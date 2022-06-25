Vinemont Middle School came through in the clutch at this weekend's NASP Open in Louisville, securing a first-place finish in the bullseye competition and placing second in the IBO 3D Challenge.
The Eagles registered 3,358 points on their way to the crown, edging Mont Harmon Middle School (3,335) for the top spot. Benton Middle School, meanwhile, tallied 1,702 points in the IBO 3D Challenge to clip the Red and White (1,684).
See top archers from local schools below.
Bullseye
Vinemont Middle
Jagger Lee: 287
Clairebeth Johnson: 285
Caroline Miller: 285
Tucker Robinson: 284
Ethan Rabren: 283
Haley Millwood: 279
Krimson Gingrich: 278
Ada Emmert: 278
Jayden Friedrich: 277
Tyson James: 275
Addison Holcomb: 274
Tucker Drake: 273
Cullman Middle
Maddie Seidel: 291 (seventh in middle school girls)
East Elementary
Thatcher Lucas: 282 (fifth in elementary boys)
Cullman High
Will Bolzle: 289
Samantha Johnson: 286
Vinemont High
Savannah Mann: 274
IBO 3D Challenge
Vinemont Middle
Caroline Miller: 289 (sixth in middle school girls)
Tucker Robinson: 287 (seventh in middle school boys)
Addison Holcomb: 281
Jayden Friedrich: 281
Katie Holmes: 274
Ethan Rabren: 272
Cullman Middle
Maddie Seidel: 287 (10th in middle school girls)
East Elementary
Thatcher Lucas: 276 (10th in elementary boys)
Cullman High
Samantha Johnson: 281
Will Bolzle: 280
Vinemont High
Savannah Mann: 270