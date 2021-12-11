Cullman County's seven football coaches reached a clear consensus regarding the recipient of this year's top award.
Enter Parker Martin, who put together one heck of a season for Fairview.
The senior completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, corralled 801 yards and 18 touchdowns on 135 carries, and racked up 44 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense to help lead the Aggies to the semifinals for the first time in school history.
One look at his terrific numbers, and it's no wonder those aforementioned coaches designated Martin as the Overall MVP of this year's All-County Football Team.
Good Hope's Tanner Malin (Offensive MVP), Good Hope's Paydon Bagwell (Defensive MVP), Fairview's Ethan Bice (Lineman of the Year) and Fairview's George Redding (Coach of the Year) collected the other top accolades in the county.
The Aggies led the way with 12 first-team selections, including Martin, Bice, Eli Frost (RB), Bryson Chamness (WR), Dalton Payne (H/TE), Tyde Bagwell (OL), Carson Jennings (OL), Elijah Guyton (K), Cale Foster (DL), Tyler Simmons (LB), Jameson Goble (DB) and Caden Jennings (DB).
Good Hope — Malin, Bagwell, Ethan Anderson (RB), Kaleb Jones (H/TE), Morgan Cook (OL), Clayton Herring (DL), Caleb Willis (DL), Jager Burns (LB) and Briley Mattox (DB) — was next in line with nine picks.
Colby Miller (QB), Gabe Friedrich (WR), Alex Salazar (OL), Braden Boner (LB), Kylan Richards (LB) and Jarrett Friedrich (DB) made the list for Vinemont, while Kelton Washington (RB), Josh Suarez (OL), Ashton Thrailkill (DL), JD Cochran (LB) and Suyeta DrowningBear (DB) were West Point's honorees.
Hanceville, meanwhile, had three selections, including Kelson Moore (OL), Zach Campbell (ATH) and Preston McClerren (P). Cold Springs (Zeke White — OL) and Holly Pond (Landon Perkins — ATH) each had one.
The All-County Team is handpicked by Cullman County’s seven football coaches.
All-State will be released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) later this month.
All-Area, which is chosen by The Times and includes Addison/Cullman, will be unveiled in January.
See below for this year’s full All-County Team, including second-teamers and honorable mentions.
OVERALL MVP
Name: Parker Martin
School: Fairview
Highlights: Completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Had 135 carries for 801 yards and 18 touchdowns. Had 42 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and nine interceptions.
Coach Speak: "It's an honor for me and us to be around Parker. I think he's a tremendous competitor and an even better person. He comes to work every day and is fun to be around. Everybody wants to make it to the top, but the true key for someone is to pull people with you. And I think he's done a tremendous job of that in his years with our program — getting people to rise up and play at a high level." — Fairview's George Redding
OFFENSIVE MVP
Name: Tanner Malin
School: Good Hope
Highlights: Completed 68 of 120 passes for 902 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Had 135 carries for 1,390 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Coach Speak: "Tanner is a special player. He does things with the football that we can't take credit for. He knows and has a knack for when to make the right cut or throw. For him to have another year like he has the past two years is a testament to how hard he works. Nobody sees all the time he puts in outside of those two hours on the field — and even the time he puts in outside of practice. His desire to be the best is second to none." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
DEFENSIVE MVP
Name: Paydon Bagwell
School: Good Hope
Highlights: Had 88 solo tackles, 56 assisted tackles, five pass breakups, two blocked kicks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Coach Speak: "Paydon had as many tackles this year as any player I've ever coached. This was his third year in a row playing in our secondary, and he's been kind of the quarterback of our secondary during those years. He always knows how to get our guys in the right position and make the right call. He's always around the football, too. His leadership has been tremendous." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Name: Ethan Bice
School: Fairview
Highlights: Had 35 solo tackles, three assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception. Had 51 pancakes.
Coach Speak: "Ethan is a great player on both sides. Most people do a lot of game planning around athletes — and we do, too — but we do a lot around Ethan Bice on offense and defense. He kind of came up the hard way. He wasn't on our radar years ago. Then, he showed up and became a starter. Hard work, tons of effort, trying to get noticed — a guy that's willing to clock in every day." — Fairview's George Redding
COACH OF THE YEAR
Name: George Redding
School: Fairview
Highlights: Led Fairview to a 12-2 campaign. The Aggies reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the semifinals for the first time in program history. Set single-season records in wins (12) and points scored (584).
Coach Speak: "He had a phenomenal season with his guys. I'm proud of the way they represent our county. To make that run, the first time in school history making the semifinals — that's not an easy thing to do. That says a lot about George and his expectations for the program and the young men who are in that program. It's one of those seasons they'll never forget." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Colby Miller, Vinemont
RB: Eli Frost, Fairview
RB: Ethan Anderson, Good Hope
RB: Kelton Washington, West Point
WR: Bryson Chamness, Fairview
WR: Gabe Friedrich, Vinemont
H-BACK / TE: Dalton Payne, Fairview
H-BACK / TE: Kaleb Jones, Good Hope
OL: Zeke White, Cold Springs
OL: Tyde Bagwell, Fairview
OL: Carson Jennings, Fairview
OL: Morgan Cook, Good Hope
OL: Kelson Moore, Hanceville
OL: Alex Salazar, Vinemont
OL: Josh Suarez, West Point
ATH: Zach Campbell, Hanceville
ATH: Landon Perkins, Holly Pond
K: Elijah Guyton, Fairview
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Cale Foster, Fairview
DL: Clayton Herring, Good Hope
DL: Caleb Willis, Good Hope
DL: Ashton Thrailkill, West Point
LB: Tyler Simmons, Fairview
LB: Jager Burns, Good Hope
LB: Braden Boner, Vinemont
LB: Kylan Richards, Vinemont
LB: JD Cochran, West Point
DB: Jameson Goble, Fairview
DB: Caden Jennings, Fairview
DB: Briley Mattox, Good Hope
DB: Jarrett Friedrich, Vinemont
DB: Suyeta DrowningBear, West Point
P: Preston McClerren, Hanceville
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Hunter Hensley, West Point
RB: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs
RB: Brosnan Ward, Hanceville
RB: Andy Light, Holly Pond
WR: Michael Chambers, Fairview
WR: Braxton Marshall, Good Hope
WR: Charlie O'Neil, Good Hope
H-BACK / TE: L.J. Smith, Hanceville
H-BACK / TE: Ayden Thomason, Vinemont
OL: Zane Roberts, Fairview
OL: Bradley Smith, Fairview
OL: Eli Clements, Good Hope
OL: Marcus Callingwood, Vinemont
OL: Tyler Mayfield, Vinemont
OL: Aiden Dujoud, West Point
ATH: Hank Harrison, Cold Springs
ATH: Eli Folds, West Point
K: Omar Segundo, West Point
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Sawyer Swann, Cold Springs
DL: Russ Wooten, Good Hope
DL: Christian Couch, Holly Pond
DL: Nathaniel Swann, West Point
LB: Eric Gonzalez, Fairview
LB: Taz Bartlett, Good Hope
LB: Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond
LB: Riley Wayne, West Point
DB: Seth Williams, Cold Springs
DB: Andrew Easterwood, Good Hope
DB: Isaac Chambers, Holly Pond
DB: Dawson Wilhite, Vinemont
DB: Garit Roberson, West Point
P: None
HONORABLE MENTION
COLD SPRINGS
Grayson Phillips
Caleb McClendon
Houston Goodwin
Hunter Calvert
Victor Laurentius
Sam Gable
FAIRVIEW
Jayden Pineda
GOOD HOPE
Guillermo Alday
Kmal Bell
Jed Clements
Tyler Cone
Jude Johnson
Matthew Simmons
HANCEVILLE
Braxton Broad
Connor Pitts
Marvin Gonzalez
HOLLY POND
Damian Raymond
VINEMONT
Kayden Henderson
Brody Speer
Austin Boudreaux
Isaac Moody
Tatum Brown
WEST POINT
Brian Cornelius
Sylar Philyaw
Gus McKenney
Jacob Simpson
