East Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High scored top marks last weekend, earning their respective titles at the Alabama State North 3D/IBO Tournament.
See team scores and top archers from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) competition below.
Elementary Division (Top 3)
East Elementary — 1,506
Vinemont — 1,452
Welti — 1,202
East Elementary’s Counting Scores
Cooper Robertson — 265
Thatcher Lucas — 256
Lucy Bates — 255
Kinsley Matson — 248
Carter Robertson — 244
Presley Latham — 238
Top Male Archer
Cooper Robertson, East Elementary — 265
Top Female Archer
Lucy Bates, East Elementary — 255
Middle School Division (Top 3)
Vinemont — 1,676
Cullman — 1,655
Vinemont — 1,560
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Tucker Robinson — 290
Dalton Bryan — 283
Addison Holcomb — 278
Tyson James — 276
Caroline Miller — 276
Katie Holmes — 273
Top Male Archer
Tucker Robinson, Vinemont — 290
Top Female and Overall Archer
Maddie Seidel, Cullman — 287
High School Division (Top 3)
Vinemont — 1,670
Cullman — 1,659
Pell City — 1,612
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Logan Ford — 280
Savannah Drake — 280
Alexis Sartin — 280
Lily Hasting — 279
Cadan Welch — 276
Trinity Sartin — 275
Top Male and Overall Archer
Forrest Calvert, Cullman — 298
Top Female Archer
Savannah Drake, Vinemont — 280 (17 Tens)
Alexis Sartin, Vinemont — 280 (13 Tens)
