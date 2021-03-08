Archery

Vinemont's middle school archery team is pictured.

Talk about on target.

Vinemont swept the team titles in the bull's-eye competition at its Eagle Eye Tournament this past weekend, while Vinemont Elementary, Cullman Middle and Cullman High took home the top prizes in the IBO Pre-State Warm-Up.

There was no shortage of terrific individual efforts, either.

See below for team totals and top performers in all divisions at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event.

Eagle Eye IBO Pre-State Warmup

Elementary Division

Vinemont (1,529)

East Elementary (1,466)

Welti (1,294)

West Point (1,214)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Haley Millwood (274)

Tucker Drake (260)

Arleigh Thomason (254)

Aaron Salgado (249)

Marley Williams (246)

Noah Maltbie (246)

Top Male Performer: Tucker Drake, Vinemont (260)

Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (274)

Middle School Division

Cullman (1,638)

Vinemont (1,632)

West Point (1,477)

Discovery (1,448)

Hanceville (1,427)

St. Bernard (1,326)

Cullman's Counting Scores

Camp Smith (285)

Evan Dockery (283)

Maddie Seidel (277)

Keyonna Puckett (266)

Hayden Scott (264)

Brayden Clark (263)

Top Male Performer: Camp Smith, Cullman (285)

Top Female Performer: Maddie Seidel, Cullman (277)

High School Division

Cullman (1,672)

Vinemont (1,648)

West Point (1,592)

Cullman's Counting Scores

Will Bolzle (290)

Carson Starnes (286)

Samantha Johnson (281)

Forrest Calvert (279)

Tiffany Calvert (268)

Claude Thomas (268)

Top Male and Overall Performer: Will Bolzle, Cullman (290)

Top Female and Overall Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (284)

Eagle Eye Bull's-Eye Tournament

Elementary Division

Vinemont (3,060)

East Elementary (2,988)

Cordova (2,699)

Welti (2,586)

Good Hope (2,577)

Sacred Heart (1,693)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Haley Millwood (276)

Noah Maltbie (270)

Emilyn Heaton (263)

Arleigh Thomason (261)

Tucker Drake (260)

Addison Epperson (258)

Marley Williams (254)

Kylie Metzger (246)

AnnaLee McRae (244)

Brakston Fresh (243)

Santiago Barillas (243)

Nora Burks (242)

Top Male Performer: Joshua Au, East Elementary (279)

Top Female Performer: Haley Millwood, Vinemont (276)

Middle School Division

Vinemont (3,317)

Cullman (3,247)

West Point (3,011)

Fairview (2,955)

Good Hope (2,879)

Holly Pond (2,836)

Hanceville (2,815)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Tucker Robinson (285)

Rylan McRae (280)

Clairebeth Johnson (279)

Evie Floyd (279)

Anika Oden (278)

Randi Torres (277)

Bradley Johnson (275)

Caroline Miller (275)

Jonathan Roland (274)

Jayden Friedrich (273)

Makenna Howard (273)

Addison Holcomb (269)

Top Male Performer: Evan Dockery, Cullman (286)

Top Female Performer: Maddie Seidel, Cullman (287)

High School Division

Vinemont (3,336)

Cullman (3,265)

Good Hope (3,163)

West Point (3,157)

Cordova (3,078)

Holly Pond (2,934)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Alexis Sartin (294)

Logan Ford (289)

Cadan Welch (286)

Ryan Isbell (282)

Gabby Conde (280)

Symon Joiner (279)

Sydney Rutherford (274)

Savannah Drake (273)

Ashton Kelley (272)

Peyton Hacker (269)

Preston Williams (269)

Berkley Gable (269)

Top Male and Overall Performer: Carson Starnes, Cullman (295)

Top Female and Overall Performer: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont (294)

