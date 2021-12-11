Cullman County's seven football coaches reached a clear consensus regarding the recipient of this year's top award.

Enter Parker Martin, who put together one heck of a season for Fairview.

The senior completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, corralled 801 yards and 18 touchdowns on 135 carries, and racked up 44 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense to help lead the Aggies to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

One look at his terrific numbers, and it's no wonder those aforementioned coaches designated Martin as the Overall MVP of this year's All-County Football Team.

Good Hope's Tanner Malin (Offensive MVP), Good Hope's Paydon Bagwell (Defensive MVP), Fairview's Ethan Bice (Lineman of the Year) and Fairview's George Redding (Coach of the Year) collected the other top accolades in the county.

The Aggies led the way with 12 first-team selections, including Martin, Bice, Eli Frost (RB), Bryson Chamness (WR), Dalton Payne (H/TE), Tyde Bagwell (OL), Carson Jennings (OL), Elijah Guyton (K), Cale Foster (DL), Tyler Simmons (LB), Jameson Goble (DB) and Caden Jennings (DB).

Good Hope — Malin, Bagwell, Ethan Anderson (RB), Kaleb Jones (H/TE), Morgan Cook (OL), Clayton Herring (DL), Caleb Willis (DL), Jager Burns (LB) and Briley Mattox (DB) — was next in line with nine picks.

Colby Miller (QB), Gabe Friedrich (WR), Alex Salazar (OL), Braden Boner (LB), Kylan Richards (LB) and Jarrett Friedrich (DB) made the list for Vinemont, while Kelton Washington (RB), Josh Suarez (OL), Ashton Thrailkill (DL), JD Cochran (LB) and Suyeta DrowningBear (DB) were West Point's honorees.

Hanceville, meanwhile, had three selections, including Kelson Moore (OL), Zach Campbell (ATH) and Preston McClerren (P). Cold Springs (Zeke White — OL) and Holly Pond (Landon Perkins — ATH) each had one.

The All-County Team is handpicked by Cullman County’s seven football coaches.

All-State will be released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) later this month.

All-Area, which is chosen by The Times and includes Addison/Cullman, will be unveiled in January.

See below for this year’s full All-County Team, including second-teamers and honorable mentions.

OVERALL MVP

Name: Parker Martin

School: Fairview

Highlights: Completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Had 135 carries for 801 yards and 18 touchdowns. Had 42 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and nine interceptions.

Coach Speak: "It's an honor for me and us to be around Parker. I think he's a tremendous competitor and an even better person. He comes to work every day and is fun to be around. Everybody wants to make it to the top, but the true key for someone is to pull people with you. And I think he's done a tremendous job of that in his years with our program — getting people to rise up and play at a high level." — Fairview's George Redding

OFFENSIVE MVP

Name: Tanner Malin

School: Good Hope

Highlights: Completed 68 of 120 passes for 902 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Had 135 carries for 1,390 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Coach Speak: "Tanner is a special player. He does things with the football that we can't take credit for. He knows and has a knack for when to make the right cut or throw. For him to have another year like he has the past two years is a testament to how hard he works. Nobody sees all the time he puts in outside of those two hours on the field — and even the time he puts in outside of practice. His desire to be the best is second to none." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

DEFENSIVE MVP

Name: Paydon Bagwell

School: Good Hope

Highlights: Had 88 solo tackles, 56 assisted tackles, five pass breakups, two blocked kicks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Coach Speak: "Paydon had as many tackles this year as any player I've ever coached. This was his third year in a row playing in our secondary, and he's been kind of the quarterback of our secondary during those years. He always knows how to get our guys in the right position and make the right call. He's always around the football, too. His leadership has been tremendous." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Name: Ethan Bice

School: Fairview

Highlights: Had 35 solo tackles, three assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception. Had 51 pancakes.

Coach Speak: "Ethan is a great player on both sides. Most people do a lot of game planning around athletes — and we do, too — but we do a lot around Ethan Bice on offense and defense. He kind of came up the hard way. He wasn't on our radar years ago. Then, he showed up and became a starter. Hard work, tons of effort, trying to get noticed — a guy that's willing to clock in every day." — Fairview's George Redding

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name: George Redding

School: Fairview

Highlights: Led Fairview to a 12-2 campaign. The Aggies reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the semifinals for the first time in program history. Set single-season records in wins (12) and points scored (584).

Coach Speak: "He had a phenomenal season with his guys. I'm proud of the way they represent our county. To make that run, the first time in school history making the semifinals — that's not an easy thing to do. That says a lot about George and his expectations for the program and the young men who are in that program. It's one of those seasons they'll never forget." — Good Hope's Alan Scott

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Colby Miller, Vinemont

RB: Eli Frost, Fairview

RB: Ethan Anderson, Good Hope

RB: Kelton Washington, West Point

WR: Bryson Chamness, Fairview

WR: Gabe Friedrich, Vinemont

H-BACK / TE: Dalton Payne, Fairview

H-BACK / TE: Kaleb Jones, Good Hope

OL: Zeke White, Cold Springs

OL: Tyde Bagwell, Fairview

OL: Carson Jennings, Fairview

OL: Morgan Cook, Good Hope

OL: Kelson Moore, Hanceville

OL: Alex Salazar, Vinemont

OL: Josh Suarez, West Point

ATH: Zach Campbell, Hanceville

ATH: Landon Perkins, Holly Pond

K: Elijah Guyton, Fairview

 

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Cale Foster, Fairview

DL: Clayton Herring, Good Hope

DL: Caleb Willis, Good Hope

DL: Ashton Thrailkill, West Point

LB: Tyler Simmons, Fairview

LB: Jager Burns, Good Hope

LB: Braden Boner, Vinemont

LB: Kylan Richards, Vinemont

LB: JD Cochran, West Point

DB: Jameson Goble, Fairview

DB: Caden Jennings, Fairview

DB: Briley Mattox, Good Hope

DB: Jarrett Friedrich, Vinemont

DB: Suyeta DrowningBear, West Point

P: Preston McClerren, Hanceville

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Hunter Hensley, West Point

RB: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs

RB: Brosnan Ward, Hanceville

RB: Andy Light, Holly Pond

WR: Michael Chambers, Fairview

WR: Braxton Marshall, Good Hope

WR: Charlie O'Neil, Good Hope

H-BACK / TE: L.J. Smith, Hanceville

H-BACK / TE: Ayden Thomason, Vinemont

OL: Zane Roberts, Fairview

OL: Bradley Smith, Fairview

OL: Eli Clements, Good Hope

OL: Marcus Callingwood, Vinemont

OL: Tyler Mayfield, Vinemont

OL: Aiden Dujoud, West Point

ATH: Hank Harrison, Cold Springs

ATH: Eli Folds, West Point

K: Omar Segundo, West Point

 

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Sawyer Swann, Cold Springs

DL: Russ Wooten, Good Hope

DL: Christian Couch, Holly Pond

DL: Nathaniel Swann, West Point

LB: Eric Gonzalez, Fairview

LB: Taz Bartlett, Good Hope

LB: Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond

LB: Riley Wayne, West Point

DB: Seth Williams, Cold Springs

DB: Andrew Easterwood, Good Hope

DB: Isaac Chambers, Holly Pond

DB: Dawson Wilhite, Vinemont

DB: Garit Roberson, West Point

P: None

HONORABLE MENTION

COLD SPRINGS

Grayson Phillips

Caleb McClendon

Houston Goodwin

Hunter Calvert

Victor Laurentius

Sam Gable

 

FAIRVIEW

Jayden Pineda

 

GOOD HOPE

Guillermo Alday

Kmal Bell

Jed Clements

Tyler Cone 

Jude Johnson

Matthew Simmons

 

HANCEVILLE

Braxton Broad

Connor Pitts

Marvin Gonzalez

 

HOLLY POND

Damian Raymond

 

VINEMONT

Kayden Henderson

Brody Speer

Austin Boudreaux

Isaac Moody

Tatum Brown

 

WEST POINT

Brian Cornelius

Sylar Philyaw

Gus McKenney

Jacob Simpson

