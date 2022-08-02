MONTGOMERY — The Alabama High School Athletic Association was saddened to learn of the passing of longtime special fan and AHSAA volunteer Feltus McGriff.
Mr. McGriff, 93, passed away at his home July 31. He is the father of veteran AHSAA official Gary McGriff. He is also survived by his wife of 74 years Faye Nell McPherson McGriff, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters Elna Barnett and Carol White, and a host of other family relatives.
“Our heart-felt condolences go out to the McGriff family and all his friends across Alabama,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “It was always a pleasant moment when Mr. McGriff attended an AHSAA sports function. Mr. McGriff was a long-time supporter and volunteer with the AHSAA. More importantly, he has been a friend to all the coaches, players, and schools that he has seen participate over the last seven decades.”
Mr. McGriff was recognized at the 2022 AHSAA State Basketball Championships by the AHSAA for his support. It was his 65th consecutive state tournament attended since 1957.
Briggs expressed the AHSAA’s gratitude and appreciation to Mr. McGriff during the ceremony thanking him for his “steadfast support of all the AHSAA member schools across the state.”
A Cullman County native, he said it was special for him to attend the Class 6A boys’ state championship game played by Cullman High School and Huffman High School last season. Cullman was making its first appearance in the state tourney since 1932. Mr. McGriff, born in 1929, was three years old when Cullman made that first trip.
He was a regular visitor to the state tournament for many years – and attended numerous other state playoff events with his son throughout the years and was a great friend and supporter of the AHSAA’s contest officials.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug 3 at 2 p.m. at New Hope #2 Baptist Church at Holly Pond with the interment at the church cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be Tuesday night, August 2 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m., and at the church from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service August 3.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made to the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation.