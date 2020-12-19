Colton Bagwell capped off a tremendous football career with an exceptional senior season.
And Cullman County's seven coaches rewarded the Good Hope running back appropriately.
Bagwell was recently selected the Overall MVP of the All-County Football Team after accumulating 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns on 208 carries for the Raiders. He also corralled 21.5 tackles (three for loss) and a sack defensively.
Perhaps his most impressive stat, however, is the fact that he started all 45 games of his varsity tenure and finished with 3,873 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.
Not too shabby.
Good Hope's Tanner Malin took home Offensive MVP honors, while Fairview's Parker Martin was named Defensive MVP for the second straight season. Good Hope's Alan Scott secured Coach of the Year accolades.
The Raiders paced the county with 11 first-team selections, including Bagwell, Malin, Eli Pugh (H-back), Jackson Dillashaw (OL), Cody Dye (OL), Doston Putman (OL), Clayton Herring (DL), Jesse Blackmon (LB), Jake Kicker (LB), Ethan A. Anderson (DB) and Paydon Bagwell (DB).
Fairview and West Point, meanwhile, tallied nine first-team picks apiece.
Martin, Tyler Simmons (RB), JT White (WR), Dalton Payne (H-back), Ethan Bice (OL), Adam Parker (OL), Levi Garner (DL), Will Bailey (LB) and Eli Speegle (DB) made the cut for the Aggies, while Will Cochran (QB), Kelton Washington (RB), Kobe Bowers (WR), Jacob Dye (WR), Keynan Baker (DL), Gaige Roberson (DL), Keaton Chappell (LB), Carter Thornton (DB) and Logan Selby (P) were the Warriors’ honorees.
Vinemont was next in line with five first-team choices — Caleb Butler (OL), Colby Miller (ATH), Nacho Salgado (K), Isiah Young (DL) and Ryan Stewart (DB) — while Cold Springs netted four first-teamers, including Ayden Alexander (RB), Izaiah Estell (WR), Roberto Ayala (ATH) and Brodi Williams (LB).
Hanceville’s Trevor Shadden (WR) rounded out the first team.
The All-County Team is handpicked by Cullman County’s seven football coaches.
All-State will be released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association later this month.
All Area, which is determined by The Times and includes Addison and Cullman, will be unveiled after the New Year.
See below for this year’s complete All-County Team, including second-teamers and honorable mentions.
OVERALL MVP
Name: Colton Bagwell
School: Good Hope
Highlights: Had 208 carries for 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns. Compiled 21.5 tackles (three for loss) and a sack for a defense that allowed just 15.2 points per game this season. Started all 45 games of his career and finished with 3,873 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.
Coach Speak: "The first thing that stands out when you look at Colton is that he's the biggest running back I've ever coached. At 6-1 and right around 250 pounds, he's a load. Not slow, either. I was talking to other coaches we played this season, and their kids really didn't look forward to tackling No. 24. Past that, he's such an unselfish player. He didn't worry about stats, number of carries or anything like that. He just wanted to play the game with the guys he grew up with. He's quiet, humble and just tried to let his play speak for itself." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
"He'll have to be considered one of the best running backs we've ever had at Good Hope. His yards, his touchdowns, the fact that he started every game from ninth grade to 12th grade — I think he'll be remembered as one of the best backs we've had, and I'm sure going to miss him." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
OFFENSIVE MVP
Name: Tanner Malin
School: Good Hope
Highlights: Completed 61 of 84 passes for 874 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Had 128 carries for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Coach Speak: "Looking back to last year and what he did as a sophomore is unbelievable. He really worked hard during the offseason and got in the weight room. His whole body changed. My hat's off to him there for his work ethic and leadership ability. He wants the football, and that says a lot about him. His numbers speak for themselves. We played a schedule where we saw a lot of speed. But week in and week out, Tanner was one of the fastest players on the field. That stands out when you pop in the film. The moves he makes with the football, be it at the line of scrimmage or in the open field, are tremendous." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
DEFENSIVE MVP
Name: Parker Martin
School: Fairview
Highlights: Compiled 75.5 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception for a defense that allowed just 19 points per game this season.
Coach Speak: "He's a presence on both sides of the ball, an unbelievable competitor on both sides of the ball. He has great instincts. He can play the pass well and is physical fitting the run. He's so diverse, and we're able to do a lot of things with him. He's really a great defensive player. We felt like he took another step this season in terms of understanding things and eliminating things based on formations." — Fairview's George Redding
COACH OF THE YEAR
Name: Alan Scott
School: Good Hope
Highlights: Led Good Hope to a 10-2 record. The Raiders reached the playoffs for a third consecutive season, hosted a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2008 and are 29-7 since 2018.
Coach Speak: "What he's been able to do over the past three years is phenomenal. He's a great coach, and they had a great team this season. He builds great young men over there. Alan is a great person and a great friend." — Fairview's George Redding
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Will Cochran, West Point
RB: Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs
RB: Tyler Simmons, Fairview
RB: Kelton Washington, West Point
WR: Izaiah Estell, Cold Springs
WR: JT White, Fairview
WR: Trevor Shadden, Hanceville
WR: Kobe Bowers, West Point
WR: Jacob Dye, West Point
H-BACK: Dalton Payne, Fairview
H-BACK: Eli Pugh, Good Hope
OL: Ethan Bice, Fairview
OL: Adam Parker, Fairview
OL: Jackson Dillashaw, Good Hope
OL: Cody Dye, Good Hope
OL: Doston Putman, Good Hope
OL: Caleb Butler, Vinemont
ATH: Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs
ATH: Colby Miller, Vinemont
K: Nacho Salgado, Vinemont
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Levi Garner, Fairview
DL: Clayton Herring, Good Hope
DL: Isiah Young, Vinemont
DL: Keynan Baker, West Point
DL: Gaige Roberson, West Point
LB: Brodi Williams, Cold Springs
LB: Will Bailey, Fairview
LB: Jesse Blackmon, Good Hope
LB: Jake Kicker, Good Hope
LB: Keaton Chappell, West Point
DB: Eli Speegle, Fairview
DB: Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope
DB: Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope
DB: Ryan Stewart, Vinemont
DB: Carter Thornton, West Point
P: Logan Selby, West Point
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Bo Joles, Hanceville
RB: Levi Boatright, Holly Pond
RB: Brodie Curvin, Vinemont
WR: Bryson Chamness, Fairview
WR: Jager Burns, Good Hope
WR: Branson Smith, West Point
OL: Jacob McClendon, Cold Springs
OL: Tyde Bagwell, Fairview
OL: Kyle Schultz, Hanceville
OL: Brandon Holmes, Holly Pond
OL: Matthew Barnes, Vinemont
OL: Chase Sibley, West Point
OL: Jayden Williams, West Point
ATH: Zach Campbell, Hanceville
K: Elijah Guyton, Fairview
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Jagger White, Cold Springs
DL: Zeke White, Cold Springs
DL: Lucas Hill, Good Hope
DL: Kendrick Johnson, Hanceville
DL: Tanner Brown, Vinemont
LB: Eli Frost, Fairview
LB: Will Flynt, Good Hope
LB: Karsen Wilbanks, Hanceville
LB: Ashton Thraikill, West Point
DB: Houston Goodwin, Cold Springs
DB: Caden Jennings, Fairview
DB: Lawton Farr, Good Hope
DB: Brosnan Ward, Hanceville
HONORABLE MENTION
COLD SPRINGS
Brady Bailey
Hank Harrison
Brody Peppers
Seth Williams
FAIRVIEW
Michael Chambers
Jameson Goble
Carson Jennings
Zane Roberts
Preston Ryan
GOOD HOPE
Ethan C. Anderson
Morgan Cook
Jared Pugh
HANCEVILLE
David Bailey
Logan Guthery
Kelson Moore
LJ Smith
Dylan Twilley
HOLLY POND
Jacob Holderfield
Charlie Huddleston
Jayden Perkins
Gavin Phillips
Lane Tipton
Zach White
VINEMONT
Marcus Callingwood
Dylan Crider
Carson Greer
Ethan Martin
Tyler Mayfield
Kylan Richards
WEST POINT
Patrick Adcock
Aiden Dujoud
Eli Folds
Lucas McAfee
Braeden Patterson
Josh Suarez
