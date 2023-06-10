Cold Springs’ Brodee Bartlett collected first-team honors in Class 2A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2023 All-State baseball team on Saturday.
The UAH signee, who stood out both at the plate and on the mound, helped the Eagles claim an area title en route to a playoff berth.
Addison’s Jed Wilkins (Class 1A), Cullman’s Tucker Cagle (Class 6A) and Cullman’s Paxton Ponder (Class 6A), meanwhile, gathered second-team recognition, while Vinemont’s Michael Foust and West Point’s Brody Freeman were honorable mention in Class 3A and Class 5A, respectively.
The All-State baseball team is decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of terrific athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.
See below for capsules on local baseball players spotlighted by the ASWA.
Name: Brodee Bartlett
School: Cold Springs
Year: Senior
Class: 2A
All-State Status: First Team (Utility)
Highlights: Compiled a .478 batting average, .577 on-base percentage, .833 slugging percentage and 1.410 OPS with 43 hits, 34 runs, 24 RBIs, 19 walks, 16 doubles, 11 stolen bases, five triples and two home runs in 30 games. Compiled a .944 fielding percentage. Compiled a 6-0 record and five saves with a 1.37 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 46 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .166 batting average.
Coach Speak: “Brodee is one of the most talented players I have ever had the opportunity to coach. His work ethic is incredible, and he makes great plays look routine. He did everything for us this season. But as great of a player as he was, he was just as great of a leader. He never let his teammates quit, and they fed off his determination and effort.” — Brendan Voce
Name: Jed Wilkins
School: Addison
Year: Sophomore
Class: 1A
All-State Status: Second Team (Infielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .413 batting average, .522 on-base percentage, .652 slugging percentage and 1.174 OPS with 39 runs, 38 hits, 18 RBIs, 18 walks, 14 stolen bases, 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs in 31 games.
Coach Speak: “Jed had a great season for us. He developed into a leader early on, which was huge because the team we had had a lot of youth. He’s got an outstanding work ethic and set some pretty big personal and team goals. He’s also one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. He plays the game the right way and is an even better person than he is a baseball player. He’s very confident in his ability, but he’s not arrogant or selfish. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to coach him and see him develop for the past three years. He has an extremely high ceiling, and I’m so excited for him and his family.” — John Everett
Name: Tucker Cagle
School: Cullman
Year: Senior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Second Team (Pitcher)
Highlights: Compiled a 7-4 record with a 2.83 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .218 batting average.
Coach Speak: “Tucker showed up last summer on a mission determined to be in shape when he got to us. He made a lot of commitments off the field as well that made big statements to his teammates. He’s just such a naturally competitive guy. He was definitely someone we could lean on and ride his back in big games, because he wasn’t scared of being there. The emotion, the energy he played with was something we desperately needed. For him to come out and do what he did against the competition we played — that was something great. He gave everyone else on the field a lot of confidence.” — Brent Patterson
Name: Paxton Ponder
School: Cullman
Year: Senior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Second Team (Infielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .331 batting average, .458 on-base percentage, .624 slugging percentage and 1.082 OPS with 44 hits, 36 runs, 28 RBIs, 25 walks, 12 doubles, eight stolen bases, six triples and five home runs in 45 games.
Coach Speak: “Paxton was our leader ever since last summer. He really set the tone for our chemistry and our identity as a team. He’s a guy who brings a lot of athleticism and tools to the field that impacted the game in a lot of different ways. He can run, hit for power, hit for average. Those kinds of guys are extremely valuable. He was our leader or in the top two in every offensive category. I’m super proud of his consistency and maturity. From where he came from as a sophomore to where he ended as a senior — it was a credit to how much time and effort he put in.” — Brent Patterson
Name: Michael Foust
School: Vinemont
Year: Junior
Class: 3A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Outfielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .458 batting average, .517 on-base percentage, .495 slugging percentage and 1.012 OPS with 49 hits, 47 stolen bases, 38 runs, 18 RBIs, 11 walks and four doubles in 31 games. Compiled a .964 fielding percentage.
Coach Speak: “Coaching Michael the last few years has been an absolute blessing. He makes a positive impact in every aspect of the game, whether that’s hitting, fielding, base running or just being a good teammate. When big moments happen, Michael is the guy you want to make the play. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach, but he’s an even better person. You would be hard-pressed to find someone with better character than Michael. He’s a great role model for guys on the team, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s a representative of our baseball program.” — Hunter Cornelius
Name: Brody Freeman
School: West Point
Year: Senior
Class: 5A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Outfielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .383 batting average, .482 on-base percentage, .513 slugging percentage and .995 OPS with 44 hits, 30 runs, 16 walks, 14 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples in 34 games.
Coach Speak: “Brody had a great year for us this season — defensively, offensively, on the mound, leading us in a lot of categories. He was a leader on and off the field and always showed up ready to work, whether it was for a game or in practice. Players like Brody are a joy to coach and are great for helping to build a winning culture in a program. We’re proud of him, and he’s absolutely deserving of the accolades.” — Drew Bryson
See the complete All-State baseball team below.
CLASS 7A
Player of the year
Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills
Pitcher of the year
Landon Alton, Thompson
Hitter of the year
Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City
Coach of the year
Michael Ferry, Smiths Station
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Landon Alton, Thompson, Sr.
P: CJ Gross, Spain Park, Jr.
P: Jake Middleton, Smiths Station, Sr.
P: Jable Ramey, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
C: Colton Wombles, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, Jr.
IF: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, Jr.
IF: Cole Edwards, Spain Park, Sr.
IF: Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
OF: Christopher Johnston, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
OF: Matthew Widra, Spain Park, Jr.
OF: Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
UTL: Peryn Bland, Thompson, Jr.
UTL: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
DH: Cade Belyeu, Auburn, Sr.
DH: Jake Smith, Opelika, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Zack Munger, Baker, Sr.
P: Spencer Nicholas, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.
P: Tripp Richards, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
P: Ryan Vermillion, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
C: Hollon Brock, Fairhope, Sr.
IF: Landon Beaver, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
IF: Mason Blasche, Hoover, Jr.
IF: Jacob Haley, Sparkman, Sr.
IF: Kurt Kizer, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
OF: Brooks Brasfield, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Michael Daniel, Auburn, Jr.
OF: Bryant Durbin, Baker, Jr.
UTL: Connor Gatwood, Baker, Jr.
UTL: Matthew Heiberger, Oak Mountain, Sr.
DH: Tucker Arrington, Thompson, Jr.
DH: Ty Marsh, James Clemens, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Austin Acreman, Enterprise, Sr.
P: Zach Wyatt, Thompson, Sr.
C: Colten Payton, James Clemens, Sr.
C: Hudson Walburn, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
IF: Galen Evans, Huntsville, Sr.
IF: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, So.
OF: Rylee Pate, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.
OF: Trent Wagoner, Grissom, Sr.
UTL: Drake McBride, Thompson, Jr.
UTL: Colin Rengering, Hoover, Sr.
DH: Stone Lawless, Huntsville, Sr.
DH: Ty Sanderson, Grissom, Sr.
CLASS 6A
Player of the year
Hayes Harrison, Oxford
Pitcher of the year
Hayes Harrison, Oxford
Hitter of the year
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle
Coach of the year
J.D. Pruitt, Spanish Fort
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Hayes Harrison, Oxford, Sr.
P: Konner Keplinger, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
P: Jack Smith, Hartselle, Sr.
P: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.
C: Cannon Miller, Chilton Co., Sr.
IF: Drew Britton, Pike Road, Jr.
IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, So.
IF: Carter Johnson, Oxford, Jr.
IF: Sam Robertson, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort, Sr.
OF: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Sr.
OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Jr.
UTL: Jimmie Moody, Theodore, Sr.
UTL: Peyton Watts, Oxford, Sr.
DH: Jake Souders, Briarwood, Jr.
DH: Chase Williams, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Sr.
P: Logan Fitzgerald, Gardendale, Jr.
P: Bryson Goff, Saraland, Sr.
P: John Michael Pickens, Hueytown, Sr.
C: Evan Williams, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
IF: Tripp Gann, Homewood, Sr.
IF: Paxton Ponder, Cullman, Sr.
IF: Eli Tidwell, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Brooks Womble, Saraland, Jr.
OF: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell, Jr.
OF: Mike Hamilton, Hazel Green, Sr.
OF: Alex Strickland, Russell Co., Sr.
UTL: Newton Gardner, Spanish Fort, So.
UTL: James Graphos, Mountain Brook, Jr.
DH: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook, Jr.
DH: Brady Waugh, Briarwood, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Colton Willmon, Helena, Sr.
P: Thomas Woolf, Northridge, Fr.
C: Cam Palahach, Hartselle, Jr.
C: Davis Wells, Wetumpka, Sr.
IF: Sylas Amick, Hueytown, Sr.
IF: Connor Robinson, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
OF: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Dewayne Tolliver, Pike Road, Sr.
UTL: Trevor Murphy, Baldwin Co., Sr.
UTL: Jaden Stewart, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
DH: Ty Brooks, Wetumpka, Sr.
DH: Jack Elliott, Athens, Jr.
CLASS 5A
Player of the year
Sam Silas, Holtville
Pitcher of the year
Andrew Allen, Alexandria
Hitter of the year
Mason Steele, Headland
Coach of the year
Kevin Vinson, Sardis
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Andrew Allen, Alexandria, Jr.
P: Blake Moon, Arab, Sr.
P: Tripp Patterson, Alexandria, Jr.
P: Luke Weems, Sardis, Sr.
C: Andre Watts, Pleasant Grove, Jr.
IF: Conner Gehr, Gulf Shores, Jr.
IF: Sam Silas, Holtville, Sr.
IF: Seth Smith, Mobile Christian, Sr.
IF: Payton Stephenson, Elmore Co., Sr.
OF: Brock Herring, Elmore Co., Sr.
OF: Banks Langston, Russellville, Sr.
OF: Mason Steele, Headland, Sr.
UTL: Drey Barrett, Holtville, Jr.
UTL: Dakota NeSmith, Arab, Sr.
DH: Blaze Gerhart, Sardis, Jr.
DH: Edward McLeod, St. Paul's, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brady Gillespie, Springville, Sr.
P: Bryce Gover, Headland, So.
P: Payton Hall, Elmore Co., Sr.
P: Zach McKinion, Mobile Christian, Jr.
C: Gregory French, Scottsboro, Sr.
IF: Colton Atkinson, Scottsboro, Sr.
IF: Ty Bedell, Leeds, So.
IF: Jack Chaffin, Guntersville, Sr.
IF: Carson Creehan, Madison Academy, Sr.
OF: Ian Cartwright, Alexandria, Jr.
OF: Brayden Pooler, Beauregard, Jr.
OF: Noah Reed, Shelby Co., Sr.
UTL: Tanner Potts, Holtville, Sr.
UTL: Jackson Sanders, Valley, Jr.
DH: Samuel Henegar, Alexandria, Jr.
DH: Bo Hester, Boaz, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Andrew Howard, Leeds, Sr.
P: Logan White, Russellville, Sr.
C: Corbin Driskell, Southside-Gadsden, So.
C: Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, Sr.
IF: Tee Foster, Madison Academy, So.
IF: Gabe Wilbur, John Carroll, Sr.
OF: Aiden Cochran, Sylacauga, Sr.
OF: Brody Freeman, West Point, Sr.
UTL: Coleman Fuqua, Demopolis, Sr.
UTL: Dylan Rainey, Southside-Gadsden, So.
DH: Josh Holley, Demopolis, Sr.
DH: Trent Weatherly, Headland, Sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year
Caleb Freeman, Etowah
Pitcher of the year
Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy
Hitter of the year
David Michael Lieux, Trinity
Coach of the year
Blake Bone, Etowah
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Caleb Freeman, Etowah, Sr.
P: Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy, Sr.
P: Jameson Scissum, Etowah, So.
P: Alex Sherman, UMS-Wright, Jr.
C: Wes Walker, Priceville, Jr.
IF: Paul Andrzejewski, St. John Paul Ii, Sr.
IF: Matthew Cash, Bibb Co., Jr.
IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, Jr.
IF: Carson Tittle, Cherokee Co., So.
OF: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Sr.
OF: David Michael Lieux, Trinity, Sr.
OF: Sam Kelley, T.R. Miller, Sr.
UTL: Luke Songy, St. John Paul II, Jr.
UTL: Ashton Wallace, White Plains, So.
DH: Zach Chaney, Priceville, Sr.
DH: Hunter Humphries, Etowah, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Sr.
P: Tucker Hicks, Satsuma, So.
P: Thomas Kerby, Priceville, Sr.
P: Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Sr.
C: Cooper Phillips, West Limestone, Sr.
IF: Peyton Beard, Northside, Sr.
IF: Broox Hart, T.R. Miller, Sr.
IF: Sam Patrick, Oneonta, Sr.
IF: Memphis Scott, Madison Co., So.
OF: Gavin Brown, Corner, Sr.
OF: Ryan Jackson, Geneva, Sr.
OF: Gage Wilson, Wilson, Jr.
UTL: Cody Walsh, Andalusia, Jr.
UTL: Connor Wilson, Cherokee Co., Sr.
DH: Eric Hines, American Christian, So.
DH: Hayden Johnson, Satsuma, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Garrett Gilmore, Cordova, Sr.
C: Ben Goodwin, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.
C: Hudson Parrish, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.
IF: Kemp Swords, Montevallo, So.
IF: Olin Ward, UMS-Wright, Sr.
OF: Parker Adams, Andalusia, Jr.
OF: Mason Brewer, Munford, Jr.
UTL: Jake DeValk, Bayside Academy, Sr.
UTL: Nathan Winholtz, Oak Grove, Jr.
DH: Alex Fleet, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.
DH: Gatlin Pitts, Bayside Academy, Jr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year
Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.
Pitcher of the year
Will Whitley, Gordo
Hitter of the year
Wyatt Shelley, Houston Academy
Coach of the year
Tony Kirkland, Houston Academy
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Adam Boyd, Houston Academy, Jr.
P: Brodie Homesley, Piedmont, So.
P: Will Whitley, Gordo, Jr.
P: Hugh Windle, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
C: Bryant Anthony, Phil Campbell, Sr.
IF: Bryson Brookshire, Slocomb, Sr.
IF: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Sr.
IF: Wyatt Shelley, Houston Academy, Fr.
IF: Elijah Smith, Weaver, Sr.
OF: Robbie Gafford, Opp, Sr.
OF: Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage, So.
OF: Tabor Offord, St. James, So.
UTL: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Jr.
UTL: J.T. Pitchford, Houston Academy, Sr.
DH: Robby Robinson, Phil Campbell, Sr.
DH: Sawyer Sapp, Dadeville, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Bryce Masters, Prattville Christian, So.
P: Harrison Mims, Providence Christian, Sr.
P: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Sr.
P: Eli Taylor, Phil Campbell, Jr.
C: Matt Dave Snell, Providence Christian, Sr.
IF: Hayes Hunt, Alabama Christian, Sr.
IF: KJ Jackson, St. James, Jr.
IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, Jr.
IF: Charles Morris, Thomasville, Jr.
OF: Cameron Carden, Westbrook Christian, Jr.
OF: Isaac Murphree, J.B. Pennington, Sr.
OF: Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian, Jr.
UTL: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, So.
UTL: Trey Rutledge, Plainview, So.
DH: Kyson Pate, Gordo, Sr.
DH: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Colby Ballard, Opp, Jr.
P: Will Thomas, Excel, Jr.
C: Kale Austin, Piedmont, So.
C: Cody Baker, Prattville Christian, So.
IF: Cooper Sanford, Fayette Co., Jr.
IF: Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
OF: Michael Foust, Vinemont, Jr.
OF: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, Sr.
UTL: Cole Carmack, Dadeville, Jr.
UTL: Jaxon Timmerman, J.B. Pennington, Sr.
DH: Kolby Peavy, Excel, Sr.
DH: Will Wells, Houston Academy, Sr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year
Peyton Webb, Donoho
Pitcher of the year
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane
Hitter of the year
Caden Collier, Ariton
Coach of the year
Bob Pickett, Ariton
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
P: Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian, Sr.
P: Eason Dean, Wicksburg, Jr.
P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, So.
C: Lucas Elliott, Donoho, Sr.
IF: Caden Collier, Ariton, Jr.
IF: Alex Cook, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
IF: Easton Fields, Vincent, Sr.
IF: Connor Thrash, Ariton, Sr.
OF: Zac Carlisle, Vincent, Sr.
OF: Peyton Webb, Donoho, Jr.
OF: Chandler Wilbanks, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
UTL: Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs, Sr.
UTL: K.C. Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
DH: Yahir Balcazar, Fyffe, Sr.
DH: Pace Young, Clarke Co., Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, So.
P: Cullis Kelly, G.W. Long, Sr.
P: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, 8th
P: Blake Sewell, Donoho, Jr.
C: John Lott, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr.
IF: Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian, So.
IF: Kyle Eddington, St. Luke's, Sr.
IF: Luke Holbrook, Whitesburg Christian, So.
IF: Nic Thompson, Donoho, Jr.
OF: Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
OF: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Sr.
OF: Kendrick Jenkins, Clarke Co., Jr.
UTL: Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Christian, Sr.
UTL: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, So.
DH: Maddox Burkhardt, Wicksburg, Sr.
DH: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Josh Burkett, J.U. Blacksher, Sr.
P: Keegan Whitaker, Ider, Sr.
C: Hayes Horne, G.W. Long, Sr.
C: Reed Wilson, Clarke Co., Sr.
IF: Samuel Duncan, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, 8th
OF: Levi DeBoer, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Landon Tyler, Ariton, Sr.
UTL: Xander Bradford, Lamar Co., Jr.
UTL: Will Spivey, St. Luke's, Jr.
DH: Jackson Burgess, North Sand Mountain, Fr.
DH: Camden Cobb, Vincent, Jr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year
Cale Tittle, Lynn
Pitcher of the year
Mason Truesdale, Billingsley
Hitter of the year
Garrett Helms, Appalachian
Coach of the year
Brandon Johnson, Appalachian
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jayden Parks, Brantley, So.
P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, Jr.
P: Mason Truesdale, Billingsley, So.
P: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, So.
C: Camdyn Moore, Appalachian, Jr.
IF: John Michael Basinger, Covenant Christian, Jr.
IF: Dalton Jackson, Florala, So.
IF: Caden Jones, Appalachian, Sr.
IF: Jordan Parks, Brantley, Sr.
OF: Jon Bush, Brantley, Sr.
OF: Nathan Gilmore, Billingsley, Jr.
OF: Garrett Helms, Appalachian, Sr.
UTL: Brady Whitworth, Faith-Anniston, Jr.
UTL: Hunter Willis, Winterboro, Jr.
DH: Owen Patterson, Kinston, Sr.
DH: Joseph Warrick, Millry, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Austin Dodd, Lynn, So.
P: Henry Glover, Covenant Christian, Sr.
P: Jackson Waite, Millry, So.
P: Cameron Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr.
C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, So.
IF: Braden Huebner, Leroy, Jr.
IF: Austin Scobey, Sumiton Christian, So.
IF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, So.
IF: Lashon Young, Sweet Water, Sr.
OF: Wilson Busby, Leroy, Sr.
OF: John David Justus, Coosa Christian, So.
OF: Zane Weeks, Florala, Sr.
UTL: Thomas Skaggs, Coosa Christian, Sr.
UTL: Mason Weathers, South Lamar, Jr.
DH: Seth Bundy, Florala, Sr.
DH: Rob Mosely, Leroy, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kyle Boice, Billingsley, Fr.
C: Judd Goolsby, Florala, Sr.
C: Kaleb Weed, Brantley, Sr.
IF: Cole Gargus, Appalachian, Jr.
IF: Jaylyn Manuel, Millry, Jr.
OF: Kaleb Giles, Leroy, Sr.
OF: JaQuan Reeder, Hackleburg, So.
UTL: Bryson Teague, Cedar Bluff, Fr.
DH: Kyler Bradley, Gaylesville, Jr.
AISA
Player of the year
Jaxon Milam, Glenwood
Pitcher of the year
Jacob Page, Glenwood
Hitter of the year
Jaxon Milam, Glenwood
Coach of the year
Shane Moye, Lowndes Academy
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Matthew Kitchens, Macon-East, Sr.
P: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Jr.
P: Jacob Page, Glenwood, Sr.
P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, So.
C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Jr.
IF: William Etheridge, Patrician, Jr.
IF: Lane Griggs, Glenwood, Sr.
IF: Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian, Sr.
IF: Jaxon Milam, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Walker Mcqueen, Lowndes Academy, Sr.
OF: Amari Raye, Autauga Academy, Sr.
OF: Hutch Sprayberry, Lee-Scott, Sr.
UTL: Shawn Thomas, Crenshaw Christian, Sr.
UTL: Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy, Sr.
DH: Jabe Boroff, Macon-East, Sr.
DH: Matthew Bush, Wilcox Academy, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: John Gabehart, Autauga Academy, Sr.
P: Walker Hall, Edgewood, Sr.
P: Grant Taylor, Crenshaw Christian, Fr.
P: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy, So.
C: R.J. Coker, Hooper, Sr.
IF: Drew Allison, Edgewood, Jr.
IF: Kade Hudson, Lee-Scott, Sr.
IF: Connor Hutto, Abbeville Christian, Sr.
IF: Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, Jr.
OF: Carson Coody, Patrician, Jr.
OF: Clay Duncan, Lowndes Academy, Sr.
OF: Logan Owens, Crenshaw Christian, Sr.
UTL: AJ Barnes, Chambers Academy, Sr.
UTL: Bailey Lambert, Fort Dale Academy, So.
DH: Clark Ezell, Patrician, Sr.
DH: Cole Goodson, Abbeville Christian, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Landon Agee, Wilcox Academy, Sr.
P: Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Jr.
C: Grant Casey, Lowndes Academy, Fr.
C: Devan Martin, Autauga Academy, Sr.
IF: Powell Agee, Clarke Prep, Sr.
IF: Barrett Spaeth, Macon-East, Jr.
OF: Jathan Esco, Autauga Academy, Sr.
OF: Wyatt Tharpe, Glenwood, Sr.
UTL: Philip Butts, Snook, Sr.
UTL: Luke Hudson, Springwood, Jr.
DH: Zach Barr, Jackson Academy, Sr.
DH: Gunner Justice, Macon-East, Jr.