East Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High took home the team titles at the Cullman County Nationals Warm-Up, which wrapped up on Friday.
See below for team totals and top performances from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) competition.
Elementary Division
East Elementary (3,077)
Vinemont (3,033)
Welti (2,783)
Good Hope (2,585)
Sacred Heart (2,038)
East Elementary’s Counting Scores
Allie Johnson (264)
Riley Britton (262)
Caroline Bryant (261)
Hallie Page (260)
Bryant Eastman (258)
Lucas Crane (258)
Thatcher Lucas (256)
Sadie Reese (254)
Joshua Au (254)
Aidan Cornelius (253)
Ryan Blankenship (249)
Eugene Byrd (248)
Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (282)
Top Male Performer: Connor Mallon, Welti (279)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (3,317)
Cullman (3,305)
Good Hope (3,035)
Fairview (2,919)
Vinemont Middle’s Counting Scores
Bradley Johnson (290)
Caroline Miller (288)
Randi Torres (283)
Tucker Robinson (282)
Rylan McRae (278)
Anika Oden (275)
Dalton Bryan (271)
Vayda Yarbrough (271)
Evie Floyd (271)
Malicih Adams (270)
Trinity Sartin (269)
Krimson Gingrich (269)
Top Female Performer: Caroline Miller, Vinemont (288)
Top Male Performer: Bradley Johnson, Vinemont (290)
High School Division
Vinemont (3,355)
Cullman (3,273)
West Point (3,211)
Good Hope (3,076)
Addison (2,930)
Vinemont High’s Counting Scores
Cadan Welch (290)
Alexis Sartin (289)
Berkley Gable (288)
Logan Ford (285)
Savannah Drake (284)
Ryan Isbell (283)
Dawson Wilhite (280)
Gabby Conde (277)
Symon Joiner (275)
Sydney Rutherford (272)
Shelby Thompson (267)
Tai Shurtleff (265)
Top Female/Overall Performer: Lauren Taylor, West Point (290)
Top Male/Overall Performer: Forrest Calvert, Cullman (297)
