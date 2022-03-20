Cullman’s Tucker Gambrill netted a first-team spot in Class 6A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2021-22 All-State boys basketball teams on Sunday.
Gambrill, who helped lead the Bearcats to their first-ever state title this past season, spearheads a group of local standouts that caught the ASWA’s attention.
Cold Springs’ Brody Peppers and Good Hope’s Tanner Malin hauled in third-team accolades in 2A and 4A, respectively, while Cullman’s Tucker Cagle (6A) and Hanceville’s Brayden Harris (4A) were honorable mentions.
The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of talented athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.
Player of the Year finalists will be released on Tuesday.
See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA as well as complete All-State boys basketball teams.
Name: Tucker Gambrill
School: Cullman
Year: Senior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: First Team
Highlights: Averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game … 112 steals … 3 blocks … Co-MVP of Class 6A State Tournament … Class 6A Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team … Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament MVP … All-Area
Coach Speak: “Tucker was fantastic all year. He went from a guy who shot it 15 to 18 times a game and averaged 15 to 20 points a game to a guy who was willing to shoot it less and have a deeper impact on the game. He ran the show, got other guys involved, made huge defensive plays. He was invaluable at the point guard spot. I’m proud of him for accepting that role as the floor general and getting others involved. That’s a hard thing for some kids to do and accept, but he did it with a great attitude. He made everyone around him better, and he’s been an incredible leader and ambassador for our program as well." — Cullman’s Stu Stuedeman
Name: Brody Peppers
School: Cold Springs
Year: Senior
Class: 2A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game … 36 steals … 22 blocks … All-County … All-Area
Coach Speak: “Brody was just really versatile. He can do a little bit of everything. When the games were really big, he played point guard for us. But we’d also want him inside, too, so we would twist the offense to let him do that. When you add that all up, it made him a pretty good basketball player. His role grew every year, and he did a good job for us this season." — Cold Springs’ Tim Willoughby
Name: Tanner Malin
School: Good Hope
Year: Senior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game … 84 steals … 11 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Joe Shults Award … Second-team selection in 2020-21
Coach Speak: “Tanner was just one of those special players. He had the ‘it’ factor, and he was his best when the lights were the brightest. What sticks out to me the most is that he played the entire season with a torn labrum. He’s a tough kid and a special kid. In my opinion, this is fully deserved.” — Good Hope’s Drew Adams
Name: Tucker Cagle
School: Cullman
Year: Junior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention
Highlights: Averaged 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game … 44 steals … Co-MVP of Class 6A State Tournament … All-Area
Coach Speak: “Tucker was like our Joc Pederson for the Braves and Dodgers. He just exudes confidence and has bad dude energy. He always brings it every night. Made toughness plays, got rebounds, dove on the floor for loose balls. He’s really skilled, too. His intangibles and what he brought to our team … he’s just a winner. It’s great to see kids like that get rewarded. He’s a bad dude on the floor but a teddy bear off the floor. Like (Tucker) Gambrill, he’s been great with our younger kids, and I’m thankful we have him another year.” — Cullman’s Stu Stuedeman
Name: Brayden Harris
School: Hanceville
Year: Junior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention
Highlights: Averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game … 75 steals … All-County … All-Area
Coach Speak: “This is big for him, and it shows the work he puts in throughout the year and the offseason. We can’t really keep Brayden out of the gym. His scoring we knew might be there, but he led us in minutes and got some steals, rebounds and assists. He also has a really high IQ. I’m proud of him.” — Hanceville’s Stephen Chandler
CLASS 7A
First Team
Jordan Frazier, James Clemens, Sr., G, 6-5
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 6-4
Labaron Philon, Baker, So., G, 6-4
Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Sr., G-F, 6-6
Colin Turner, Spain Park, Sr., F-C, 6-9
Second Team
Ja'Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Jr., G, 5-10
Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Sr., G, 6-1
Brady Dunn, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Efrem Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-5
Dadrevius Weathers, Smiths Station, Sr., F-C, 6-7
Third Team
RJ Johnson, Grissom, Jr., G, 6-3
Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-11
Massiah Morris, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10
Ketwan Reeves, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 5-8
Jayven Williams, Baker, Sr., G, 6-0
Honorable Mention
Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Jr., F, 6-7
Jordyn Durley, Florence, Jr., G, 6-2
Salim London, Hoover, Fr., G, 6-3
Jalen Orr, Austin, Sr., G, 5-11
Coach of the Year
Frankie Sullivan, James Clemens
CLASS 6A
First Team
Christopher Blount, Huffman, Sr., G, 6-1
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Sr., F, 6-6
Tucker Gambrill, Cullman, Sr., G, 6-0
Rylan Houck, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-5
Corey Stephenson, Hueytown, Sr., G, 6-5
Second Team
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, So., G, 6-4
Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-3
Michael Jones, Pelham, Sr., G, 6-1
Caleb Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4
Dee Smith, Park Crossing, Sr., G, 6-0
Third Team
Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11
Dresean Knight, Minor, Sr., C, 6-10
Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-4
Josh Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4
Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Jr., G, 6-5
Honorable Mention
Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Jr., F, 6-3
Jaden Jude, Athens, Sr., F, 6-5
Kendal Parker, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-4
Malik Turner, Fort Payne, Sr., G, 6-2
Coach of the Year
Stu Stuedeman, Cullman
CLASS 5A
First Team
Bryson Dawkins, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-5
Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 6-4
Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Jr., G, 6-2
Second Team
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Jr., G, 6-0
Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-5
Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-10
Dexter Smith Jr., Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-0
D'Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Sr., G, 6-5
Third Team
Isaiah Curry, Jemison-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2
Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10
Raygan Edmondson, Douglas, Sr., F, 6-2
LJ Holifield, Faith-Mobile, Jr., G, 5-9
Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Jr., G, 6-1
Honorable Mention
Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Jr., G, 6-1
Harrison Hilyer, Jemison, Sr., G, 5-8
Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Jr., G, 5-11
Michri Taylor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-5
Coach of the Year
Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville
CLASS 4A
First Team
John Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-5
Antonio Kite, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-2
Cade Phillips, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-9
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-5
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Sr., F, 6-8
Second Team
Justin Brown, Williamson, Sr., G, 5-9
Jason Griffin, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 6-4
Drake James, Haleyville, Jr., G, 6-3
Bradley Thomas, St. James, Sr., G, 6-1
Knute Wood, Brooks, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Third Team
Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-7
Rondai Banks, Handley, Sr., C, 6-4
Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Sr., G, 6-0
Carson Muse, West Morgan, Jr., F,
Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Jr., F, 6-5
Honorable Mention
Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Jr., G, 5-5
KeUnta Jordan, Holt, Sr., G, 6-3
Connor McPherson, Escambia Co., So., G, 6-3
Walker O'Steen, White Plains, Sr., G, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Shane Morrow, Jacksonville
CLASS 3A
First Team
Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield, Sr., G, 6-2
Cole Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-2
Alex Odam, Piedmont, Jr., G, 6-3
Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Sr., G, 5-11
Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6
Second Team
Jamal Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-11
Logan Feltman, Winfield, Sr., C, 6-10
Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, Fr., G, 5-11
Luke Smith, Plainview, Jr., F, 6-5
Chris Thomas, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 5-10
Third Team
Kam Battles, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-2
Eric Fuqua Jr., Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 5-10
Haaziq Loftin Jr., Chickasaw, Jr., G, 5-10
Dylan Patrick, Clements, Sr., G, 6-2
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6
Honorable Mention
Tristan Brown, Weaver, Jr., G, 6-1
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine, So., F, 6-3
Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Jr., G, 6-4
Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 6-0
Coach of the Year
Robi Coker, Plainview
CLASS 2A
First Team
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Jr., F, 6-6
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 6-2
Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3
Logan Patterson, Section, Sr., G, 6-3
Logan Washburn, Cleveland, Sr., G, 5-10
Second Team
Jamarkus Alexander, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3
Markavious Atkinson, Lanett, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Derek Bearden, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 6-3
Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., G, 5-10
Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-2
Third Team
Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-11
Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Sr., G, 6-3
Jacob Cooper, Section, Sr., G, 6-3
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 6-4
Bryant Story, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0
Honorable Mention
Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-6
Damian Phillips, Leroy, So., G, 5-10
Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr., F, 6-6
Skylar Townsend, Tanner, So., G, 6-2
Coach of the Year
Derek Wynn, Section
CLASS 1A
First Team
Haston Alexander, Covenant Christian, Sr., C, 6-10
Will Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-10
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 6-2
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Jr., G, 6-3
Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 6-6
Second Team
Ja'saveion Moore, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 6-1
Landon Morrow, Marion Co., Jr., C, 6-5
Jayden Parks, Brantley, Fr., G, 5-8
Ethan Richerzhagen, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-3
Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, So., G, 6-3
Third Team
Weston Avans, Skyline, Sr., F-C, 6-5
Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 6-2
Rayshon Coleman, Florala, Fr., G, 5-10
Brittney Reed Jr., McIntosh, So., F, 6-6
Josh Sims, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-4
Honorable Mention
Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G-F, 6-1
Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., G, 6-0
Bucky Leek, Cedar Bluff, Jr., G, 5-7
Derrick McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 6-4
Coach of the Year
Bret Waldrep, Covenant Christian
AISA
First Team
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-3
Robert Rose, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0
Jaron Keyton, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-1
Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-6
Second Team
Tyler Daniels, Macon-East, Sr., F, 6-2
Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G, 5-11
Samad Muhammad, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-1
Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, So., G, 6-0
Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley, Jr., G, 6-1
Third Team
Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Sr., F, 6-4
Colby Briggs, Lowndes Academy, Sr., F, 6-5
Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., F, 6-4
Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-2
AJ Perry, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-1
Honorable Mention
Pharrell Banks, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0
Austin Champion, Edgewood, Jr., G, 6-1
J.T. Davis, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-0
Greyson Sanford, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Justin Whitsett, Patrician
