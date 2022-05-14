Cullman County turned in a dynamite performance on the national stage this weekend.
East Elementary and Cullman Middle won their respective titles in the Centershot Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge on Saturday, while Vinemont Middle's Tucker Robinson (NASP Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge) and Cullman High's Will Bolzle (NASP Eastern Nationals) claimed first individually in their respective competitions in Louisville, Kentucky.
East Elementary also finished second in the Centershot Bullseye Eastern Nationals Tournament, while Vinemont Middle garnered second in the Centershot Bullseye Eastern Nationals Tournament, NASP Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge and NASP Eastern Nationals.
See top finishers by school and event below.
Centershot Bullseye at Eastern Nationals Tournament
Vinemont Middle -- second (41 teams)
Jayden Friedrich (282)
Addison Holcomb (281)
Tucker Robinson (281)
Ada Emmert (281)
Ethan Rabren (281)
Jagger Lee (277)
East Elementary -- second (24 teams)
Thatcher Lucas (271)
Lucas Crane (269)
Lucy Bates (264)
Presley Latham (263)
Anna Claire Kallhoff (261)
Keaton Smith (258)
Centershot Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge
Cullman Middle -- first (23 teams)
Maddie Seidel (282) -- fourth in middle school girls
Stephen Cobb (276)
Camp Smith (274)
Emmaline Powell (274)
Ty Jackson (273)
Ashley Cornelius (273)
Vinemont Middle -- third (23 teams)
Tyson James (283) -- fifth in middle school boys
Addison Holcomb (282) -- fifth in middle school girls
Tucker Robinson (277)
Tucker Drake (268)
Jayden Friedrich (267)
Jagger Lee (265)
East Elementary -- first (13 teams)
Thatcher Lucas (285) -- second in elementary boys
Carter Robertson (262)
Trent Henderson (255)
Cooper Robertson (250)
Lucy Bates (248)
Reagan Blackwood (245)
NASP Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge
Vinemont Middle -- second (122 teams)
Tucker Robinson (293) -- first in middle school boys and seventh in overall boys
Addison Holcomb (285)
Caroline Miller (284)
Tyson James (284)
Jayden Friedrich (282)
Vayda Yarbrough (278)
NASP Eastern Nationals
Vinemont Middle -- second (205 teams)
Caroline Miller (292)
Tucker Robinson (289)
Addison Holcomb (284)
Ethan Rabren (283)
Jagger Lee (283)
Katie Holmes (282)
Clairebeth Johnson (281)
Gavin Phillips (280)
Tyson James (278)
Jayden Friedrich (274)
Haley Millwood (274)
Tucker Drake (273)
Cullman Middle -- ninth (205 teams)
Maddie Siedel (292) -- fourth in middle school girls
Cullman High
Will Bolzle -- tied for first in high school boys and overall boys
See complete team and individual results at NASPtournaments.org.
