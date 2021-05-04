The county’s seven baseball coaches have spoken: West Point’s Branson Smith is the best of the best.
The senior standout secured MVP accolades following a sensational season, while West Point’s Eli Folds (Pitcher of the Year), Hanceville’s Zach Campbell (Offensive Player of the Year) and Cold Springs’ Brodee Bartlett (Defensive Player of the Year) took home the top remaining honors following the release of the 2021 All-County Baseball Team this week.
Cold Springs’ Wesley McSwain was selected Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
See below for capsules on each honoree, as well as the complete All-County Baseball Team.
Most Valuable Player
Name: Branson Smith
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a 6-4 record with 43 strikeouts, a 2.28 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Compiled a .289 batting average and .361 on-base percentage with 36 hits, 33 runs, 18 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 12 walks and eight doubles.
Coach Speak: “Branson worked extremely hard for us. Going back to his freshman season, the amount of time he put in and how he went about his business — he turned himself into a great ball player. He was a catalyst for us on the mound, offensively and defensively. He was a spark plug and made a lot of big plays.” — West Point’s Drew Bryson
Pitcher of the Year
Name: Eli Folds
School: West Point
Class: Junior
Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with 74 strikeouts, a 2.61 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 69 2/3 innings. Held opponents to a .189 batting average against and recorded two saves. Threw a no-hitter and a one-hitter.
Coach Speak: “He got off to an unbelievable start last season before it shut down, but he carried it over into this season. He became our workhorse on the mound. He led us in innings and gave us good starts week in and week out. When he had the ball, we knew we had a good chance to beat who we were playing. We’re looking forward to him carrying what he did over into next season.” — West Point’s Drew Bryson
Offensive Player of the Year
Name: Zach Campbell
School: Hanceville
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Compiled a .481 batting average, .566 on-base percentage, .568 slugging percentage and 1.134 OPS with 39 hits, 32 runs, 23 RBIs, 11 walks, five doubles and a triple.
Coach Speak: “I think what makes Zach so good in the box is that he competes on every pitch. No matter what the count is, he wants to hit. He really stepped up this year as far as the extra work he put into baseball. If he went 5-for-5, he was still going to be on the field getting extra swings in. I’m really excited to see what he is going to do these next two years.” — Hanceville’s Michael Chandler
Defensive Player of the Year
Name: Brodee Bartlett
School: Cold Springs
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Committed just one error at shortstop all season for the Eagles.
Coach Speak: “He’s a great kid who works his tail off every day. His game shows what hard work can accomplish. He also reads the ball well and attacks the ball and puts himself in a good position to make plays.” — Cold Springs’ Wesley McSwain
First Team
Pitchers
Drew Campbell, Hanceville
Bryceson Turner, Fairview
Deacon Samples, Vinemont
Brodi Williams, Cold Springs
Infielders
Aubry Cleghorn, West Point
Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs
Brody Hogeland, Fairview
Andy Light, Holly Pond
Lane Speegle, Good Hope
Outfielders
Will Cochran, West Point
Adam Cooper, Hanceville
Carter Thornton, West Point
Utility
Crimson Wright, Fairview
Second Team
Pitchers
Cody Bales, Cold Springs
Mason McKinney, Vinemont
Braxton Marshall, Good Hope
Infielders
Seth Whiting, Holly Pond
Barrett Hardin, Hanceville
Levi Garner, Fairview
Dalton Payne, Fairview
Charlie Huddleston, Holly Pond
Outfielders
Austin Riddle, Vinemont
Caleb Rusk, Good Hope
Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope
Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs
Collin Teichmiller, Vinemont
Designated Hitter
Parker Martin, Fairview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.