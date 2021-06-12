East Elementary secured a runner-up finish at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) IBO 3D Championship, which wrapped up Saturday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Sadie Reese (263), Bryant Eastman (262), Thatcher Lucas (257), Paxton Cornelius (255), Easton Swafford (253) and Caroline Bryant (250) provided the counting scores for East Elementary, which finished seven points behind Cedar Grove Elementary (1,547). Vinemont Elementary (1,521) placed fifth.
Cullman's Will Bolzle, meanwhile, finished fifth out of 252 high school archers (boys) in the NASP Bull's-eye Championship. Earlier in the week, he finished first out of 107 high school archers and first out of 265 overall archers (boys) in the NASP Bull's-eye Open.
