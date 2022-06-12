Addison’s Brody Dollar (Class 2A), Hanceville’s Adam Cooper (Class 4A) and West Point’s Eli Folds (Class 5A) secured second-team accolades in their respective classifications when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2022 All-State baseball teams on Sunday.
Addison’s Jed Wilkins (Class 2A) and Cullman’s Easton Peed (Class 6A), meanwhile, garnered honorable mention accolades.
The All-State baseball teams are decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of talented athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).
See below for capsules on local baseball players spotlighted by the ASWA.
Name: Brody Dollar
School: Addison
Year: Senior
Class: 2A
All-State Status: Second Team (Infielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .420 batting average, .455 on-base percentage, .543 slugging percentage and .998 OPS with 34 hits, 27 RBIs, 22 runs, 10 stolen bases, seven doubles, five walks and a home run in 22 games.
Coach Speak: “Brody was the leader of our team. If things weren’t going well he’d start hitting the ball, and everyone rallied around him. He came through in big moments and helped us get in the playoffs. I really appreciate how hard he worked. Part of me looks up to him because of that. He’s an awesome kid, awesome player and awesome person.” — John Everett
Name: Adam Cooper
School: Hanceville
Year: Senior
Class: 4A
All-State Status: Second Team (Outfielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .446 batting average, .531 on-base percentage, .620 slugging percentage and 1.151 OPS with 41 hits, 36 runs, 25 RBIs, 18 walks, eight stolen bases, five doubles, four triples and a home run in 29 games.
Coach Speak: "I think Adam's experience really helped him this year. He has been on varsity since eighth grade, and we always knew he would be an elite outfielder and a really good pitcher. Offensively, he got better every year. Adam has a really good baseball mind and usually will take what you give him and not try to do too much. He had more hits this year than any other player I have coached. We were all really proud of that. Adam has bought in, worked hard and done things the right way his whole career here. I think baseball paid him back for that work he put in." — Michael Chandler
Name: Eli Folds
School: West Point
Year: Senior
Class: 5A
All-State Status: Second Team (Pitcher)
Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with 106 strikeouts, a 1.50 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 65 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .175 batting average.
Coach Speak: “Eli did such a phenomenal job of being a competitor and giving us a chance to win, no matter who we played. He was our best guy on the mound. He’s going to do great at the college level. It definitely made my job easier having a guy like that who fills up the strike zone and competes like he did against some of the best teams in the state.” — Drew Bryson
Name: Jed Wilkins
School: Addison
Year: Freshman
Class: 2A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Infielder)
Highlights: Compiled a .467 batting average, .510 on-base percentage, .641 slugging percentage and 1.151 OPS with 43 hits, 27 runs, 26 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, nine walks, eight doubles and four triples in 25 games.
Coach Speak: “Jed made a huge jump this year. It seemed like the better pitching we faced, the better he hit. He really came on and tore the cover off the ball after spring break. He’s a leader by example, plays the game the right way and is very coachable. I think he’s got a great future ahead of him. Addison is blessed to have him and Brody. Those kids both have great parents, and it shows in how they carry themselves.” — John Everett
Name: Easton Peed
School: Cullman
Year: Junior
Class: 6A
All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Pitcher)
Highlights: Compiled a 6-1 record with 45 strikeouts, a 1.11 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 50 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .208 batting average.
Coach Speak: “The word that comes to mind is consistent. Easton was determined, he threw with a purpose, and he was focused every single time. He doesn’t get out there and try to do too much. He’s just a good pitcher who knows how to get outs a bunch of different ways.” — Brent Patterson