Colton Bagwell capped off a tremendous football career with an exceptional senior season.

And Cullman County's seven coaches rewarded the Good Hope running back appropriately.

Bagwell was recently selected the Overall MVP of the All-County Football Team after accumulating 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns on 208 carries for the Raiders. He also corralled 21.5 tackles (three for loss) and a sack defensively.

Perhaps his most impressive stat, however, is the fact that he started all 45 games of his varsity tenure and finished with 3,873 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Not too shabby.

Good Hope's Tanner Malin took home Offensive MVP honors, while Fairview's Parker Martin was named Defensive MVP for the second straight season. Good Hope's Alan Scott secured Coach of the Year accolades.

The Raiders paced the county with 11 first-team selections, including Bagwell, Malin, Eli Pugh (H-back), Jackson Dillashaw (OL), Cody Dye (OL), Doston Putman (OL), Clayton Herring (DL), Jesse Blackmon (LB), Jake Kicker (LB), Ethan A. Anderson (DB) and Paydon Bagwell (DB).

Fairview and West Point, meanwhile, tallied nine first-team picks apiece.

Martin, Tyler Simmons (RB), JT White (WR), Dalton Payne (H-back), Ethan Bice (OL), Adam Parker (OL), Levi Garner (DL), Will Bailey (LB) and Eli Speegle (DB) made the cut for the Aggies, while Will Cochran (QB), Kelton Washington (RB), Kobe Bowers (WR), Jacob Dye (WR), Keynan Baker (DL), Gaige Roberson (DL), Keaton Chappell (LB), Carter Thornton (DB) and Logan Selby (P) were the Warriors’ honorees.

Vinemont was next in line with five first-team choices — Caleb Butler (OL), Colby Miller (ATH), Nacho Salgado (K), Isiah Young (DL) and Ryan Stewart (DB) — while Cold Springs netted four first-teamers, including Ayden Alexander (RB), Izaiah Estell (WR), Roberto Ayala (ATH) and Brodi Williams (LB).

Hanceville’s Trevor Shadden (WR) rounded out the first team.

The All-County Team is handpicked by Cullman County’s seven football coaches.

All-State will be released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association later this month.

All Area, which is determined by The Times and includes Addison and Cullman, will be unveiled after the New Year.

See below for this year’s complete All-County Team, including second-teamers and honorable mentions.

OVERALL MVP

Name: Colton Bagwell

School: Good Hope

Highlights: Had 208 carries for 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns. Compiled 21.5 tackles (three for loss) and a sack for a defense that allowed just 15.2 points per game this season. Started all 45 games of his career and finished with 3,873 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Coach Speak: "The first thing that stands out when you look at Colton is that he's the biggest running back I've ever coached. At 6-1 and right around 250 pounds, he's a load. Not slow, either. I was talking to other coaches we played this season, and their kids really didn't look forward to tackling No. 24. Past that, he's such an unselfish player. He didn't worry about stats, number of carries or anything like that. He just wanted to play the game with the guys he grew up with. He's quiet, humble and just tried to let his play speak for itself." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

"He'll have to be considered one of the best running backs we've ever had at Good Hope. His yards, his touchdowns, the fact that he started every game from ninth grade to 12th grade — I think he'll be remembered as one of the best backs we've had, and I'm sure going to miss him." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

OFFENSIVE MVP

Name: Tanner Malin

School: Good Hope

Highlights: Completed 61 of 84 passes for 874 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Had 128 carries for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Coach Speak: "Looking back to last year and what he did as a sophomore is unbelievable. He really worked hard during the offseason and got in the weight room. His whole body changed. My hat's off to him there for his work ethic and leadership ability. He wants the football, and that says a lot about him. His numbers speak for themselves. We played a schedule where we saw a lot of speed. But week in and week out, Tanner was one of the fastest players on the field. That stands out when you pop in the film. The moves he makes with the football, be it at the line of scrimmage or in the open field, are tremendous." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

DEFENSIVE MVP

Name: Parker Martin

School: Fairview

Highlights: Compiled 75.5 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception for a defense that allowed just 19 points per game this season.

Coach Speak: "He's a presence on both sides of the ball, an unbelievable competitor on both sides of the ball. He has great instincts. He can play the pass well and is physical fitting the run. He's so diverse, and we're able to do a lot of things with him. He's really a great defensive player. We felt like he took another step this season in terms of understanding things and eliminating things based on formations." — Fairview's George Redding

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name: Alan Scott

School: Good Hope

Highlights: Led Good Hope to a 10-2 record. The Raiders reached the playoffs for a third consecutive season, hosted a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2008 and are 29-7 since 2018.

Coach Speak: "What he's been able to do over the past three years is phenomenal. He's a great coach, and they had a great team this season. He builds great young men over there. Alan is a great person and a great friend." — Fairview's George Redding

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Will Cochran, West Point

RB: Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs

RB: Tyler Simmons, Fairview

RB: Kelton Washington, West Point

WR: Izaiah Estell, Cold Springs

WR: JT White, Fairview

WR: Trevor Shadden, Hanceville

WR: Kobe Bowers, West Point

WR: Jacob Dye, West Point

H-BACK: Dalton Payne, Fairview

H-BACK: Eli Pugh, Good Hope

OL: Ethan Bice, Fairview

OL: Adam Parker, Fairview

OL: Jackson Dillashaw, Good Hope

OL: Cody Dye, Good Hope

OL: Doston Putman, Good Hope

OL: Caleb Butler, Vinemont

ATH: Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs

ATH: Colby Miller, Vinemont

K: Nacho Salgado, Vinemont

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Levi Garner, Fairview

DL: Clayton Herring, Good Hope

DL: Isiah Young, Vinemont

DL: Keynan Baker, West Point

DL: Gaige Roberson, West Point

LB: Brodi Williams, Cold Springs

LB: Will Bailey, Fairview

LB: Jesse Blackmon, Good Hope

LB: Jake Kicker, Good Hope

LB: Keaton Chappell, West Point

DB: Eli Speegle, Fairview

DB: Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope

DB: Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope

DB: Ryan Stewart, Vinemont

DB: Carter Thornton, West Point

P: Logan Selby, West Point

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Bo Joles, Hanceville

RB: Levi Boatright, Holly Pond

RB: Brodie Curvin, Vinemont

WR: Bryson Chamness, Fairview

WR: Jager Burns, Good Hope

WR: Branson Smith, West Point

OL: Jacob McClendon, Cold Springs

OL: Tyde Bagwell, Fairview

OL: Kyle Schultz, Hanceville

OL: Brandon Holmes, Holly Pond

OL: Matthew Barnes, Vinemont

OL: Chase Sibley, West Point

OL: Jayden Williams, West Point

ATH: Zach Campbell, Hanceville

K: Elijah Guyton, Fairview

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Jagger White, Cold Springs

DL: Zeke White, Cold Springs

DL: Lucas Hill, Good Hope

DL: Kendrick Johnson, Hanceville

DL: Tanner Brown, Vinemont

LB: Eli Frost, Fairview

LB: Will Flynt, Good Hope

LB: Karsen Wilbanks, Hanceville

LB: Ashton Thraikill, West Point

DB: Houston Goodwin, Cold Springs

DB: Caden Jennings, Fairview

DB: Lawton Farr, Good Hope

DB: Brosnan Ward, Hanceville

HONORABLE MENTION

COLD SPRINGS

Brady Bailey

Hank Harrison

Brody Peppers

Seth Williams

FAIRVIEW

Michael Chambers

Jameson Goble

Carson Jennings

Zane Roberts

Preston Ryan

GOOD HOPE

Ethan C. Anderson

Morgan Cook

Jared Pugh

HANCEVILLE

David Bailey

Logan Guthery

Kelson Moore

LJ Smith

Dylan Twilley

HOLLY POND

Jacob Holderfield

Charlie Huddleston

Jayden Perkins

Gavin Phillips

Lane Tipton

Zach White

VINEMONT

Marcus Callingwood

Dylan Crider

Carson Greer

Ethan Martin

Tyler Mayfield

Kylan Richards

WEST POINT

Patrick Adcock

Aiden Dujoud

Eli Folds

Lucas McAfee

Braeden Patterson

Josh Suarez

