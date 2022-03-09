Archery
East Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High scored top marks last weekend, earning their respective titles at the Alabama State North 3D/IBO Tournament.

See team scores and top archers from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) competition below.

Elementary Division (Top 3)

East Elementary — 1,506

Vinemont — 1,452

Welti — 1,202

East Elementary’s Counting Scores

Cooper Robertson — 265

Thatcher Lucas — 256

Lucy Bates — 255

Kinsley Matson — 248

Carter Robertson — 244

Presley Latham — 238

Top Male Archer

Cooper Robertson, East Elementary — 265

Top Female Archer

Lucy Bates, East Elementary — 255

Middle School Division (Top 3)

Vinemont — 1,676

Cullman — 1,655

Vinemont — 1,560

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Tucker Robinson — 290

Dalton Bryan — 283

Addison Holcomb — 278

Tyson James — 276

Caroline Miller — 276

Katie Holmes — 273

Top Male Archer

Tucker Robinson, Vinemont — 290

Top Female and Overall Archer

Maddie Seidel, Cullman — 287

High School Division (Top 3)

Vinemont — 1,670

Cullman — 1,659

Pell City — 1,612

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Logan Ford — 280

Savannah Drake — 280

Alexis Sartin — 280

Lily Hasting — 279

Cadan Welch — 276

Trinity Sartin — 275

Top Male and Overall Archer

Forrest Calvert, Cullman — 298

Top Female Archer

Savannah Drake, Vinemont — 280 (17 Tens)

Alexis Sartin, Vinemont — 280 (13 Tens)

