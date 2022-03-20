Good Hope’s Ivey Maddox collected first-team accolades in Class 4A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2021-22 All-State girls basketball teams on Sunday.
Maddox, a second-teamer in 2020-21, helped guide the Lady Raiders to a 30-5 record this season.
Cullman’s Jaden Winfrey, meanwhile, secured a third-team spot in 6A, while Good Hope’s Bailey Tetro was an honorable mention in 4A.
The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of talented athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.
Player of the Year finalists will be released on Tuesday.
See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA as well as complete All-State girls basketball teams.
Name: Ivey Maddox
School: Good Hope
Year: Sophomore
Class: 4A
All-State Status: First Team
Highlights: Averaged 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game … 77 steals … 27 blocks … Class 4A Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team … All-County … All-Area … Second-team selection in 2020-21
Coach Speak: “Ivey had a heck of a year. She did a little bit of everything. Not only did she lead us in scoring, but she did so shooting a high percentage. She also led us in rebounds and blocked shots. Her getting this honor as a 10th-grader is a really big accomplishment. I look forward to seeing what she can do for this program and what all she can accomplish for us the next two seasons." — Good Hope’s Justin Aby
Name: Jaden Winfrey
School: Cullman
Year: Senior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game … 112 steals … 14 blocks … All-Area … Wallace State signee
Coach Speak: “I’m incredibly proud of the season Jaden had. She did so much for our team, and she’s an incredibly skilled young lady. She shot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 75 percent from the free-throw line. We were fortunate to have her. I’m excited for her and excited to see her play at Wallace State. She’s had a tremendous impact on our program over the past four seasons, and this is a well-deserved honor.” — Cullman’s Josh Hembree
Name: Bailey Tetro
School: Good Hope
Year: Sophomore
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention
Highlights: Averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game … 110 steals … 10 blocks … All-County … All-Area
Coach Speak: “Bailey did a lot for our team. Offensively, she gets the game flowing. She gets more excited about making plays for other people than she does scoring the ball. She led us in assists, steals and deflections and made a lot of big plays. I’m excited to see what she can do the next two years as well." — Good Hope’s Justin Aby
CLASS 7A
First Team
Syriah Daniels, Auburn, So., G, 6-1
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-9
Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Jr., G, 5-7
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Sr., F, 5-11
Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Emariah Grant, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 5-3
Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, So., G, 5-9
Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, Jr., G-F, 5-9
DeJaria Lewis, Prattville, Sr., C, 6-0
Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10
Third Team
Camille Chase, Spain Park, Sr., G, 5-7
Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-7
Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, Fr., G-F, 5-11
Jae Smith, Huntsville, 8th, G, 5-9
Reagan White, Fairhope, Sr., G, 5-9
Honorable Mention
Carleigh Andrews, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-9
Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C, 6-1
Alecia Reasor, Thompson, Sr., G, 5-7
Tiana Smith, Daphne, Sr., F, 5-11
Coach of the Year
John David Smelser, Vestavia Hills
CLASS 6A
First Team
Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, Sr., G, 5-8
Bellah Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., G, 5-8
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr., G, 5-8
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8
XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, So., G, 5-8
Second Team
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green, So., F, 6-2
Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3
Laci Gogan, Pelham, Jr., G, 5-8
Jace Haynes, Stanhope Elmore, Sr., C, 6-3
KaLeah Taylor, Oxford, Sr., G, 5-4
Third Team
Madison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Sr., F-C, 5-11
Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-7
Sydney Schwallie, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-5
Kelsie Thomas, Park Crossing, Sr., F, 5-9
Jaden Winfrey, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-6
Honorable Mention
Brylan Gray, Fort Payne, So., F, 5-9
Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7
Haley Sanders, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9
Fantasia Wilson, Northridge, Jr., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Melissa Bennett, Oxford
CLASS 5A
First Team
Limaya Batimba, Lee-Huntsville, So., F, 5-8
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, Sr., F, 6-0
Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Sr., C, 6-2
Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G-F, 5-9
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, Jr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Aaliyah Golston, Central-Tuscaloosa, So., G, 6-0
Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-5
Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Sr., G, 5-7
Ramie Reid, Hayden, Jr., F, 6-0
Tanita Swift, Center Point, Sr., G, 5-7
Third Team
Jazzlyn Johnson, Pike Road, So., F, 5-11
Jayda Lacks, Sardis, Jr., C, 5-11
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, So., G, 6-0
Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, Jr., C, 6-2
Trinity Webb, Talladega, So., G-F, 5-8
Honorable Mention
Jayden Blackmon, Headland, Sr., G-F, 6-0
Tazi Harris, Guntersville, So., F, 6-0
Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, So., G, 5-10
Alexias Walker, Selma, Sr., G, 5-5
Coach of the Year
Kenny Hill, Guntersville
CLASS 4A
First Team
Naomi Jones, Jackson, Jr., C, 6-3
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, So., F, 5-10
Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Jr., G, 5-7
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-8
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, Sr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Ava Card, St. James, So., F, 6-0
Madie Krieger, Rogers, Sr., G, 5-6
Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Sr., G-F, 5-9
Brooklyn McDaniel, Cleburne Co., Sr., F, 6-0
Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope, Fr., G, 5-7
Third Team
Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, So., G, 5-9
Mary Hayes Johnson, Cherokee Co., So., G, 5-5
Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, Jr., G, 5-9
Teanna Watts, Handley, Sr., G, 5-6
Carlie Bell Winter, West Limestone, Jr., G, 5-8
Honorable Mention
Zoey Benson, Priceville, Jr., C, 6-0
Chartavia Conwell, Bibb Co., So., F, 6-0
Kiara Howard, Vigor, Jr., G, 5-3
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope, So., G, 5-2
Coach of the Year
Katie Barton, St. James
CLASS 3A
First Team
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 5-9
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Jr., F-G, 5-11
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, Jr., C, 6-2
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-8
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Jr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview, Fr., G, 5-11
Chloe Johnson, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Gracey Johnson, Geraldine, Sr., G, 5-6
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Jr., C, 6-0
CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, Jr., F, 5-11
Third Team
Lacey Floyd, Susan Moore, Jr., F, 5-11
Jayden Mitchell, T.R. Miller, Jr., G, 5-9
Missy Odom, Oakman, 8th, F, 6-2
Maddie Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-8
Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-9
Honorable Mention
Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Fr., G, 5-6
LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, Jr., F, 5-10
Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Jr., G, 5-7
Luci Wilkinson, Bayside Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Natasha Smallwood, Susan Moore
CLASS 2A
First Team
Ace Austin, Spring Garden, Fr., G, 5-6
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, Sr., G, 5-8
Tymiah Burroughs, Washington Co., So., G, 5-8
Molly Heard, Pisgah, Sr., F, 6-0
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, Jr., G, 5-3
Second Team
Chauncey Dixon, Leroy, Fr., G, 6-2
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr., F, 5-10
Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-10
Markia Smith, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10
Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr., F, 5-11
Third Team
Jayla Evans, Sulligent, Sr., G, 5-6
Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Sr., G, 5-9
Shoquandra Holcombe, Washington Co., So., F-C, 6-0
Khashya Richardson, Luverne, Jr., G, 5-5
Audrey Stults, Lexington, Jr., G, 5-5
Honorable Mention
Caley Garrett, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-3
Ja'Mya Glover, Abbeville, So., F, 6-0
Briley Merrill, Ranburne, Jr., G, 5-11
Makayla Lindsey, Winston Co., Sr., F, 5-11
Coach of the Year
Mike Collins, Sulligent
CLASS 1A
First Team
Erin Culp, Marion Co., Sr., C, 5-10
Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh, Sr., G, 5-8
Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Sr., G, 5-8
Gracie Rowell, Skyline, So., G, 5-6
Timya Thurman, Linden, Jr., C-F, 6-4
Second Team
Sharae Coleman, Florala, Sr., G, 5-7
Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 5-8
Serinity Metcalfe, Marion Co., Fr., G, 5-7
Taylah Murph, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 5-5
Blakely Stucky, Skyline, So., G, 5-6
Third Team
La'Niyah Anderson, A.L. Johnson, Jr., G, 4-9
BG Braswell, Sumiton Christian, Sr., G, 5-6
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard, So., F, 5-7
Angel Haynes, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-6
Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, Jr., G-F, 5-7
Honorable Mention
Savannah Crimm, South Lamar, Jr., F, 5-11
Kara Grace, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., F, 5-8
Kaina King, Skyline, So., G, 5-0
Sara Scott, Vina, Sr., C, 5-10
Coach of the Year
Scott Veal, Marion Co.
AISA
First Team
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, So., G, 5-7
Alex Brownlee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 5-9
Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood, Sr., G, 5-5
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Jr., G-F, 5-11
Avery Royal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., F, 6-1
Second Team
Takayla Davis, Glenwood, So., C, 5-11
Rachel Harris, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., F, 5-10
Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, Sr., C, 6-4
Hannah Salter, Sparta, Jr., G, 5-4
Emma Frances Zellner, Lee-Scott, Sr., C, 5-11
Third Team
Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Haley Briggs, Lowndes Academy, So., F, 5-11
Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, Jr., G, 5-5
Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Sr., C-F, 5-9
Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, So., F, 5-9
Honorable Mention
Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-10
Jasmine Cannady, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-10
Jordan James, Southern Academy, Sr., F, 6-1
Sterling Tucker, Lee-Scott, Sr., G, 5-10
Coach of the Year
Regina Parker, Fort Dale Academy
