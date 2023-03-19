Cold Springs’ Ella Dickerson and Good Hope’s Ivey Maddox notched first-team honors when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released this year’s All-State basketball teams on Sunday.
Dickerson, who helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Class 2A state championship game, and Maddox, a key contributor for the 31-win Lady Raiders, spearheaded an impressive group of local standouts that caught the attention of the ASWA this past season.
The All-State basketball teams are handpicked by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.
Player of the Year finalists will be announced Wednesday.
See below for full capsules on each local player spotlighted by the ASWA as well as complete All-State teams.
Varsity Girls
Name: Ella Dickerson
School: Cold Springs
Year: Freshman
Class: 2A
All-State Status: First Team
Highlights: Averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game … 34 assists … 34 steals … 8 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Central Regional All-Tournament Team … State All-Tournament Team …
Name: Ivey Maddox
School: Good Hope
Year: Junior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: First Team
Highlights: Averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game … 85 assists … 67 steals … 16 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team …
Name: Maci Brown
School: Cold Springs
Year: Junior
Class: 2A
All-State Status: Second Team
Highlights: Averaged 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game … 188 assists … 34 steals … 23 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Central Regional Tournament MVP … State All-Tournament Team …
Name: Gracie Manley
School: Addison
Year: Senior
Class: 1A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 19.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game … 67 assists … 62 steals … 23 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team …
Name: Ava McSwain
School: Cullman
Year: Sophomore
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 17.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game … 82 steals … 68 assists … All-Area …
Name: Bailey Tetro
School: Good Hope
Year: Junior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game … 163 assists … 143 steals … 11 blocks … All-County … All-Area …
Name: Liberty Shadix
School: West Point
Year: Junior
Class: 5A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 14.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game … 61 steals … 60 blocks … 48 assists 17 double-doubles … All-County … All-Area …
Varsity Boys
Name: Jake Dorough
School: Cullman
Year: Sophomore
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Second Team
Highlights: Averaged 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game … 101 assists … 64 steals … 5 blocks … All-Area …
Name: Brady Gilbreath
School: Addison
Year: Senior
Class: 1A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 22.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game … 115 assists … All-County … All-Area …
Name: Kobe Payne
School: Fairview
Year: Junior
Class: 5A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game … 120 assists … 32 steals … 4 blocks …All-County … All-Area …
Name: Colton Lindsey
School: Good Hope
Year: Senior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 12.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game … 43 steals … 32 blocks … 29 assists … All-County … All-Area …
Name: Brayden Harris
School: Hanceville
Year: Senior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 18.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game … 82 steals … 73 assists … All-County … All-Area … Northeast Regional All-Tournament Team …
Name: Kollin Brown
School: Holly Pond
Year: Junior
Class: 2A
All-State Status: Third Team
Highlights: Averaged 16.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game … 69 steals … 64 assists … All-County … All-Area …
Name: Tucker Cagle
School: Cullman
Year: Senior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention
Highlights: Averaged 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game … 62 assists … 39 steals … 23 blocks … All-Area …
CLASS 7A GIRLS
First Team
Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Jr., G, 6-0
Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-10
Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-8
Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-9
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, Fr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Sr., G-F, 5-8
Layla Etchison, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-6
Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-11
Madi-Marie Grayson, Alma Bryant, Fr., G, 5-5
Ja'Kyah Smith, Bob Jones, Fr., G, 5-10
Third Team
Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, Jr., G
La'Merrica Johnson, Daphne, Jr., F, 5-11
Ivy Klezmer, Mary Montgomery, Sr., F, 5-10
KeLeigh Mullens, Prattville, Fr., G, 5-4
Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 5-7
Honorable Mention
Sarah Amos, Enterprise, So., C, 6-2
Brooke Hallman, Auburn, So., G, 5-8
Alanah Pooler, Hoover, Sr., F, 6-1
Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain, Jr., G, 5-9
Coach of the Year
Jarvis Wilson, Sparkman
CLASS 7A BOYS
First Team
DeWayne Brown, Hoover, So., C, 6-9
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 6-4
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-3
Labaron Philon, Baker, Jr., G, 6-4
Sam Wright, Spain Park, Sr., F, 6-9
Second Team
Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 6-0
Ja'Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10
Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Sr., G, 6-7
R.J. Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-3
Salim London, Hoover, So., G, 6-4
Third Team
Zach Gray, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-6
Matt Heiberger, Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 6-4
Will Hawkins, Sparkman, Sr., G, 6-4
Israel Miles, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-2
Spence Sims, Fairhope, Jr., G, 6-1
Honorable Mention
Ja Carr, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-9
Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-9
Paul Lanzi, Chelsea, Sr., G, 6-3
Jordyn Turner-Durley, Florence, Sr., G, 6-2
Coach of the Year
Scott Ware, Hoover
CLASS 6A GIRLS
First Team
Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Jr., C, 5-11
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 6-2
Laci Gogan, Pelham, Sr., G, 5-8
Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-0
Xai'Onna Whitfield, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-8
Second Team
Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So., G, 5-11
Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3
Tamiria Jones, Huffman, Jr., G, 5-9
Jaylen Pleasant, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., G, 5-4
Tamirea Taylor, McAdory, Sr., F, 5-11
Third Team
Kamoriah Gaines, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., G, 5-6
Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8
Ava McSwain, Cullman, So., G, 5-10
Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-9
Ghanaye Whitfield-Moss, Hueytown, Sr., F, 5-11
Honorable Mention
Iasia Anderson, Chilton Co., So., G, 5-8
Zakieah Berry, Jemison-Huntsville, So., G, 5-7
Gracie Hill, Hartselle, So., G, 5-5
Blakeley Nixon, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Fr., G, 5-8
Coach of the Year
Lin Slater, Huffman
CLASS 6A BOYS
First Team
Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, Jr., G, 6-5
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn, Fr., G, 6-5
Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 6-0
Caleb White, Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11
Second Team
Julius Clark, Mountain Brook, Sr., F, 6-6
Jake Dorough, Cullman, So., G, 6-2
Antonio Jackson, Blount, Sr., F, 6-5
Peyton Wiggins, Huffman, So., G, 6-2
Adrian Wooley, Paul Bryant, Jr., G, 6-5
Third Team
Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2
Devin McCaine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-11
Javion Taylor, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 6-2
Keshawn Watkins, Columbia, Jr., F, 6-5
Josh Williams, Helena, Jr., G, 6-3
Honorable Mention
Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Sr., F, 6-4
Kiah Key, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2
Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville, So., G, 6-3
Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, Jr., G, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Patrick Harding, Buckhorn
CLASS 5A GIRLS
First Team
Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-6
Julie Nekolna, Holtville, Sr., F, 6-3
Missy Odom, Jasper, Fr., F-C, 6-2
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, Jr., G, 6-0
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, Sr., G, 5-7
Second Team
Kellyn Hunter, Faith-Mobile, Sr., G, 5-4
Lily Livingston, Arab, So., G-F, 5-8
Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, Jr., G, 5-10
Ramie Reid, Hayden, Sr., F, 6-0
Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, Sr., C, 6-2
Third Team
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone, Sr., F, 5-10
Ameyah Gray, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Kennedi McGhee, Brewbaker Tech, So., F, 6-1
Alexus Neal, Headland, Sr., C, 6-0
Liberty Shadix, West Point, Jr., F, 6-1
Honorable Mention
Bryleigh Bodine, Arab, Jr., F, 5-6
Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, Jr., G-F, 5-8
Kiara Howard, Vigor, Sr., G, 5-2
Dalyce Sanders, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Brad Kitchens, Arab
CLASS 5A BOYS
First Team
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 6-3
Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley, Jr., F, 6-4
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., G, 6-1
Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., G, 5-10
Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Sr., G-F, 6-5
Second Team
Terrel Johnson, Vigor, Jr., G, 6-2
Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-6
Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 6-5
Brandon Thomas, Valley, Jr., C, 6-6
Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Sr., G, 6-1
Third Team
JB Beaty, Jasper, Sr., G, 5-10
Troy Buchanan, Central-Clay Co., Sr., F, 6-3
Milton Jones, Wenonah, Fr., G-F, 6-4
Kobe Payne, Fairview, Jr., G, 6-1
Jayden Spearman, Charles Henderson, Sr., F, 6-3
Honorable Mention
Joe Brown, St. Paul's, Sr., G, 6-4
Josiah Jones, Fairfield, Jr., G, 5-11
Jamarious Martin, Valley, Sr., G, 5-10
Brittney Reed, LeFlore, Jr., F, 6-6
Coach of the Year
Marshon Harper, Valley
CLASS 4A GIRLS
First Team
Leslie Hames, Priceville, So., G, 5-8
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 6-2
Naomi Jones, Jackson, Sr., C, 6-3
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-10
Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-7
Second Team
Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright, Jr., F, 5-10
Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, Sr., G, 5-9
Raegan Rickard, Deshler, Jr., G, 5-6
CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 5-11
Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope, So., G, 5-7
Third Team
Chartavia Conwell, Bibb Co., Jr., F, 6-0
Hannah Smith, Catholic-Montgomery, Fr., F, 5-11
Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Jr., G-F, 6-0
Avery Rogers, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-4
Honorable Mention
Yasmine Jackson, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-4
Mary Hayes Johnson, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-3
Jameshia Powell, Jackson, Sr., G, 5-6
Ella Watts, St. John Paul II, 7th, F, 6-0
Coach of the Year
Terrie Nelson, Priceville
CLASS 4A BOYS
First Team
KJ Anderson, Deshler, Sr., G, 6-0
John Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-5
AJ Edwards, Hale Co., Jr., G, 6-1
Drake James, Haleyville, Sr., G, 6-3
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6
Second Team
Johntarius Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-0
Carson Muse, West Morgan, Sr., G, 6-6
Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Sr., G, 6-3
Julian Whitfield, Holt, Sr., G, 6-2
Stephen Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-8
Third Team
Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6
Caden Johnson, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-4
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope, Sr., F, 6-7
Joshua Palmer, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5
Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Sr., F, 6-6
Honorable Mention
Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Sr., G, 6-4
Luke Bussey, White Plains, Sr., G, 5-11
Cannon Kyles, Handley, Jr., F, 6-0
Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-5
Coach of the Year
Tres Buzan, Jacksonville
CLASS 3A GIRLS
First Team
Ava Card, St. James, Jr., G-F, 5-11
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Sr., F, 5-9
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-9
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Sr., G, 5-8
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Sr., F, 6-0
Second Team
Leah Childress, Clements, So., G, 5-7
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview, 8th, G, 5-9
Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., So., G, 5-7
Jaxson Sizemore, Glencoe, Sr., G, 5-6
Maddie Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8
Third Team
Shamaya Allison, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 5-8
Mya Moskowitz, Trinity, So., F, 5-10
Brandy Phillips, Beulah, Sr., G, 5-9
LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, Sr., F, 5-10
Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Sr., G, 5-7
Honorable Mention
Sky Latham, Gordo, 8th, G, 5-5
Keona Miller, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr., C, 6-2
Dominique Owens, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10
Amity White, Pike Co., Sr., G-F, 5-5
Coach of the Year
Shane Childress, Clements
CLASS 3A BOYS
First Team
Shannon Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-11
Alex Odam, Piedmont, Sr., G, 6-3
Luke Smith, Plainview, Sr., F, 6-5
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6
Jonah Williams, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-0
Second Team
DeMarreon Baldwin, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4
Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central, So., G, 6-3
Rod Jackson, Houston Academy, Jr., G, 6-3
Jermonte Stallworth, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Jr., G, 6-0
Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6
Third Team
Cam Fields, Ashford, Jr., G, 6-1
Slate Gilbert, Winfield, Fr., G, 6-3
Dewayne Hudson, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 5-11
Moses McDowell, Daleville, Jr., G, 6-4
Josh Scott, Sylvania, So., G, 6-5
Honorable Mention
Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 6-1
Carson Huff, Indian Springs, Sr., G, 5-10
Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Sr., G, 6-5
Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., F, 5-10
Coach of the Year
Courtney Jones, Midfield
CLASS 2A GIRLS
First Team
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs, Fr., G, 5-10
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible, 7th, G, 5-11
Briley Merrill, Ranburne, Sr., G, 5-10
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 5-6
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-3
Second Team
Jordyn Alston, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 5-7
Maci Brown, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-6
Tymiah Burroughs, Washington Co., Jr., G, 5-5
Audrey Stults, Lexington, Sr., G, 5-6
Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, So., G, 5-9
Third Team
Le'Naya Essex, Francis Marion, Sr., G, 5-7
Ja'mya Glover, Abbeville, Jr., F, 6-0
Nakeriona Heard, Lanett, Fr., G, 5-9
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-8
Katelyn StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9
Honorable Mention
Alex Brownlee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 5-8
Ja’Kalynn McGinnis, Vincent, So., C, 5-11
Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, Sr., G, 5-8
Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-6
Coach of the Year
Flori Sweatt, Mars Hill Bible
CLASS 2A BOYS
First Team
Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville, Sr., G, 6-0
Dyqwayshon Grubbs, Barbour Co., Jr., G, 6-3
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-0
Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-2
Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain, Sr., F, 6-2
Second Team
Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-6
Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., G, 6-2
Connor Pigg, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 6-4
Elijah Whitfield, Lanett, Sr., G, 5-11
Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., F, 6-3
Third Team
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond, Jr., G, 5-10
Noah Chism, Sulligent, Sr., F, 6-1
Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-10
Skylar Townsend, Tanner, Jr., F, 6-3
Colton Wills, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2
Honorable Mention
Christian Beam, Woodland, Sr., C, 7-0
Tamarion Harrington, LaFayette, Sr., F, 6-4
Micah Lampkin, Holy Family, Sr., G-F, 6-6
Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., F, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Christopher Walker, Aliceville
CLASS 1A GIRLS
First Team
Ace Austin, Spring Garden, So., G, 5-8
Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 5-8
Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, Sr., G, 5-8
Timya Thurman, Linden, Sr., C, 6-4
A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba, So., G, 5-6
Second Team
Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian, So., F, 5-10
Chauncey Dixon, Leroy, So., C, 6-2
Kaina King, Skyline, Jr., G, 5-2
Taylah Murph, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 5-4
Lily Robinson, Marion Co., Fr., G, 5-7
Third Team
Lillie Boggan, Georgiana, So., G, 5-6
Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, Sr., G, 5-1
Kayley Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-6
Gracie Manley, Addison, Sr., F, 5-7
Ty'Asia McGhee, A.L. Johnson, Jr., G, 5-7
Honorable Mention
A'Mya Brown, Wadley, So., G, 5-5
Haley Hendrix, Victory Christian, Jr., F, 5-6
Macy Moore, Brilliant, So., G, 5-4
Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 5-5
Coach of the Year
Ricky Austin, Spring Garden
CLASS 1A BOYS
First Team
Rayshon Coleman, Florala, So., G, 6-0
Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-0
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian, Jr., F, 6-4
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Sr., G, 6-4
Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Jr., G, 6-3
Second Team
Joe Aldridge, Marion Co., Jr., G, 6-1
Jalen Chandler, Covenant Christian, So., F, 6-6
Jasaveion Moore, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 6-2
Jayden Parks, Brantley, So., G, 5-10
Javen Poindexter, Red Level, Jr., G, 6-3
Third Team
Brady Gilbreath, Addison, Sr., G, 6-0
Treveyon Hill, McIntosh, Sr., F, 6-2
Jayden Nesbitt, Oakwood Academy, Sr., C, 6-6
John Welsh, Spring Garden, So., C, 6-2
Drew Williamson, Donoho, Sr., G, 6-0
Honorable Mention
Jarrett Benson, Meek, Jr., G-F, 6-3
Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana, So., G, 6-2
Jaylen Manuel, Millry, Jr., G, 6-0
Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, So., G, 5-10
Coach of the Year
Melvin Allen, Oakwood Academy
AISA GIRLS
First Team
Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Jr., G, 5-7
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0
Takayla Davis, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-0
Chloe Helms, Lakeside, Jr., G, 5-7
Second Team
Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 5-7
Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Jr., G, 5-5
Lakin Harrell, Crenshaw Christian, Sr., G, 5-2
Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Lily VanDyke, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 6-2
Third Team
Jamie Ellissa Deason, Sparta, Jr., F, 5-9
Tori Patillo, Springwood, Fr., G, 5-10
Emma Poore, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood, Sr., G, 5-9
Mary Grace Whatley, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-7
Honorable Mention
Makenzie Gilliland, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 5-8
Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10
Anna Glynn Lott, Macon-East, Sr., F, 5-11
Kate Wilkins, Pickens Academy, Jr., C, 5-11
Coach of the Year
Darryl Free, Edgewood
AISA BOYS
First Team
Jaylen Carrington, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-2
Austin Champion, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-1
Lukas Holman, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-4
Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-5
Jacob Wilson, Macon-East, Sr., G, 5-10
Second Team
Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-1
Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Jr., G, 6-1
Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Jr., C, 6-5
Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 6-0
Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 6-2
Third Team
Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott, Fr., G, 6-0
Kareem Harris, Snook, Sr., G, 6-0
Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-3
Evan Peak, Autauga Academy, Jr., F, 6-4
Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-6
Honorable Mention
Kell Brown, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-0
Cooper Hall, Edgewood, Sr., F, 5-11
J.J. Jeter, Bessemer Academy, Jr., G, 5-10
Keagan Roney, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-3
Coach of the Year
Dusty Perdue, Glenwood