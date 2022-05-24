Cullman Baseball

Cullman's Easton Peed delivers a pitch to home plate.

 Jake Winfrey

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Tuesday approved spring sports alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field were included.

The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments earlier this year.

See complete alignments below.

Baseball

 

Class 1A, Area 11

Addison

Meek

St. Bernard

Sumiton Christian

 

Class 2A, Area 10

Altamont

Cold Springs

Holy Family

Southeastern

 

Class 2A, Area 12

Cleveland

Holly Pond

Locust Fork

West End

 

Class 3A, Area 14

Danville

Decatur Heritage

Vinemont

 

Class 4A, Area 11

Ashville

Good Hope

Hanceville

Oneonta

 

Class 5A, Area 11

Fairview

Hayden

St. Clair County

Springville

 

Class 5A, Area 14

Jasper

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

 

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Muscle Shoals

 

 

Prep Softball

 

Class 1A, Area 14

Addison

Athens Bible

Decatur Heritage

Meek

 

Class 2A, Area 10

Cleveland

Holly Pond

West End

 

Class 2A, Area 12

Cold Springs

Locust Fork

Sumiton Christian

 

Class 3A, Area 13

J.B. Pennington

Susan Moore

Vinemont

 

Class 4A, Area 13

East Lawrence

Good Hope

Hanceville

Priceville

West Morgan

 

Class 5A, Area 12

Fairview

Hayden

Springville

West Point

 

Class 6A, Area 13

Cullman

Mortimer Jordan

Pinson Valley

 

 

Prep Soccer

 

Class 1A-3A, Area 7

Danville

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

St. Bernard

Susan Moore

Tharptown

 

Class 5A, Area 7

Arab

Boaz

Crossville

Fairview

Guntersville

Scottsboro

 

Class 5A, Area 8

Ardmore

Brewer

East Limestone

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

 

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

 

Prep Golf (Boys)

 

Class 1A-2A, Section 4

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Cold Springs

Falkville

Hatton

Lamar County

Lexington

Lindsay Lane

Marion County

Mars Hill Bible

Phillips

Red Bay

Sheffield

Sumiton Christian

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Danville

Elkmont

Fayette County

Lauderdale County

Madison Academy

Oakman

Phil Campbell

Vinemont

Winfield

 

Class 4A, Section 3

Anniston

Ashville

Cherokee County

DAR

Etowah

Good Hope

Hanceville

Jacksonville

Madison County

Munford

New Hope

North Jackson

Oneonta

White Plains

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Arab

Ardmore

Brewer

East Limestone

Fairview

Guntersville

Lawrence County

Randolph

Russellville

Scottsboro

West Point

 

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Gadsden City

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Lee

Mae Jemison

Muscle Shoals

 

Prep Golf (Girls)

 

Class 1A-3A, Section 4

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Cold Springs

Danville

Elkmont

Falkville

Fayette County

Hatton

Lamar County

Lauderdale County

Lexington

Lindsay Lane

Marion County

Oakman

Phil Campbell

Red Bay

Vina

Winfield

Winston County

 

Class 4A-5A, Section 4

Ardmore

Brewer

Brooks

Central-Florence

Deshler

East Lawrence

East Limestone

Fairview

Haleyville

Hamilton

Hanceville

Lawrence County

Mars Hill Bible

Priceville

Randolph

Russellville

St. John Paul II

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

West Point

Wilson

 

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Gadsden City

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Lee

Mae Jemison

Muscle Shoals

 

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Class 4A-5A, Section 5

Corner

Good Hope

Jasper

John Carroll

Oak Grove

Oneonta

Ramsay

Springville

 

Class 4A-5A, Section 8

Brooks

Central-Florence

Deshler

Priceville

Rogers

Russellville

West Point

 

Class 6A, Section 6

Cullman

Gadsden City

Gardendale

Mortimer Jordan

Pinson Valley

 

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Class 1A-3A, Section 3

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Athens Bible

Decatur Heritage

Faith Christian

Lindsay Lane

St. Bernard

Westbrook Christian

Whitesburg Christian

 

Class 4A-5A, Section 5

Corner

Good Hope

Jasper

John Carroll

Oak Grove

Oneonta

Ramsay

Springville

 

Class 4A-5A, Section 8

Brooks

Central-Florence

Deshler

Priceville

Rogers

Russellville

West Point

Wilson

 

Class 6A, Section 6

Center Point

Cullman

Gadsden City

Gardendale

Mortimer Jordan

Pinson Valley

 

 

Prep Track and Field

Class 1A, Section 3

Addison

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Brilliant

Cherokee

Hackleburg

Lynn

Marion County

Meek

Phillips

Vina

 

Class 2A, Section 3

Cleveland

Fyffe

Gaston

Holly Pond

Locust Fork

North Sand Mountain

Pisgah

Pleasant Valley

Sand Rock

Section

Southeastern

West End

Whitesburg Christian

 

Class 2A, Section 4

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Cold Springs

Decatur Heritage

Falkville

Hatton

Lexington

Lindsay Lane

Mars Hill Bible

Red Bay

Sheffield

St. Bernard

Tanner

Tharptown

Winston County

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Danville

Elkmont

Fayette County

Lauderdale County

Madison Academy

Phil Campbell

Vinemont

Winfield

 

Class 4A, Section 3

American Christian

Bibb County

Cordova

Corner

Curry

Dallas County

Dora

Fultondale

Good Hope

Hale County

Hanceville

Holt

Montevallo

Northside

Oak Grove

Sipsey Valley

West Blocton

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Arab

Ardmore

Brewer

Boaz

Douglas

East Limestone

Fairview

Guntersville

Lawrence County

Randolph

Russellville

Sardis

Scottsboro

West Point

 

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Gadsden City

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Lee

Mae Jemison

Muscle Shoals

 

 

