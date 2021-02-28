Vinemont

Vinemont's archery teams.

Vinemont racked up all three team titles at this weekend’s North Alabama Pre-Regional.

See below for team totals and top outings from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event.

Elementary Division

Vinemont: 3,054

East Elementary: 2,945

Welti Elementary: 2,590

Good Hope: 2,583

West Point: 2,280

Sacred Heart: 1,596

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Haley Millwood (271)

Kylie Metzger (262)

Arleigh Thomason (260)

Emilyn Heaton (260)

Tucker Drake (257)

Noah Maltbie (255)

Colby Stewart (252)

Rayne Baker (249)

Addison Epperson (248)

Marley Williams (248)

Samuel Hudson (248)

Brooklynn Marsh (244)

Top Male Performer: Connor Mallon, Welti (267)

Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (271)

Middle School Division

Vinemont: 3,322

Cullman: 3,272

West Point: 2,987

Good Hope: 2,973

Boaz: 2,829

Fairview: 2,825

Thompson: 2,765

Holly Pond: 2,740

St. Bernard: 2,663

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Clairebeth Johnson (287)

Tucker Robinson (287)

Anika Oden (280)

Caroline Miller (278)

Evie Floyd (277)

Kayden Henderson (276)

Briana Leigeber (275)

Emmett Hudson (275)

Randi Torres (273)

Rylan McRae (272)

Bradley Johnson (272)

Erin Anderson (270)

Top Male Performer: Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (287)

Top Female Performer: Clairebeth Johnson, Vinemont (287)

High School Division

Vinemont: 3,290

Cullman: 3,253

Good Hope: 3,093

Tuscaloosa County: 3,092

West Point: 3,061

Thompson: 2,970

Holly Pond: 2,787

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Alexis Sartin (290)

Dawson Wilhite (280)

Tai Shurtleff (279)

Logan Ford (278)

Ryan Isbell (277)

Blake Heaton (271)

Gabby Conde (271)

Berkley Gable (271)

Kix Johnson (270)

Savannah Mann (268)

Jarrett Friedrich (268)

Shelby Thompson (267)

Top Overall Male Performer: Carson Starnes, Cullman (297)

Top Overall Female Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (290)

