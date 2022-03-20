Cullman’s Stu Stuedeman notched Class 6A Coach of the Year honors when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2021-22 All-State boys basketball teams on Sunday.
In his first season at the helm, Stuedeman led the Bearcats to their first-ever state championship following a 58-50 win over Huffman.
Cullman, which reached the state tournament for the first time since 1932, won its last 10 games and finished with a 29-3 record. The Bearcats also secured the Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament title as well as the Class 6A Northwest Regional Tournament crown.
Assistant coach Dylan Finch, a 2018 Cullman graduate, couldn’t pinpoint just one reason for the Black and Gold's success under Stuedeman but did eventually land on what he thought was the appropriate attribute.
“Consistency,” he said. “I’ve never seen a guy work as hard as he did. He just brought it every day, and people had no choice but to match it. Everyone involved matched his energy, and when you are able to get a program buying in like that — it’s special. I feel like I learned a whole new language of basketball. Seeing the way he got the guys to buy in and take pride in playing defense … that’s the biggest thing. He was incredible at motivating the guys into doing what the team needed them to do for us to be successful.”
