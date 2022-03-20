Cullman’s Tucker Gambrill netted a first-team spot in Class 6A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2021-22 All-State boys basketball teams on Sunday.

Gambrill, who helped lead the Bearcats to their first-ever state title this past season, spearheads a group of local standouts that caught the ASWA’s attention.

Cold Springs’ Brody Peppers and Good Hope’s Tanner Malin hauled in third-team accolades in 2A and 4A, respectively, while Cullman’s Tucker Cagle (6A) and Hanceville’s Brayden Harris (4A) were honorable mentions.

The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of talented athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.

Player of the Year finalists will be released on Tuesday.

See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA as well as complete All-State boys basketball teams.

Name: Tucker Gambrill

School: Cullman

Year: Senior

Class: 6A

All-State Status: First Team

Highlights: Averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game … 112 steals … 3 blocks … Co-MVP of Class 6A State Tournament … Class 6A Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team … Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament MVP … All-Area

Coach Speak: “Tucker was fantastic all year. He went from a guy who shot it 15 to 18 times a game and averaged 15 to 20 points a game to a guy who was willing to shoot it less and have a deeper impact on the game. He ran the show, got other guys involved, made huge defensive plays. He was invaluable at the point guard spot. I’m proud of him for accepting that role as the floor general and getting others involved. That’s a hard thing for some kids to do and accept, but he did it with a great attitude. He made everyone around him better, and he’s been an incredible leader and ambassador for our program as well." — Cullman’s Stu Stuedeman

Name: Brody Peppers

School: Cold Springs

Year: Senior

Class: 2A

All-State Status: Third Team

Highlights: Averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game … 36 steals … 22 blocks … All-County … All-Area

Coach Speak: “Brody was just really versatile. He can do a little bit of everything. When the games were really big, he played point guard for us. But we’d also want him inside, too, so we would twist the offense to let him do that. When you add that all up, it made him a pretty good basketball player. His role grew every year, and he did a good job for us this season." — Cold Springs’ Tim Willoughby

Name: Tanner Malin

School: Good Hope

Year: Senior

Class: 4A

All-State Status: Third Team

Highlights: Averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game … 84 steals … 11 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Joe Shults Award … Second-team selection in 2020-21

Coach Speak: “Tanner was just one of those special players. He had the ‘it’ factor, and he was his best when the lights were the brightest. What sticks out to me the most is that he played the entire season with a torn labrum. He’s a tough kid and a special kid. In my opinion, this is fully deserved.” — Good Hope’s Drew Adams

Name: Tucker Cagle

School: Cullman

Year: Junior

Class: 6A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game … 44 steals … Co-MVP of Class 6A State Tournament … All-Area

Coach Speak: “Tucker was like our Joc Pederson for the Braves and Dodgers. He just exudes confidence and has bad dude energy. He always brings it every night. Made toughness plays, got rebounds, dove on the floor for loose balls. He’s really skilled, too. His intangibles and what he brought to our team … he’s just a winner. It’s great to see kids like that get rewarded. He’s a bad dude on the floor but a teddy bear off the floor. Like (Tucker) Gambrill, he’s been great with our younger kids, and I’m thankful we have him another year.” — Cullman’s Stu Stuedeman

Name: Brayden Harris

School: Hanceville

Year: Junior

Class: 4A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game … 75 steals … All-County … All-Area

Coach Speak: “This is big for him, and it shows the work he puts in throughout the year and the offseason. We can’t really keep Brayden out of the gym. His scoring we knew might be there, but he led us in minutes and got some steals, rebounds and assists. He also has a really high IQ. I’m proud of him.” — Hanceville’s Stephen Chandler

CLASS 7A

First Team

Jordan Frazier, James Clemens, Sr., G, 6-5

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 6-4

Labaron Philon, Baker, So., G, 6-4

Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Colin Turner, Spain Park, Sr., F-C, 6-9

 

Second Team

Ja'Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Jr., G, 5-10

Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Sr., G, 6-1

Brady Dunn, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Efrem Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-5

Dadrevius Weathers, Smiths Station, Sr., F-C, 6-7

 

Third Team

RJ Johnson, Grissom, Jr., G, 6-3

Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-11

Massiah Morris, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Ketwan Reeves, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 5-8

Jayven Williams, Baker, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Honorable Mention

Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Jr., F, 6-7

Jordyn Durley, Florence, Jr., G, 6-2

Salim London, Hoover, Fr., G, 6-3

Jalen Orr, Austin, Sr., G, 5-11

 

Coach of the Year

Frankie Sullivan, James Clemens

 

CLASS 6A

First Team

Christopher Blount, Huffman, Sr., G, 6-1

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Sr., F, 6-6

Tucker Gambrill, Cullman, Sr., G, 6-0

Rylan Houck, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-5

Corey Stephenson, Hueytown, Sr., G, 6-5

 

Second Team

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, So., G, 6-4

Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-3

Michael Jones, Pelham, Sr., G, 6-1

Caleb Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

Dee Smith, Park Crossing, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Third Team

Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11

Dresean Knight, Minor, Sr., C, 6-10

Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-4

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Jr., G, 6-5

 

Honorable Mention

Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Jr., F, 6-3

Jaden Jude, Athens, Sr., F, 6-5

Kendal Parker, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-4

Malik Turner, Fort Payne, Sr., G, 6-2

 

Coach of the Year

Stu Stuedeman, Cullman 

CLASS 5A

First Team

Bryson Dawkins, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-5

Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 6-4

Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Jr., G, 6-2

 

Second Team

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Jr., G, 6-0

Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-5

Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-10

Dexter Smith Jr., Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-0

D'Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Sr., G, 6-5

 

Third Team

Isaiah Curry, Jemison-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10

Raygan Edmondson, Douglas, Sr., F, 6-2

LJ Holifield, Faith-Mobile, Jr., G, 5-9

Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Jr., G, 6-1

 

Honorable Mention

Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Jr., G, 6-1

Harrison Hilyer, Jemison, Sr., G, 5-8

Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Jr., G, 5-11

Michri Taylor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-5

 

Coach of the Year

Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville

CLASS 4A

First Team

John Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-5

Antonio Kite, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-2

Cade Phillips, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-9

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-5

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Sr., F, 6-8

 

Second Team

Justin Brown, Williamson, Sr., G, 5-9

Jason Griffin, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 6-4

Drake James, Haleyville, Jr., G, 6-3

Bradley Thomas, St. James, Sr., G, 6-1

Knute Wood, Brooks, Sr., G-F, 6-4

 

Third Team

Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-7

Rondai Banks, Handley, Sr., C, 6-4

Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Sr., G, 6-0

Carson Muse, West Morgan, Jr., F,

Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Jr., F, 6-5

 

Honorable Mention

Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Jr., G, 5-5

KeUnta Jordan, Holt, Sr., G, 6-3

Connor McPherson, Escambia Co., So., G, 6-3

Walker O'Steen, White Plains, Sr., G, 6-3

 

Coach of the Year

Shane Morrow, Jacksonville 

CLASS 3A

First Team

Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield, Sr., G, 6-2

Cole Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-2

Alex Odam, Piedmont, Jr., G, 6-3

Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Sr., G, 5-11

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6

 

Second Team

Jamal Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-11

Logan Feltman, Winfield, Sr., C, 6-10

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, Fr., G, 5-11

Luke Smith, Plainview, Jr., F, 6-5

Chris Thomas, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 5-10

 

Third Team

Kam Battles, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Eric Fuqua Jr., Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 5-10

Haaziq Loftin Jr., Chickasaw, Jr., G, 5-10

Dylan Patrick, Clements, Sr., G, 6-2

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6

 

Honorable Mention

Tristan Brown, Weaver, Jr., G, 6-1

Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine, So., F, 6-3

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Jr., G, 6-4

Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Coach of the Year

Robi Coker, Plainview 

CLASS 2A

First Team

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Jr., F, 6-6

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 6-2

Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3

Logan Patterson, Section, Sr., G, 6-3

Logan Washburn, Cleveland, Sr., G, 5-10

 

Second Team

Jamarkus Alexander, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3

Markavious Atkinson, Lanett, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Derek Bearden, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 6-3

Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., G, 5-10

Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-2

 

Third Team

Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-11

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Sr., G, 6-3

Jacob Cooper, Section, Sr., G, 6-3

Brody Peppers, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 6-4

Bryant Story, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Honorable Mention

Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-6

Damian Phillips, Leroy, So., G, 5-10

Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr., F, 6-6

Skylar Townsend, Tanner, So., G, 6-2

 

Coach of the Year

Derek Wynn, Section 

CLASS 1A

First Team

Haston Alexander, Covenant Christian, Sr., C, 6-10

Will Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-10

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 6-2

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Jr., G, 6-3

Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 6-6

 

Second Team

Ja'saveion Moore, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 6-1

Landon Morrow, Marion Co., Jr., C, 6-5

Jayden Parks, Brantley, Fr., G, 5-8

Ethan Richerzhagen, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-3

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, So., G, 6-3

 

Third Team

Weston Avans, Skyline, Sr., F-C, 6-5

Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 6-2

Rayshon Coleman, Florala, Fr., G, 5-10

Brittney Reed Jr., McIntosh, So., F, 6-6

Josh Sims, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-4

 

Honorable Mention

Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G-F, 6-1

Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., G, 6-0

Bucky Leek, Cedar Bluff, Jr., G, 5-7

Derrick McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 6-4

 

Coach of the Year

Bret Waldrep, Covenant Christian

AISA

First Team

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-3

Robert Rose, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Jaron Keyton, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-1

Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-6

 

Second Team

Tyler Daniels, Macon-East, Sr., F, 6-2

Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G, 5-11

Samad Muhammad, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, So., G, 6-0

Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley, Jr., G, 6-1

 

Third Team

Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Sr., F, 6-4

Colby Briggs, Lowndes Academy, Sr., F, 6-5

Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., F, 6-4

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-2

AJ Perry, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

 

Honorable Mention

Pharrell Banks, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Austin Champion, Edgewood, Jr., G, 6-1

J.T. Davis, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Greyson Sanford, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-3

 

Coach of the Year

Justin Whitsett, Patrician

