This year’s Cullman County Archery Championships wrapped up Wednesday afternoon — with Vinemont sweeping all three divisions.
The Eagles earned the elementary, middle and high school titles at the conclusion of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which began Tuesday at Fairview High School.
See below for team scores, top performers, and top three male and female archers from all divisions. Those who finished in the top three of their respective divisions received medals.
Elementary Division
Vinemont (3,162)
East Elementary (3,124)
Welti (2,837)
Good Hope (2,773)
West Point (2,400)
Sacred Heart (2,053)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Addison Epperson (284)
Haley Millwood (278)
Lily Copeland (265)
Hayden Helms (265)
Kylie Metzger (265)
Brakston Fresh (264)
Arleigh Thomason (258)
Noah Maltbie (258)
AnnaLee McRae (258)
Nora Burks (257)
Santiago Barillas (255)
Oakley Monk (255)
Top 3 Male Performers
Joshua Au, East Elementary (276)
Paxton Cornelius, East Elementary (267)
Hayden Helms, Vinemont (265)
Top 3 Female Performers
Addison Epperson, Vinemont (284)
Haley Millwood, Vinemont (278)
Ava Pruett, Fairview, (272)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (3,306)
Cullman (3,278)
West Point (3,046)
Good Hope (2,980)
Fairview (2,923)
Holly Pond (2,826)
St. Bernard (2,557)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Anika Oden (283)
Emmett Hudson (280)
Caroline Miller (279)
Kayden Henderson (275)
Erin Anderson (275)
Trinity Sartin (275)
Tucker Robinson (275)
Randi Torres (275)
Piper Speake (273)
Bradley Johnson (273)
Addison Holcomb (272)
Lily Hasting (271)
Top 3 Male Performers
Evan Dockery, Cullman (282)
Emmett Hudson, Vinemont (280)
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont (275)
Top 3 Female Performers
Ashley Cornelius, Cullman (284)*
Maddie Seidel, Cullman (284)
Anika Oden, Vinemont (283)
*Won Tiebreaker
High School Division
Vinemont (3,351)
Cullman (3,223)
West Point (3,203)
Good Hope (3,188)
Holly Pond (2,922)
St. Bernard (2,664)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Cadan Welch (292)
Alexis Sartin (286)
Logan Ford (283)
Tai Shurtleff (282)
Symon Joiner (282)
Savannah Drake (280)
Berkley Gable (278)
Shelby Thompson (278)
Gabby Conde (273)
Ashton Kelley (273)
Preston Williams (273)
Dawson Wilhite (271)
Top 3 Male Performers
Carson Starnes, Cullman (294)
Cadan Welch, Vinemont (292)*
Forrest Calvert, Cullman (292)
*Won Tiebreaker
Top 3 Female Performers
Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (286)
Lauren Taylor, West Point (284)
Elizabeth Brady, West Point (281)
