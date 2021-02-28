Vinemont racked up all three team titles at this weekend’s North Alabama Pre-Regional.
See below for team totals and top outings from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event.
Elementary Division
Vinemont: 3,054
East Elementary: 2,945
Welti Elementary: 2,590
Good Hope: 2,583
West Point: 2,280
Sacred Heart: 1,596
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Haley Millwood (271)
Kylie Metzger (262)
Arleigh Thomason (260)
Emilyn Heaton (260)
Tucker Drake (257)
Noah Maltbie (255)
Colby Stewart (252)
Rayne Baker (249)
Addison Epperson (248)
Marley Williams (248)
Samuel Hudson (248)
Brooklynn Marsh (244)
Top Male Performer: Connor Mallon, Welti (267)
Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (271)
Middle School Division
Vinemont: 3,322
Cullman: 3,272
West Point: 2,987
Good Hope: 2,973
Boaz: 2,829
Fairview: 2,825
Thompson: 2,765
Holly Pond: 2,740
St. Bernard: 2,663
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Clairebeth Johnson (287)
Tucker Robinson (287)
Anika Oden (280)
Caroline Miller (278)
Evie Floyd (277)
Kayden Henderson (276)
Briana Leigeber (275)
Emmett Hudson (275)
Randi Torres (273)
Rylan McRae (272)
Bradley Johnson (272)
Erin Anderson (270)
Top Male Performer: Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (287)
Top Female Performer: Clairebeth Johnson, Vinemont (287)
High School Division
Vinemont: 3,290
Cullman: 3,253
Good Hope: 3,093
Tuscaloosa County: 3,092
West Point: 3,061
Thompson: 2,970
Holly Pond: 2,787
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Alexis Sartin (290)
Dawson Wilhite (280)
Tai Shurtleff (279)
Logan Ford (278)
Ryan Isbell (277)
Blake Heaton (271)
Gabby Conde (271)
Berkley Gable (271)
Kix Johnson (270)
Savannah Mann (268)
Jarrett Friedrich (268)
Shelby Thompson (267)
Top Overall Male Performer: Carson Starnes, Cullman (297)
Top Overall Female Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (290)
