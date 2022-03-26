Archery
East Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High corralled the team titles at this year’s Cullman County Archery Championship, which wrapped up on Saturday.

See below for team scores, top performers, and top three male and female archers from all divisions at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which took place at Fairview.

Those who finished in the top three of their respective divisions received medals.

Elementary Division

East Elementary (3,092)

Vinemont (2,972)

Hanceville (2,778)

Welti (2,569)

Good Hope (2,400)

CPRST Homeschool (2,176)

West Point (2,155)

East Elementary's Counting Scores

Thatcher Lucas (267)

Carter Robertson (267)

Lucas Crane (267)

Hayes Nicholas (264)

Alex Cornelius (261)

Cooper Robertson (260)

Trent Henderson (254)

Presley Latham (254)

Kole Nalley (252)

Kynli Giddens (249)

Avery Laney (249)

Anna Claire Kalhoff (248)

Top 3 Male Performers

Thatcher Lucas, East Elementary (267) — 13 Tens

Carter Robertson, East Elementary (267) — 10 Tens

Lucas Crane, East Elementary (267) — 7 Tens

Top 3 Female Performers

Natalie Grudzien, Vinemont (254) — 8 Tens

Presley Latham, East Elementary (254) — 5 Tens

Alyvia Smith, Vinemont (251)

Middle School Division

Vinemont (3,313)

Cullman (3,230)

Fairview (3,076)

Good Hope (3,062)

West Point (2,913)

Holly Pond (2,908)

Hanceville (2,801)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Caroline Miller (285)

Ethan Rabren (282)

Tucker Robinson (278)

Gavin Phillips (278)

Jayden Friedrich (278)

Jagger Lee (277)

Tucker Drake (274)

Vayda Yarbrough (274)

Gage Crawford (272)

Ada Emmert (272)

Addison Holcomb (272)

Riley Bramley (271)

Top 3 Male Performers

Ethan Rabren, Vinemont (282)

Camp Smith, Cullman (280)

Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (278) — 13 Tens

Gavin Phillips, Vinemont (278) — 13 Tens

Top 3 Female Performers

Maddie Seidel, Cullman (290)

Caroline Miller, Vinemont (285)

Emmaline Powell, Cullman (278) — 12 Tens

Jayden Friedrich, Vinemont (278) — 12 Tens

High School Division

Vinemont (3.380)

Cullman (3,304)

Good Hope (3,210)

Fairview (3,197)

West Point (3,145)

Holly Pond (2,923)

Hanceville (2,729)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Berkley Gable (288)

Lily Hasting (286)

Cadan Welch (285)

Savannah Mann (284)

Peyton Hacker (282)

Trinity Sartin (282)

Alexis Sartin (281)

Tai Shurtleff (280)

Shelby Thompson (278)

Malicih Adams (278)

Erin Anderson (278)

Logan Ford (278)

Top 3 Male Performers

Forrest Calvert, Cullman (295)

Cadan Welch, Vinemont (285)

Claude Thomas, Cullman (282)

Top 3 Female Performers

Berkley Gable, Vinemont (288)

Lily Hasting, Vinemont (286)

Savannah Mann, Vinemont (284)

