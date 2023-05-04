Brodee Bartlett saved his best for last — and everyone took notice.
Following a superb senior season, the Cold Springs standout earned MVP honors when the county's seven baseball coaches decided the 2023 All-County Baseball Team this week.
West Point's Brody Freeman (Offensive Player of Year), Fairview's Lucas West (Defensive Player of the Year), West Point's Kanaan Sutter (Pitcher of the Year) and Cold Springs' Brendan Voce (Coach of the Year) collected the other top accolades on this year's honorary squad.
See below for full capsules as well as the complete All-County Team.
Most Valuable Player
Name: Brodee Bartlett
School: Cold Springs
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .478 batting average, .577 on-base percentage, .833 slugging percentage and 1.410 OPS with 43 hits, 34 runs, 24 RBIs, 19 walks, 16 doubles and 11 stolen bases. Compiled a 6-0 record with 67 strikeouts, a 1.37 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and five saves in 46 innings. Held opponents to a .166 batting average in 15 appearances.
Coach Speak: "I am extremely happy for Brodee being selected as the MVP. I don't think I have ever coached a baseball player who works as hard as him. Brodee has always been a great player, but this year I challenged him to also be a great leader. He exceeded all of my expectations. Brodee helped lead our team to an area championship and a trip to the playoffs. He is a once-in-a-lifetime player for a coach. I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to be able to coach and watch him grow as a player and leader for our team." — Brendan Voce
Offensive Player of the Year
Name: Brody Freeman
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .383 batting average, .482 on-base percentage, .513 slugging percentage and .995 OPS with 44 hits, 30 runs, 16 walks, 14 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 34 games.
Coach Speak: "Brody was a steady presence in the lineup for us all year. He's a guy that leads with his actions, has an unbelievable understanding of the game and plays it the right way. Statistically, he had one of the best seasons we've seen. But he was also a selfless guy that put winning a ballgame on the forefront of any individual statistic. He was always willing to do whatever we asked of him to help us win. Those are the types of players you enjoy coaching." — Drew Bryson
Defensive Player of the Year
Name: Lucas West
School: Fairview
Class: Junior
Highlights: Compiled a .958 fielding percentage, committed just six errors and had just two passed balls in 139 innings behind the plate. Threw out 35 percent of runners and played the entire season with a torn labrum.
Coach Speak: "Lucas was invaluable to our team this year. He is one of the toughest and most hard-nosed players that I have ever coached. He understands the game and is like having a coach on the field. He is a great player but, more importantly, he is a great teammate and a better person." — Nick Dumas
Pitcher of the Year
Name: Kanaan Sutter
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a 7-2 record with 87 strikeouts, a 2.11 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings. Held opponents to a .222 batting average in 11 appearances.
Coach Speak: "Kanaan was a competitor on the mound all season for us. He was always willing to take the ball whenever we asked and gave us everything he had on the mound each outing. His numbers are impressive, but his competitive nature and ability to not let any moment overwhelm him are what I'll remember most about him from this season. He always kept us in the ballgame and gave us a chance to win." — Drew Bryson
Coach of the Year
Name: Brendan Voce
School: Cold Springs
Highlights: Led the Eagles to 15 wins, an area title and a playoff appearance.
First Team
JD Cochran, West Point
Michael Foust, Vinemont
Crimson Wright, Fairview
Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville
John Martin, Holly Pond
Andrew Putman, West Point
Conner Scott, Fairview
Jake Hale, Vinemont
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs
Colton McCoy, West Point
Second Team
Colten Whatley, Good Hope
Cole Bales, Cold Springs
Ayden Black, Good Hope
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont
Jake Cornelius, Hanceville
Hayden Robinson, Vinemont
Jackson Cleveland, Hanceville
Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville
Nic Gregory, Fairview
Sylar Philyaw, West Point
Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond