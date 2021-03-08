Talk about on target.
Vinemont swept the team titles in the bull's-eye competition at its Eagle Eye Tournament this past weekend, while Vinemont Elementary, Cullman Middle and Cullman High took home the top prizes in the IBO Pre-State Warm-Up.
There was no shortage of terrific individual efforts, either.
See below for team totals and top performers in all divisions at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event.
Eagle Eye IBO Pre-State Warmup
Elementary Division
Vinemont (1,529)
East Elementary (1,466)
Welti (1,294)
West Point (1,214)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Haley Millwood (274)
Tucker Drake (260)
Arleigh Thomason (254)
Aaron Salgado (249)
Marley Williams (246)
Noah Maltbie (246)
Top Male Performer: Tucker Drake, Vinemont (260)
Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (274)
Middle School Division
Cullman (1,638)
Vinemont (1,632)
West Point (1,477)
Discovery (1,448)
Hanceville (1,427)
St. Bernard (1,326)
Cullman's Counting Scores
Camp Smith (285)
Evan Dockery (283)
Maddie Seidel (277)
Keyonna Puckett (266)
Hayden Scott (264)
Brayden Clark (263)
Top Male Performer: Camp Smith, Cullman (285)
Top Female Performer: Maddie Seidel, Cullman (277)
High School Division
Cullman (1,672)
Vinemont (1,648)
West Point (1,592)
Cullman's Counting Scores
Will Bolzle (290)
Carson Starnes (286)
Samantha Johnson (281)
Forrest Calvert (279)
Tiffany Calvert (268)
Claude Thomas (268)
Top Male and Overall Performer: Will Bolzle, Cullman (290)
Top Female and Overall Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (284)
Eagle Eye Bull's-Eye Tournament
Elementary Division
Vinemont (3,060)
East Elementary (2,988)
Cordova (2,699)
Welti (2,586)
Good Hope (2,577)
Sacred Heart (1,693)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Haley Millwood (276)
Noah Maltbie (270)
Emilyn Heaton (263)
Arleigh Thomason (261)
Tucker Drake (260)
Addison Epperson (258)
Marley Williams (254)
Kylie Metzger (246)
AnnaLee McRae (244)
Brakston Fresh (243)
Santiago Barillas (243)
Nora Burks (242)
Top Male Performer: Joshua Au, East Elementary (279)
Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (276)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (3,317)
Cullman (3,247)
West Point (3,011)
Fairview (2,955)
Good Hope (2,879)
Holly Pond (2,836)
Hanceville (2,815)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Tucker Robinson (285)
Rylan McRae (280)
Clairebeth Johnson (279)
Evie Floyd (279)
Anika Oden (278)
Randi Torres (277)
Bradley Johnson (275)
Caroline Miller (275)
Jonathan Roland (274)
Jayden Friedrich (273)
Makenna Howard (273)
Addison Holcomb (269)
Top Male Performer: Evan Dockery, Cullman (286)
Top Female Performer: Maddie Seidel, Cullman (287)
High School Division
Vinemont (3,336)
Cullman (3,265)
Good Hope (3,163)
West Point (3,157)
Cordova (3,078)
Holly Pond (2,934)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Alexis Sartin (294)
Logan Ford (289)
Cadan Welch (286)
Ryan Isbell (282)
Gabby Conde (280)
Symon Joiner (279)
Sydney Rutherford (274)
Savannah Drake (273)
Ashton Kelley (272)
Peyton Hacker (269)
Preston Williams (269)
Berkley Gable (269)
Top Male and Overall Performer: Carson Starnes, Cullman (295)
Top Female and Overall Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (294)
