What a season for Tanner Malin.

The numbers? Phenomenal.

That improvement? Outrageous.

His recognition? Unceasing.

Let's take an all-encompassing look and put it in perspective, shall we?

The Good Hope junior quarterback completed 61 of 84 passes — a solid 73 percent — for 874 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. The dual-threat standout also corralled 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns on 128 carries, helping the Raiders achieve a 10-2 record and first-round hosting rights for the first time since 2008.

Those totals came despite the fact Malin sat out seven quarters this past season.

He also captained an explosive offense that averaged 33.2 points per contest and 8.5 yards per play.

Malin played in just two games defensively, netting six tackles and four pass breakups at cornerback.

The deserving accolades soon followed.

He took home All-County (Offensive MVP), All-Region (Offensive Player of the Year) and All-State (First-Team Athlete) honors following his fantastic campaign in Class 4A and is now poised for more hardware.

Malin headlines The Times' 2020 All-Area Football Team as the overall Player of the Year.

Good Hope's Colton Bagwell (Offensive Player of the Year), Fairview's Parker Martin (Defensive Player of the Year) and Vinemont's Stephen Robinson (Coach of the Year) recorded the other top prizes.

Here's what some local coaches who matched up against Malin this season had to say about him.

"We knew he had a strong arm, but he really made a lot of plays with his legs and extended plays on third down against us. He made plays that really hurt us. He changes the game." — West Point coach Don Farley

"A lot of the teams we faced had good quarterbacks. But I felt like he was a guy who could take it to the house on any given play. He's got that kind of speed and that kind of playmaking ability." — Hanceville coach Cody McCain

"I thought he really managed their game plan very well, and he was a threat to score from anywhere on the field. You had to have one or two guys watching him at all times. He made them go, and he's a very good ballplayer." — Addison coach David Smothers 

See below for detailed capsules on the other top honorees.

Offensive Player of the Year

Name: Colton Bagwell

School: Good Hope

Class: Senior

Highlights: 208 carries, 1,455 yards, 17 touchdowns — All-County Overall MVP — Class 4A All-State Running Back (Second Team) — Class 4A, All-Region 6 Running Back (First Team).

Coach Speak: "The first thing you notice is his physical stature. He's not your typical high school running back. He was so strong that he tended to have some of his best runs in the fourth quarter. People who played us had to circle him as someone to key on. One of the coaches we played said his guys made a business decision that they were going to kind of get close or get an arm in there, but they were tired of getting trampled. Physical, runs downhill, wanted to finish going forward." — Good Hope coach Alan Scott

Defensive Player of the Year

Name: Parker Martin

School: Fairview

Class: Junior

Highlights: 75.5 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception — All-County Defensive MVP — Class 5A All-State Defensive Back (First Team) — Class 5A, Region 7 Offensive Player of the Year — 2019 All-Area Player of the Year.

Coach Speak: "He's a great, physical competitor. He grows each week and each season. He pulls the best out of his teammates and puts it on his shoulders to do everything he can to help his team win. He tries to do things at a high level." — Fairview coach George Redding

Coach of the Year

Name: Stephen Robinson

School: Vinemont

Highlights: Guided the Eagles to a 7-4 record, the program's first winning season since 2012. Vinemont also won six of its final eight games en route to securing a postseason berth for the first time since 2014.

Coach Speak: "What he's done there is incredible. He's taken them and turned them into a tough-nosed football team. They work hard for him, and he works hard for them. He's a stand-up guy, and he has them heading in a great direction." — Cold Springs coach Justin Cornelius

"He did a great job with their kids — a physical bunch. They came along in strides. At the end of the year, they were playing really well and were one of the best teams we played all season." — Holly Pond coach Chris Moss

Editor's Note

The All-Area Team, which also includes a second team and honorable mentions, was handpicked by myself after reviewing the 2020 season and relying on the valuable input of numerous local football coaches. However, with a limited number of spots and a wealth of talented players, it's possible some deserving candidates were left out.

See below for The Times' complete All-Area Football Team.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Will Cochran, West Point

RB: Tyler Simmons, Fairview

RB: Kelton Washington, West Point

WR: Trevor Shadden, Hanceville

WR: Kobe Bowers, West Point

WR: Jacob Dye, West Point

H-BACK/TE: Eli Pugh, Good Hope

OL: Jeb Bartle, Cullman

OL: Ethan Bice, Fairview

OL: Adam Parker, Fairview

OL: Jackson Dillashaw, Good Hope

OL: Doston Putman, Good Hope

OL: Caleb Butler, Vinemont

ATH: Christian Roberts, Addison

ATH: Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs

ATH: Colby Miller, Vinemont

K: Nacho Salgado, Vinemont

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Cody Lynn, Cullman

DL: Levi Garner, Fairview

DL: Clayton Herring, Good Hope

DL: Isiah Young, Vinemont

LB: Griffin Barksdale, Cullman

LB: Will Bailey, Fairview

LB: Jake Kicker, Good Hope

LB: Keaton Chappell, West Point

DB: Justin Mather, Addison

DB: Jaden Kay, Cullman

DB: Dylan Sessions, Cullman

DB: Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope

P: Drew Ball, Cullman

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Max Dueland, Cullman

RB: Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs

RB: Brodie Curvin, Vinemont

WR: Izaiah Estell, Cold Springs

WR: Nic Glass, Cullman

WR: Branson Smith, West Point

H-BACK/TE: Dalton Payne, Fairview

OL: Bailey Wilson, Addison

OL: Carson Hill, Cullman

OL: Cody Dye, Good Hope

OL: Matthew Barnes, Vinemont

OL: Chase Sibley, West Point

OL: Jayden Williams, West Point

ATH: Jaylen Hughey, Cullman

ATH: Zach Campbell, Hanceville

ATH: Carter Thornton, West Point

K: Brody Adams, Cullman

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Josh Miranda, Cullman

DL: Lucas Hill, Good Hope

DL: Keynan Baker, West Point

DL: Gaige Roberson, West Point

LB: Quentin Barley, Addison

LB: Nelson Hernandez, Addison

LB: Brodi Williams, Cold Springs

LB: Will Flynt, Good Hope

DB: Eli Speegle, Fairview

DB: Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope

DB: Jesse Blackmon, Good Hope

DB: Ryan Stewart, Vinemont

P: Eli Howse, Addison 

HONORABLE MENTIONS

ADDISON

Lucas Crow

Tommy Lee Daniel

Nelson Martin

Weston Smith

Ross Steele

 

COLD SPRINGS

Houston Goodwin

Jacob McClendon

Jagger White

Zeke White

Seth Williams

 

CULLMAN

Sam Brand

Jake Dueland

Cole Herfurth

Brodie Malcom

Evan Richards

 

FAIRVIEW

Tyde Bagwell

Eli Frost

Elijah Guyton

Caden Jennings

JT White

 

GOOD HOPE

Ethan C. Anderson

Jager Burns

Morgan Cook

Lawton Farr

Jared Pugh

 

HANCEVILLE

Kendrick Johnson

Bo Joles

Kyle Schultz

Brosnan Ward

Karsen Wilbanks

 

 

HOLLY POND

Levi Boatright

Brandon Holmes

Jayden Perkins

Lane Tipton

Zach White

 

VINEMONT

Tanner Brown

Marcus Callingwood

Dylan Crider

Ethan Martin

Tyler Mayfield

 

WEST POINT

Aiden Dujoud

Lucas McAfee

Logan Selby

Josh Suarez

Ashton Thraikill

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

