Archery

Vinemont's archery teams are pictured.

 Jake Winfrey

This year’s Cullman County Archery Championships wrapped up Wednesday afternoon — with Vinemont sweeping all three divisions.

The Eagles earned the elementary, middle and high school titles at the conclusion of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which began Tuesday at Fairview High School.

See below for team scores, top performers, and top three male and female archers from all divisions. Those who finished in the top three of their respective divisions received medals.

Elementary Division

Vinemont (3,162)

East Elementary (3,124)

Welti (2,837)

Good Hope (2,773)

West Point (2,400)

Sacred Heart (2,053)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Addison Epperson (284)

Haley Millwood (278)

Lily Copeland (265)

Hayden Helms (265)

Kylie Metzger (265)

Brakston Fresh (264)

Arleigh Thomason (258)

Noah Maltbie (258)

AnnaLee McRae (258)

Nora Burks (257)

Santiago Barillas (255)

Oakley Monk (255)

 

Top 3 Male Performers

Joshua Au, East Elementary (276)

Paxton Cornelius, East Elementary (267)

Hayden Helms, Vinemont (265)

Top 3 Female Performers

Addison Epperson, Vinemont (284)

Haley Millwood, Vinemont (278)

Ava Pruett, Fairview, (272) 

Middle School Division

Vinemont (3,306)

Cullman (3,278)

West Point (3,046)

Good Hope (2,980)

Fairview (2,923)

Holly Pond (2,826)

St. Bernard (2,557)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Anika Oden (283)

Emmett Hudson (280)

Caroline Miller (279)

Kayden Henderson (275)

Erin Anderson (275)

Trinity Sartin (275)

Tucker Robinson (275)

Randi Torres (275)

Piper Speake (273)

Bradley Johnson (273)

Addison Holcomb (272)

Lily Hasting (271)

Top 3 Male Performers

Evan Dockery, Cullman (282)

Emmett Hudson, Vinemont (280)

Kayden Henderson, Vinemont (275)

Top 3 Female Performers

Ashley Cornelius, Cullman (284)*

Maddie Seidel, Cullman (284)

Anika Oden, Vinemont (283)

*Won Tiebreaker

High School Division

Vinemont (3,351)

Cullman (3,223)

West Point (3,203)

Good Hope (3,188)

Holly Pond (2,922)

St. Bernard (2,664)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Cadan Welch (292)

Alexis Sartin (286)

Logan Ford (283)

Tai Shurtleff (282)

Symon Joiner (282)

Savannah Drake (280)

Berkley Gable (278)

Shelby Thompson (278)

Gabby Conde (273)

Ashton Kelley (273)

Preston Williams (273)

Dawson Wilhite (271)

Top 3 Male Performers

Carson Starnes, Cullman (294)

Cadan Welch, Vinemont (292)*

Forrest Calvert, Cullman (292)

*Won Tiebreaker

Top 3 Female Performers

Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (286)

Lauren Taylor, West Point (284)

Elizabeth Brady, West Point (281)

