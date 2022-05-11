Take a bow, Adam Cooper.
Following a tremendous senior season, the Hanceville standout collected MVP honors when the county’s seven baseball coaches released the 2022 All-County Baseball Team this week.
West Point’s Eli Folds (Pitcher of the Year), West Point’s Isaac Hoffpauir (Offensive Player of the Year), Fairview’s Dalton Payne (Defensive Player of the Year) and West Point’s Drew Bryson (Coach of the Year) corralled the other top accolades from this year’s honorary squad.
See below for detailed capsules as well as the complete All-County Team.
Most Valuable Player
Name: Adam Cooper
School: Hanceville
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .446 batting average, .531 on-base percentage, .620 slugging percentage and 1.151 OPS with 41 hits, 36 runs, 25 RBIs, 18 walks, eight stolen bases, five doubles, four triples and a home run. Compiled a 3.79 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48 innings. Compiled an .885 fielding percentage.
Coach Speak: “Adam has been a huge part of our program for the past five years. He has always been an elite defensive player, and he had a great year at the plate. Adam also gave us a chance to win every time he pitched. He’s a great leader, and he worked extremely hard every day. I’m extremely proud of how he stayed so positive through some of the weeks we weren’t playing well. Adam is one of the best players I have coached in my 14 years at Hanceville.” — Hanceville’s Michael Chandler
Pitcher of the Year
Name: Eli Folds
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with 106 strikeouts, a 1.50 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 65 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .175 batting average.
Coach Speak: “Eli was our lead dog on the mound all year. The guy on the mound always sets the tempo and having a competitor like him that always took the ball when called upon put us in situations to have a chance to win the game every time he was up there.” — West Point’s Drew Bryson
Offensive Player of the Year
Name: Isaac Hoffpauir
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .326 batting average, .464 on-base percentage, .419 slugging percentage and .883 OPS with 28 hits, 20 RBIs, 13 runs and eight doubles.
Coach Speak: “Isaac really stepped up for us at the plate this year and was a consistent, steady presence in the middle of our order all season. He was a great leader both on and off the field, and he came up big for us at the plate down the stretch in area games and in the playoffs. Both he and Eli played critical roles for us this season and will definitely be missed come spring of next year.” — West Point’s Drew Bryson
Defensive Player of the Year
Name: Dalton Payne
School: Fairview
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .951 fielding percentage at third base and catcher with 86 putouts, 12 assists and three double plays.
Coach Speak: “Dalton has had a great career as a Fairview Aggie. He has played at the varsity level for five years, and while he has always been a big part of our offense, I was proud to see the defensive performance he brought to our team this season. He was a solid, daily defensive presence for us both at third base and behind the plate. His success on the field, though, pales in comparison to the person he is off the field. He’s as good a kid as he is an athlete, and that is what led to his success in both baseball and football. He’s the player every coach hopes to have on their team.” — Fairview’s Brandon Tidmore
Coach of the Year
Name: Drew Bryson
School: West Point
Highlights: Led the Warriors to 18 wins and a Class 5A postseason berth. West Point also won its fourth straight Cullman County Tournament title.
First Team
Andrew Putman, West Point — Infielder
Lucas West, Fairview — Infielder/Catcher
Jake Hale, Vinemont — Infielder
Parker Martin, Fairview — Infielder
Colton McCoy, West Point — Catcher
Jarrett Friedrich, Vinemont — Outfielder
Kanaan Sutter, West Point — Outfielder
Michael Foust, Vinemont — Outfielder
Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope — Utility
Cody Bales, Cold Springs — Utility
Caiden Rodgers, West Point — Pitcher
Drew Campbell, Hanceville — Pitcher
Braxton Marshall, Good Hope — Pitcher
Andy Light, Holly Pond — Pitcher
Honorable Mention
JD Cochran, West Point — Infielder
Colten Whatley, Good Hope — Infielder
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs — Infielder
Preston Williams, Vinemont — Infielder
Jake Cornelius, Hanceville — Catcher
Caden Jennings, Fairview — Outfielder
Seth Williams, Cold Springs — Outfielder
John Martin, Holly Pond — Utility
Colby Miller, Vinemont — Pitcher
Les Fischer, Hanceville — Designated Hitter
