Cold Springs’ Ella Dickerson and Good Hope’s Ivey Maddox notched first-team honors when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released this year’s All-State basketball teams on Sunday. 

Dickerson, who helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Class 2A state championship game, and Maddox, a key contributor for the 31-win Lady Raiders, spearheaded an impressive group of local standouts that caught the attention of the ASWA this past season. 

The All-State basketball teams are handpicked by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process. 

Player of the Year finalists will be announced Wednesday. 

See below for full capsules on each local player spotlighted by the ASWA as well as complete All-State teams.

Varsity Girls 

Name: Ella Dickerson 

School: Cold Springs 

Year: Freshman 

Class: 2A 

All-State Status: First Team 

Highlights: Averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game … 34 assists … 34 steals … 8 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Central Regional All-Tournament Team … State All-Tournament Team …

Name: Ivey Maddox 

School: Good Hope 

Year: Junior 

Class: 4A 

All-State Status: First Team 

Highlights: Averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game … 85 assists … 67 steals … 16 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team …

Name: Maci Brown 

School: Cold Springs 

Year: Junior 

Class: 2A 

All-State Status: Second Team 

Highlights: Averaged 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game … 188 assists … 34 steals … 23 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Central Regional Tournament MVP … State All-Tournament Team …

Name: Gracie Manley 

School: Addison 

Year: Senior 

Class: 1A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 19.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game … 67 assists … 62 steals … 23 blocks … All-County … All-Area … Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team …

Name: Ava McSwain 

School: Cullman 

Year: Sophomore 

Class: 6A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 17.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game … 82 steals … 68 assists … All-Area …

Name: Bailey Tetro 

School: Good Hope 

Year: Junior 

Class: 4A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game … 163 assists … 143 steals … 11 blocks … All-County … All-Area …

Name: Liberty Shadix 

School: West Point 

Year: Junior 

Class: 5A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 14.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game … 61 steals … 60 blocks … 48 assists 17 double-doubles … All-County … All-Area …

Varsity Boys 

Name: Jake Dorough 

School: Cullman 

Year: Sophomore 

Class: 6A 

All-State Status: Second Team 

Highlights: Averaged 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game … 101 assists … 64 steals … 5 blocks … All-Area …

Name: Brady Gilbreath 

School: Addison 

Year: Senior 

Class: 1A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 22.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game … 115 assists … All-County … All-Area …

Name: Kobe Payne 

School: Fairview 

Year: Junior 

Class: 5A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game … 120 assists … 32 steals … 4 blocks …All-County … All-Area …

Name: Colton Lindsey 

School: Good Hope 

Year: Senior 

Class: 4A 

All-State Status: Third Team

Highlights: Averaged 12.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game … 43 steals … 32 blocks … 29 assists … All-County … All-Area …

Name: Brayden Harris 

School: Hanceville 

Year: Senior 

Class: 4A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 18.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game … 82 steals … 73 assists … All-County … All-Area … Northeast Regional All-Tournament Team …

Name: Kollin Brown 

School: Holly Pond 

Year: Junior 

Class: 2A 

All-State Status: Third Team 

Highlights: Averaged 16.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game … 69 steals … 64 assists … All-County … All-Area …

Name: Tucker Cagle 

School: Cullman 

Year: Senior 

Class: 6A 

All-State Status: Honorable Mention 

Highlights: Averaged 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game … 62 assists … 39 steals … 23 blocks … All-Area …

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First Team

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Jr., G, 6-0

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-10

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-8

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-9

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, Fr., G, 5-8

 

Second Team

Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Layla Etchison, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-6

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-11

Madi-Marie Grayson, Alma Bryant, Fr., G, 5-5

Ja'Kyah Smith, Bob Jones, Fr., G, 5-10

 

Third Team

Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, Jr., G

La'Merrica Johnson, Daphne, Jr., F, 5-11

Ivy Klezmer, Mary Montgomery, Sr., F, 5-10

KeLeigh Mullens, Prattville, Fr., G, 5-4

Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Honorable Mention

Sarah Amos, Enterprise, So., C, 6-2

Brooke Hallman, Auburn, So., G, 5-8

Alanah Pooler, Hoover, Sr., F, 6-1

Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain, Jr., G, 5-9

 

Coach of the Year

Jarvis Wilson, Sparkman

 

CLASS 7A BOYS

First Team

DeWayne Brown, Hoover, So., C, 6-9

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 6-4

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-3

Labaron Philon, Baker, Jr., G, 6-4

Sam Wright, Spain Park, Sr., F, 6-9

 

Second Team

Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 6-0

Ja'Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Sr., G, 6-7

R.J. Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-3

Salim London, Hoover, So., G, 6-4

 

Third Team

Zach Gray, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-6

Matt Heiberger, Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 6-4

Will Hawkins, Sparkman, Sr., G, 6-4

Israel Miles, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-2

Spence Sims, Fairhope, Jr., G, 6-1

 

Honorable Mention

Ja Carr, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-9

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-9

Paul Lanzi, Chelsea, Sr., G, 6-3

Jordyn Turner-Durley, Florence, Sr., G, 6-2

 

Coach of the Year

Scott Ware, Hoover

 

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First Team

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Jr., C, 5-11

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 6-2

Laci Gogan, Pelham, Sr., G, 5-8

Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-0

Xai'Onna Whitfield, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-8

 

Second Team

Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So., G, 5-11

Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3

Tamiria Jones, Huffman, Jr., G, 5-9

Jaylen Pleasant, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., G, 5-4

Tamirea Taylor, McAdory, Sr., F, 5-11

 

Third Team

Kamoriah Gaines, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., G, 5-6

Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8

Ava McSwain, Cullman, So., G, 5-10

Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-9

Ghanaye Whitfield-Moss, Hueytown, Sr., F, 5-11

 

Honorable Mention

Iasia Anderson, Chilton Co., So., G, 5-8

Zakieah Berry, Jemison-Huntsville, So., G, 5-7

Gracie Hill, Hartselle, So., G, 5-5

Blakeley Nixon, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Fr., G, 5-8

 

Coach of the Year

Lin Slater, Huffman

 

CLASS 6A BOYS

First Team

Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, Jr., G, 6-5

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn, Fr., G, 6-5

Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 6-0

Caleb White, Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11

 

Second Team

Julius Clark, Mountain Brook, Sr., F, 6-6

Jake Dorough, Cullman, So., G, 6-2

Antonio Jackson, Blount, Sr., F, 6-5

Peyton Wiggins, Huffman, So., G, 6-2

Adrian Wooley, Paul Bryant, Jr., G, 6-5

 

Third Team

Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2

Devin McCaine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-11

Javion Taylor, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 6-2

Keshawn Watkins, Columbia, Jr., F, 6-5

Josh Williams, Helena, Jr., G, 6-3

 

Honorable Mention

Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Sr., F, 6-4

Kiah Key, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2

Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville, So., G, 6-3

Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, Jr., G, 6-3

 

Coach of the Year

Patrick Harding, Buckhorn

 

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First Team

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-6

Julie Nekolna, Holtville, Sr., F, 6-3

Missy Odom, Jasper, Fr., F-C, 6-2

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, Jr., G, 6-0

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Second Team

Kellyn Hunter, Faith-Mobile, Sr., G, 5-4

Lily Livingston, Arab, So., G-F, 5-8

Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, Jr., G, 5-10

Ramie Reid, Hayden, Sr., F, 6-0

Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, Sr., C, 6-2

 

Third Team

Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone, Sr., F, 5-10

Ameyah Gray, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Kennedi McGhee, Brewbaker Tech, So., F, 6-1

Alexus Neal, Headland, Sr., C, 6-0

Liberty Shadix, West Point, Jr., F, 6-1

 

Honorable Mention

Bryleigh Bodine, Arab, Jr., F, 5-6

Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, Jr., G-F, 5-8

Kiara Howard, Vigor, Sr., G, 5-2

Dalyce Sanders, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Coach of the Year

Brad Kitchens, Arab

 

CLASS 5A BOYS

First Team

Austin Cross, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 6-3

Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley, Jr., F, 6-4

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., G, 6-1

Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., G, 5-10

Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Sr., G-F, 6-5

 

Second Team

Terrel Johnson, Vigor, Jr., G, 6-2

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-6

Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 6-5

Brandon Thomas, Valley, Jr., C, 6-6

Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Sr., G, 6-1

 

Third Team

JB Beaty, Jasper, Sr., G, 5-10

Troy Buchanan, Central-Clay Co., Sr., F, 6-3

Milton Jones, Wenonah, Fr., G-F, 6-4

Kobe Payne, Fairview, Jr., G, 6-1

Jayden Spearman, Charles Henderson, Sr., F, 6-3

 

Honorable Mention

Joe Brown, St. Paul's, Sr., G, 6-4

Josiah Jones, Fairfield, Jr., G, 5-11

Jamarious Martin, Valley, Sr., G, 5-10

Brittney Reed, LeFlore, Jr., F, 6-6

 

Coach of the Year

Marshon Harper, Valley

 

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First Team

Leslie Hames, Priceville, So., G, 5-8

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 6-2

Naomi Jones, Jackson, Sr., C, 6-3

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-10

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Second Team

Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright, Jr., F, 5-10

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, Sr., G, 5-9

Raegan Rickard, Deshler, Jr., G, 5-6

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 5-11

Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope, So., G, 5-7

 

Third Team

Chartavia Conwell, Bibb Co., Jr., F, 6-0

Hannah Smith, Catholic-Montgomery, Fr., F, 5-11

Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Jr., G-F, 6-0

Avery Rogers, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-4

 

Honorable Mention

Yasmine Jackson, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-4

Mary Hayes Johnson, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-3

Jameshia Powell, Jackson, Sr., G, 5-6

Ella Watts, St. John Paul II, 7th, F, 6-0

 

Coach of the Year

Terrie Nelson, Priceville

 

CLASS 4A BOYS

First Team

KJ Anderson, Deshler, Sr., G, 6-0

John Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-5

AJ Edwards, Hale Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Drake James, Haleyville, Sr., G, 6-3

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6

 

Second Team

Johntarius Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-0

Carson Muse, West Morgan, Sr., G, 6-6

Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Sr., G, 6-3

Julian Whitfield, Holt, Sr., G, 6-2

Stephen Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-8

 

Third Team

Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6

Caden Johnson, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-4

Colton Lindsey, Good Hope, Sr., F, 6-7

Joshua Palmer, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5

Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Sr., F, 6-6

 

Honorable Mention

Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Sr., G, 6-4

Luke Bussey, White Plains, Sr., G, 5-11

Cannon Kyles, Handley, Jr., F, 6-0

Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-5

 

Coach of the Year

Tres Buzan, Jacksonville

 

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First Team

Ava Card, St. James, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Sr., F, 5-9

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-9

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Sr., G, 5-8

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Sr., F, 6-0

 

Second Team

Leah Childress, Clements, So., G, 5-7

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview, 8th, G, 5-9

Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., So., G, 5-7

Jaxson Sizemore, Glencoe, Sr., G, 5-6

Maddie Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8

 

Third Team

Shamaya Allison, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 5-8

Mya Moskowitz, Trinity, So., F, 5-10

Brandy Phillips, Beulah, Sr., G, 5-9

LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, Sr., F, 5-10

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Honorable Mention

Sky Latham, Gordo, 8th, G, 5-5

Keona Miller, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr., C, 6-2

Dominique Owens, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10

Amity White, Pike Co., Sr., G-F, 5-5

 

Coach of the Year

Shane Childress, Clements

 

CLASS 3A BOYS

First Team

Shannon Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-11

Alex Odam, Piedmont, Sr., G, 6-3

Luke Smith, Plainview, Sr., F, 6-5

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6

Jonah Williams, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Second Team

DeMarreon Baldwin, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4

Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central, So., G, 6-3

Rod Jackson, Houston Academy, Jr., G, 6-3

Jermonte Stallworth, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Jr., G, 6-0

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6

 

Third Team

Cam Fields, Ashford, Jr., G, 6-1

Slate Gilbert, Winfield, Fr., G, 6-3

Dewayne Hudson, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 5-11

Moses McDowell, Daleville, Jr., G, 6-4

Josh Scott, Sylvania, So., G, 6-5

 

Honorable Mention

Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Carson Huff, Indian Springs, Sr., G, 5-10

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Sr., G, 6-5

Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., F, 5-10

 

Coach of the Year

Courtney Jones, Midfield

 

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First Team

Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs, Fr., G, 5-10

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible, 7th, G, 5-11

Briley Merrill, Ranburne, Sr., G, 5-10

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 5-6

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-3

 

Second Team

Jordyn Alston, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 5-7

Maci Brown, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-6

Tymiah Burroughs, Washington Co., Jr., G, 5-5

Audrey Stults, Lexington, Sr., G, 5-6

Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, So., G, 5-9

 

Third Team

Le'Naya Essex, Francis Marion, Sr., G, 5-7

Ja'mya Glover, Abbeville, Jr., F, 6-0

Nakeriona Heard, Lanett, Fr., G, 5-9

Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-8

Katelyn StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

 

Honorable Mention

Alex Brownlee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Ja’Kalynn McGinnis, Vincent, So., C, 5-11

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, Sr., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-6

 

Coach of the Year

Flori Sweatt, Mars Hill Bible

 

CLASS 2A BOYS

First Team

Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville, Sr., G, 6-0

Dyqwayshon Grubbs, Barbour Co., Jr., G, 6-3

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-2

Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain, Sr., F, 6-2

 

Second Team

Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-6

Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Connor Pigg, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 6-4

Elijah Whitfield, Lanett, Sr., G, 5-11

Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., F, 6-3

 

Third Team

Kollin Brown, Holly Pond, Jr., G, 5-10

Noah Chism, Sulligent, Sr., F, 6-1

Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-10

Skylar Townsend, Tanner, Jr., F, 6-3

Colton Wills, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2

 

Honorable Mention

Christian Beam, Woodland, Sr., C, 7-0

Tamarion Harrington, LaFayette, Sr., F, 6-4

Micah Lampkin, Holy Family, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., F, 6-3

 

Coach of the Year

Christopher Walker, Aliceville

 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First Team

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, So., G, 5-8

Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 5-8

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, Sr., G, 5-8

Timya Thurman, Linden, Sr., C, 6-4

A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba, So., G, 5-6

 

Second Team

Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian, So., F, 5-10

Chauncey Dixon, Leroy, So., C, 6-2

Kaina King, Skyline, Jr., G, 5-2

Taylah Murph, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 5-4

Lily Robinson, Marion Co., Fr., G, 5-7

 

Third Team

Lillie Boggan, Georgiana, So., G, 5-6

Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, Sr., G, 5-1

Kayley Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-6

Gracie Manley, Addison, Sr., F, 5-7

Ty'Asia McGhee, A.L. Johnson, Jr., G, 5-7

 

Honorable Mention

A'Mya Brown, Wadley, So., G, 5-5

Haley Hendrix, Victory Christian, Jr., F, 5-6

Macy Moore, Brilliant, So., G, 5-4

Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 5-5

 

Coach of the Year

Ricky Austin, Spring Garden

 

CLASS 1A BOYS

First Team

Rayshon Coleman, Florala, So., G, 6-0

Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-0

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian, Jr., F, 6-4

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Sr., G, 6-4

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Jr., G, 6-3

 

Second Team

Joe Aldridge, Marion Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Jalen Chandler, Covenant Christian, So., F, 6-6

Jasaveion Moore, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 6-2

Jayden Parks, Brantley, So., G, 5-10

Javen Poindexter, Red Level, Jr., G, 6-3

 

Third Team

Brady Gilbreath, Addison, Sr., G, 6-0

Treveyon Hill, McIntosh, Sr., F, 6-2

Jayden Nesbitt, Oakwood Academy, Sr., C, 6-6

John Welsh, Spring Garden, So., C, 6-2

Drew Williamson, Donoho, Sr., G, 6-0

 

Honorable Mention

Jarrett Benson, Meek, Jr., G-F, 6-3

Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana, So., G, 6-2

Jaylen Manuel, Millry, Jr., G, 6-0

Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, So., G, 5-10

 

Coach of the Year

Melvin Allen, Oakwood Academy

 

AISA GIRLS

First Team

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Jr., G, 5-7

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0

Takayla Davis, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-0

Chloe Helms, Lakeside, Jr., G, 5-7

 

Second Team

Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 5-7

Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Jr., G, 5-5

Lakin Harrell, Crenshaw Christian, Sr., G, 5-2

Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Lily VanDyke, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 6-2

 

Third Team

Jamie Ellissa Deason, Sparta, Jr., F, 5-9

Tori Patillo, Springwood, Fr., G, 5-10

Emma Poore, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood, Sr., G, 5-9

Mary Grace Whatley, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-7

 

Honorable Mention

Makenzie Gilliland, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 5-8

Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10

Anna Glynn Lott, Macon-East, Sr., F, 5-11

Kate Wilkins, Pickens Academy, Jr., C, 5-11

 

Coach of the Year

Darryl Free, Edgewood

 

AISA BOYS

First Team

Jaylen Carrington, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Austin Champion, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-1

Lukas Holman, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-4

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-5

Jacob Wilson, Macon-East, Sr., G, 5-10

 

Second Team

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Jr., G, 6-1

Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Jr., C, 6-5

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 6-0

Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 6-2

 

Third Team

Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott, Fr., G, 6-0

Kareem Harris, Snook, Sr., G, 6-0

Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-3

Evan Peak, Autauga Academy, Jr., F, 6-4

Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-6

 

Honorable Mention

Kell Brown, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-0

Cooper Hall, Edgewood, Sr., F, 5-11

J.J. Jeter, Bessemer Academy, Jr., G, 5-10

Keagan Roney, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-3

 

Coach of the Year

Dusty Perdue, Glenwood

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you