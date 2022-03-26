East Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High corralled the team titles at this year’s Cullman County Archery Championship, which wrapped up on Saturday.
See below for team scores, top performers, and top three male and female archers from all divisions at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event, which took place at Fairview.
Those who finished in the top three of their respective divisions received medals.
Elementary Division
East Elementary (3,092)
Vinemont (2,972)
Hanceville (2,778)
Welti (2,569)
Good Hope (2,400)
CPRST Homeschool (2,176)
West Point (2,155)
East Elementary's Counting Scores
Thatcher Lucas (267)
Carter Robertson (267)
Lucas Crane (267)
Hayes Nicholas (264)
Alex Cornelius (261)
Cooper Robertson (260)
Trent Henderson (254)
Presley Latham (254)
Kole Nalley (252)
Kynli Giddens (249)
Avery Laney (249)
Anna Claire Kalhoff (248)
Top 3 Male Performers
Thatcher Lucas, East Elementary (267) — 13 Tens
Carter Robertson, East Elementary (267) — 10 Tens
Lucas Crane, East Elementary (267) — 7 Tens
Top 3 Female Performers
Natalie Grudzien, Vinemont (254) — 8 Tens
Presley Latham, East Elementary (254) — 5 Tens
Alyvia Smith, Vinemont (251)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (3,313)
Cullman (3,230)
Fairview (3,076)
Good Hope (3,062)
West Point (2,913)
Holly Pond (2,908)
Hanceville (2,801)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Caroline Miller (285)
Ethan Rabren (282)
Tucker Robinson (278)
Gavin Phillips (278)
Jayden Friedrich (278)
Jagger Lee (277)
Tucker Drake (274)
Vayda Yarbrough (274)
Gage Crawford (272)
Ada Emmert (272)
Addison Holcomb (272)
Riley Bramley (271)
Top 3 Male Performers
Ethan Rabren, Vinemont (282)
Camp Smith, Cullman (280)
Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (278) — 13 Tens
Gavin Phillips, Vinemont (278) — 13 Tens
Top 3 Female Performers
Maddie Seidel, Cullman (290)
Caroline Miller, Vinemont (285)
Emmaline Powell, Cullman (278) — 12 Tens
Jayden Friedrich, Vinemont (278) — 12 Tens
High School Division
Vinemont (3.380)
Cullman (3,304)
Good Hope (3,210)
Fairview (3,197)
West Point (3,145)
Holly Pond (2,923)
Hanceville (2,729)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Berkley Gable (288)
Lily Hasting (286)
Cadan Welch (285)
Savannah Mann (284)
Peyton Hacker (282)
Trinity Sartin (282)
Alexis Sartin (281)
Tai Shurtleff (280)
Shelby Thompson (278)
Malicih Adams (278)
Erin Anderson (278)
Logan Ford (278)
Top 3 Male Performers
Forrest Calvert, Cullman (295)
Cadan Welch, Vinemont (285)
Claude Thomas, Cullman (282)
Top 3 Female Performers
Berkley Gable, Vinemont (288)
Lily Hasting, Vinemont (286)
Savannah Mann, Vinemont (284)
