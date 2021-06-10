To say Cullman’s Chalea Clemmons and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins were rock stars this past season wouldn’t quite do them justice.
The softball standouts put together phenomenal campaigns both at the plate and in the circle for their respective teams, and the Alabama Sports Writers Association — like so many others — took full notice.
Clemmons (Class 6A) and Wilkins (5A) secured first-team honors (utility) when the ASWA announced its annual All-State softball teams on Saturday. Cold Springs’ Anna Kate Voce (2A designated hitter) claimed second-team accolades, while Addison’s Anna Grace Luker (2A designated hitter) was an honorable mention.
Clemmons, a sophomore, batted .514 with a 1.686 OPS, finishing with the second-most homers (21), doubles (20) and RBIs (65) in her classification. As a pitcher, the left-hander recorded 314 strikeouts — tied for first in 6A — and a 2.95 ERA in 201 1/3 innings. She also tossed seven shutouts.
“You would be hard-pressed to find another athlete that works as hard as Chalea,” Cullman coach Lawayne Morton said. “She hit 21 home runs (a single-season record at Cullman) as a sophomore against arguably one of the toughest schedules in the state. It is not often that you get a left-handed hitter that can do what Chalea does. Every hit she gets, she earns. Chalea is a power hitter that hits for average and can drive in runs with a high on-base percentage and a low strikeout rate. That’s very rare to see.
“This year, we also watched Chalea grow tremendously as a pitcher. In the circle, she had 23 wins and set a new single-season record (at Cullman) with 314 strikeouts. Chalea was effective because of her ability to locate her pitches and get late, sharp break on her breaking pitches. She is only getting better day after day.”
Wilkins, meanwhile, batted .472 with a 1.441 OPS, totaling 10 homers and 51 RBIs in her junior season.
The UAB commit also struck out 247 hitters in 156 1/3 innings to go along with a 1.65 ERA and .152 batting average against. She also hurled three shutouts, including a no-hitter.
"Carlie is a special player and a fierce competitor,” West Point coach Steven Harbison said. "Carlie expects the best from herself in the circle and at the plate. She is dissatisfied with anything less than dominance. She can hit a homer and immediately come to the dugout with all the things she could’ve done better with her swing, or she’ll strike out the side and still be disappointed in herself for missing her location on one pitch. That drive for excellence has made her into an amazing softball player on the field and a great example in the locker room.
"All the other girls see how she pushes herself in games, in practices, and in the offseason, and it creates a culture of hard work in our program without me having to do much as a coach to motivate our girls. It isn’t just about throwing the softball 63 miles per hour or hitting it 250 feet — it’s her character and her passion for the game that makes her special.”
See below for capsules on each local softball player highlighted by the ASWA.
% Name: Chalea Clemmons
% School: Cullman
% Year: Sophomore
% Class: 6A
% Position: Utility
% All-State Status: First Team
% Stats: Compiled a .514 batting average, .582 on-base percentage, 1.104 slugging percentage and 1.686 OPS with 74 hits, 65 RBIs, 48 runs, 21 home runs, 20 doubles, eight stolen bases and a triple in 52 games. Compiled a 23-10 record with 314 strikeouts, a 2.95 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 201 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .211 batting average against and pitched seven shutouts.
% Name: Carlie Wilkins
% School: West Point
% Year: Junior
% Class: 5A
% Position: Utility
% All-State Status: First Team
% Stats: Compiled a .472 batting average, .522 on-base percentage, .919 slugging percentage and 1.441 OPS with 58 hits, 51 RBIs, 31 runs, 15 doubles, 10 home runs, five triples and three stolen bases in 45 games. Compiled an 18-10 record with 247 strikeouts, a 1.65 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 156 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .152 batting average against and pitched three shutouts, including a no-hitter.
% Name: Anna Kate Voce
% School: Cold Springs
% Year: Senior
% Class: 2A
% Position: Designated Hitter
% All-State Status: Second Team
% Stats: Compiled a .543 batting average, .573 on-base percentage, .848 slugging percentage and 1.421 OPS with 57 hits, 40 RBIs, 39 runs, 21 doubles, 19 stolen bases, four triples and a home run in 35 games.
% Coach Speak: “She had a great career for us. She was a great hitter that could play any position on the field. She also really cut down on her strikeouts this year and made a lot more contact, which led to her hitting it hard all over the field and becoming a more dangerous hitter.” — Cold Springs’ Patrick West
% Name: Anna Grace Luker
% School: Addison
% Year: Junior
% Class: 2A
% Position: Designated Hitter
% All-State Status: Honorable Mention
% Stats: Compiled a .514 batting average, .541 on-base percentage, .857 slugging percentage and 1.398 OPS with 54 hits, 42 runs, 32 RBIs, 18 doubles, four home runs and three triples in 35 games.
% Coach Speak: “Anna Grace works hard at pitching and softball in general year round, not just during the season. She loves the game and shows such passion when playing. She always gives it her all, is a hard worker and is determined to be the best she can be at whatever she is doing. She was also very dependable at the plate and came through with a lot of clutch hits when we needed them.” — Addison’s Lana Hines
See complete All-State teams below.
Class 7A
Player of the Year
Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
Pitcher of the Year
Alea Johnson, Fairhope
Hitter of the Year
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Coach of the Year
Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville
First Team
P: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Jr.
P: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, Sr.
P: Hannah Pitts, Auburn, Sr.
P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Jr.
C: Aubrie Lisenby, Bob Jones, Sr.
IF: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
IF: Jenna Lord, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
IF: Lydia Coleman, Spain Park, Sr.
IF: Natalie Turner, Dothan, Sr.
OF: Kristen White, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
OF: Bella Wiggins, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
DH: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Fr.
DH: Zahria Jones, Sparkman, Sr.
UT: Collier Peaden, Dothan, Sr.
UT: Crystal Maze, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
Second Team
P: Megan Shurtz, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Nicole Turner, Dothan, Sr.
P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr.
P: Brookelyn Cannon, Hoover, Sr.
C: Campbell Hecklinksi, Hoover, Jr.
IF: Bella Cabral, Fairhope, So.
IF: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, So.
IF: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Jr.
IF: Emily Mizelle, Baker, So.
OF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Fr.
OF: Dawn Autry, Oak Mountain, Sr.
OF: Jenna Williams, Thompson, Jr.
DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
DH: Ella Pate, Thompson, Jr.
UT: Jayden Sawyer, Theodore, So.
UT: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Fr.
Honorable Mention
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Jr.
P: Eleanor DeBlock, Thompson, Jr.
C: Harmoney Strong, Theodore, Jr.
C: Gwynnie Hornibrook, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
IF: Cassie Reasner, Sparkman, So.
IF: Bella Myers, Huntsville, Fr.
OF: Georgia Lessman, Enterprise, So.
OF: Madelyn Eiland, Mary Montgomery, Sr.
DH: Jasmine Crain-Walker, Tuscaloosa County, Sr.
DH: Laney Williams, Thompson, Fr.
UT: Riley Tyree, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
UT: Elaina Collins, Albertville, Jr.
Class 6A
Player of the Year
McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green
Pitcher of the Year
Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort
Hitter of the Year
Sarah Beth Brake, Gardendale
Coach of the Year
Shawn Maze, Mortimer Jordan
First Team
P: Emily Simon, Athens, Jr.
P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, Sr.
P: Camryn Bailey, Helena, Jr.
P: Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort, Sr.
C: Sarah Beth Brake, Gardendale, Sr.
IF: Marlie Giles, Chilton County, Jr.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.
IF: Ellie Derrick, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Fr.
OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Jr.
OF: Takya Garrett, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Mckenzie Brown, Springville, Sr.
DH: Macey Herren, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.
DH: Brianna Copeland, Pelham, Sr.
UT: Chalea Clemmons, Cullman, So.
UT: Hannah Buffington, Fort Payne, Sr.
Second Team
P: Reagan Cornelius, Springville, Sr.
P: Alivia Wilken, Buckhorn, Sr.
P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Jr.
P: Matti Morrow, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
C: Jada Henderson, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Fr.
IF: Kaitlyn Smithey, Buckhorn, Sr.
IF: Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka, So.
IF: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Jr.
OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Jr.
OF: Caroline Cartron, Hazel Green, jr
OF: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, Fr.
DH: Evi Edwards, Pell City, Jr.
DH: Tatum Bartlett, Springville, Sr.
UT: Tyler Erwin, Chelsea, Sr.
UT: Tia Titi, Oxford, Fr.
Honorable Mention
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Jr.
P: McKay Yountz, Opelika, So.
C: Anna Carder, Athens, Jr.
C: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, 8th
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Fr.
IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, So.
OF: Jakaria Byrd, Homewood, Sr.
OF: Brooke Nash, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
DH: Carleigh Bowden, Saraland, Sr.
DH: Linzie Wilson, Muscle Shoals, Jr.
UT: Sophia Gant, Gardendale, Fr.
UT: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Fr.
Class 5A
Player of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Pitcher of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Hitter of the Year
Lindsey Smith, Hayden
Coach of the Year
BJ Darawich, Satsuma
First Team
P: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, Jr.
P: Rycca Hinton, Faith Academy, Sr.
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, So.
P: Katelin Booker, Satsuma, Sr.
C: Lexi Love, Tallassee, Sr.
IF: Gabby Stagner, Faith Academy, Sr.
IF: Lindsey Smith, Hayden, Sr.
IF: Kinsey Smith, Lincoln, Sr.
IF: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Jr.
OF: Jaden Goodwin, Corner, Sr.
OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Jr.
OF: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay County, Jr.
DH: Mackenzie Cain, Charles Henderson, Jr.
DH: Paci Clark, Shelby County, So.
UT: Carlie Wilkins, West Point, Jr.
UT: Macey Ogle, John Carroll, Jr.
Second Team
P: Olivia Cummings, Corner, So.
P: Ashton Moorer, Demopolis, Fr.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, So.
P: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County, Jr.
C: Raegan Clem, Ardmore, Sr.
IF: Becca Benton, Hayden, Jr.
IF: Ashlynn Stewart, Satsuma, Sr.
IF: Honor Slayback, Rehobeth, Sr.
IF: Gabbie York, Brewbaker Tech, So.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.
OF: Romona McLeod, Brewbaker Tech, Sr.
OF: Madison Stewart, Charles Henderson, Jr.
DH: Emily Moncus, Lincoln, So.
DH: Rylie Grisham, East Limestone, Sr.
UT: Kyndall Bailey, Ramsay, Sr.
UT: Miah Simmons, Hayden, So.
Honorable Mention
P: Maggie Mitchell, Marbury, Sr.
P: Taniyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, So.
C: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll, Jr.
C: Madilyn Sheffield, Satsuma, Sr.
IF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Jr.
IF: Adelyn Ellis, Sardis, Sr.
OF: Harlee Vincent, Sardis, Sr.
OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, Fr.
DH: Carmen Terry, Moody, Sr.
DH: Kensley Wesley, Shelby County, Jr.
UT: Brooklyn Henderson, Central-Clay, Sr.
UT: Kadie Grace Cooper, UMS-Wright, Sr.
Class 4A
Player of the Year
Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County
Pitcher of the Year
Hannah Price, Rogers
Hitter of the Year
Mya Clark, Madison Academy
Coach of the Year
Kevin Thompson, North Jackson
First Team
P: Hannah Price, Rogers, Jr.
P: Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County, Jr.
P: Sydney Simpson, Etowah, So.
P: Hadley Burnette, North Jackson, Sr.
C: Gracie Suggs, Dale County, Jr.
IF: Mya Clark, Madison Academy, So.
IF: Jenna Madison, Curry, Fr.
IF: Abbi Martin, Etowah, Jr.
IF: Linley Tubbs, Curry, Jr.
OF: Haley Ingram, Alabama Christian, Sr.
OF: Kylee Trotter, Curry, Jr.
OF: Chloe Chisenall, North Jackson, Sr.
DH: Ellie Partrick, Brooks, Fr.
DH: Peyton Hill, North Jackson, So.
UT: Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside, So.
UT: Callie Richardson, White Plains, 8th
Second Team
P: Alana Loyd, Cherokee County, Sr.
P: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, Fr.
P: Caitlin Russell, LAMP, Jr.
P: Paityn Holder, Madison County, Sr.
C: Reagan Walter, Priceville, Sr.
IF: Mackenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Jr.
IF: Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr.
IF: Makaley Boswell, Geneva, So.
IF: Emily Ahonen, Rogers, Jr.
OF: Hannah Miles, American Christian, Jr.
OF: Kinley Pate, Northside, Jr.
OF: Alayna Key, Curry, Jr.
DH: Hailie Moody, Haleyville, Sr.
DH: Rose Costanza, Alabama Christian, Sr.
UT: Taylor Clegg, Gordo, Sr.
UT: Allie Tryon, Montevallo, Jr.
Honorable Mention
P: Alena Howse, Curry, Fr.
P: Savannah Money, Ashford, So.
C: Lily Stone, Northside, Jr.
C: Hally Bennett, Etowah, Sr.
IF: Lily Ponder, White Plains, Sr.
IF: Blair Darby, Munford, So.
OF: Karly Jones, Rogers, Sr.
OF: Ja'Khia Htuchins, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Lexi Dobbins, Hamilton, Jr.
UT: Karley Hill, Wilson, So.
UT: Shelby Allen, Dale County, Sr.
Class 3A
Player of the Year
Tessa Word, Plainview
Pitcher of the Year
Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian
Hitter of the Year
Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy
Coach of the Year
Stan Pepper, Beulah
First Team
P: Lily Boswell, Plainview, So.
P: Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
P: Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian, Sr.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Danville, Fr.
C: Sarah Williams, Prattville Christian, So.
IF: Elaine Puckett, Plainview, Sr.
IF: Tessa Word, Plainview, Jr.
IF: Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Jr.
IF: Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy, So.
OF: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Jr.
OF: Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, So.
OF: Jersee Carter, Prattville Christian, Jr.
DH: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Jr.
DH: Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy, Jr.
UT: Alanna Aiken, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
UT: Brilee Miller, Elkmont, Sr.
Second Team
P: Tori Taylor, Mobile Christian, So.
P: Braya Hodges, Opp, Fr.
P: Kennath Beth Lacy, Winfield, 8th
P: Katie Morris, Beulah, Jr.
C: Ansleigh Smith, Houston Academy, Fr.
IF: Grace Epperson, Piedmont, Sr.
IF: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, Sr.
IF: Brandy Phillips, Beulah, So.
IF: Bailey Harris, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
OF: Macy Baxter, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Riley Sweeney, Prattville Christian, Sr.
OF: Halle Brown, Plainview, Sr.
DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Fr.
DH: Sophia Wills, Collinsville, So.
UT: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Fr.
UT: Mattie Havas, Houston Academy, Sr.
Honorable Mention
P: Cieara Baker, Slocomb, Fr.
C: Reese Franklin, Piedmont, Sr.
C: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Fr.
IF: Isabella Studdard, Reeltown, Jr.
IF: Anna Kate Crumpton, Winfield, Sr.
OF: Hailey Hanners, Glencoe, So.
OF: Amaya Womack, Opp, Fr.
DH: Karlee Kimbrough, Colbert Heights, Sr.
DH: Linda Hill, Trinity, Sr.
UT: Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr.
UT: Kennedy Burnette, Childersburg, So.
UT: Zoe Veres, Dadeville, Sr.
Class 2A
Player of the Year
Kennedy Barron, Pisgah
Pitcher of the Year
Morgan Ferguson, G. W. Long
Hitter of the Year
Jessie Baughan, Sumiton Christian
Coach of the Year
Shane Alexander, Orange Beach
First Team
P: Morgan Ferguson, G.W. Long, Sr.
P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, Sr.
P: Bailie Hall, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
C: Marisa West, Leroy, Jr.
IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, Fr.
IF: Kristin Wilson, Isabella, Jr.
IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 7th
IF: Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville, Sr.
OF: Jessie Baughan, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
OF: Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr.
OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Jr.
DH: Mary Smith, Lexington, Sr.
DH: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, So.
UT: Gracie Ashley, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
UT: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, So.
Second Team
P: Hannah Payne, Locust Fork, Sr.
P: Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, Sr.
P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Jr.
P: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, 8th
C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 7th
IF: Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr.
IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, Fr.
IF: Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, Fr.
IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, 8th
OF: Maggie Hester, Sand Rock, Sr.
OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, 8th
OF: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, Fr.
DH: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Christian, 8th
DH: Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs, Sr.
UT: Kameryn Scales, Falkville, Sr.
UT: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Jr.
Honorable Mention
P: Makinely Turner, Thorsby, Fr.
P: Maddy Walker, Vincent, Sr.
C: Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr.
C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, 8th
IF: Savannah Neely, Locust Fork, Sr.
IF: Kayley Weaver, Leroy, So.
OF: Sydney Vann, Lamar County, So.
OF: Payton Canady, West End, Jr.
DH: Anna Grace Luker, Addison, Jr.
DH: Campbell Newell, Leroy, So.
UT: Lindsey Burnett, Thorsby, Jr.
UT: EllaGrace Hood, Sand Rock, So.
Class 1A
Player of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Pitcher of the Year
Kaylee Navarre, Brantley
Hitter of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Slade Bellomy, Skyline
First Team
P: Kaylee Navarre, Brantley, So.
P: Ashley Maddox, Appalachian, Jr.
P: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, Sr.
P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Fr.
C: Campbell Grace Adams, Ragland, So.
IF: Kayden Dunn, Brantley, Jr.
IF: Nealy McManus, South Lamar, Jr.
IF: Jordan Henderson, Appalachian, Sr.
IF: Reagan Tisdale, Millry, Sr.
OF: Addison Campbell, Ragland, So.
OF: Samantha Day-Jones, Ragland, Jr.
OF: Jennah Glass, Sweet Water, Sr.
DH: Ainsley Watts, Brantley, So.
DH: Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
UT: Madalyn Scott, Covenant Christian, Sr.
UT: Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit, So.
Second Team
P: Lana Atkins, South Lamar, Jr.
P: Megan Roe, Sweet Water, Jr.
P: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, So.
P: Kyla Edmonson, Berry, Jr.
C: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Fr.
IF: Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.
IF: Mattie Payne, Cedar Bluff, So.
IF: Campbell Hawthorne, Brantley, So.
IF: Taylor Woodard, Appalachian, Sr.
OF: Elaina Russell, Holy Spirit, Jr.
OF: Dacey Allen, Skyline, Jr.
OF: Elleigh Layton, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Sheonte’ Barginere, Brantley, Jr.
DH: Caitlyn Gant, Millry, Sr.
UT: Kiley Duncan, South Lamar, So.
UT: Ava Whitmire, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
Honorable Mention
C: Claire Laubenthal, Holy Spirit, Jr.
C: Allie Taylor, Berry, Sr.
IF: Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, So.
IF: Erin Culp, Marion County, Jr.
OF: Kyleigh Hollinger, South Lamar, Jr.
OF: Kelsey Wilson, Belgreen, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.