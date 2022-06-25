Vinemont Middle School
Stephen Robinson

Vinemont Middle School came through in the clutch at this weekend's NASP Open in Louisville, securing a first-place finish in the bullseye competition and placing second in the IBO 3D Challenge.

The Eagles registered 3,358 points on their way to the crown, edging Mont Harmon Middle School (3,335) for the top spot. Benton Middle School, meanwhile, tallied 1,702 points in the IBO 3D Challenge to clip the Red and White (1,684).

See top archers from local schools below.

Bullseye

Vinemont Middle

Jagger Lee: 287

Clairebeth Johnson: 285

Caroline Miller: 285

Tucker Robinson: 284

Ethan Rabren: 283

Haley Millwood: 279

Krimson Gingrich: 278

Ada Emmert: 278

Jayden Friedrich: 277

Tyson James: 275

Addison Holcomb: 274

Tucker Drake: 273

Cullman Middle

Maddie Seidel: 291 (seventh in middle school girls)

East Elementary

Thatcher Lucas: 282 (fifth in elementary boys)

Cullman High

Will Bolzle: 289

Samantha Johnson: 286

Vinemont High

Savannah Mann: 274

IBO 3D Challenge

Vinemont Middle

Caroline Miller: 289 (sixth in middle school girls)

Tucker Robinson: 287 (seventh in middle school boys)

Addison Holcomb: 281

Jayden Friedrich: 281

Katie Holmes: 274

Ethan Rabren: 272

Cullman Middle

Maddie Seidel: 287 (10th in middle school girls)

East Elementary

Thatcher Lucas: 276 (10th in elementary boys)

Cullman High

Samantha Johnson: 281

Will Bolzle: 280

Vinemont High

Savannah Mann: 270

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you