (283)
Erin Anderson (281)
Randi Torres (281)
Gage Crawford (280)
Kayden Henderson (280)
Bradley Johnson (279)
Evie Floyd (279)
Briana Leigeber (277)
Clairebeth Johnson (276)
Riley Bramley (272)
Anika Oden (269)
Top Female Archer: Caroline Miller, Vinemont (283)*
*Defeated Cullman's Maddie Seidel (283) in a shootout
Top Male Archer: Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (288)
High School Division
Vinemont (3,324)
Cullman (3,280)
West Point (3,207)
St. Bernard (2,689)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Ryan Isbell (289)
Alexis Sartin (288)
Cadan Welch (285)
Savannah Drake (281)
Shelby Thompson (277)
Berkley Gable (275)
Gabby Conde (273)
Dawson Wilhite (273)
Tai Shurtleff (272)
Peyton Hacker (271)
Symon Joiner (270)
Savannah Mann (270)
Top Female and Overall Archer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (288)
Top Male and Overall Archer: Forrest Calvert, Cullman (291)
