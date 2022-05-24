The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Tuesday approved spring sports alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field were included.
The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments earlier this year.
See complete alignments below.
Baseball
Class 1A, Area 11
Addison
Meek
St. Bernard
Sumiton Christian
Class 2A, Area 10
Altamont
Cold Springs
Holy Family
Southeastern
Class 2A, Area 12
Cleveland
Holly Pond
Locust Fork
West End
Class 3A, Area 14
Danville
Decatur Heritage
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 11
Ashville
Good Hope
Hanceville
Oneonta
Class 5A, Area 11
Fairview
Hayden
St. Clair County
Springville
Class 5A, Area 14
Jasper
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Prep Softball
Class 1A, Area 14
Addison
Athens Bible
Decatur Heritage
Meek
Class 2A, Area 10
Cleveland
Holly Pond
West End
Class 2A, Area 12
Cold Springs
Locust Fork
Sumiton Christian
Class 3A, Area 13
J.B. Pennington
Susan Moore
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 13
East Lawrence
Good Hope
Hanceville
Priceville
West Morgan
Class 5A, Area 12
Fairview
Hayden
Springville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 13
Cullman
Mortimer Jordan
Pinson Valley
Prep Soccer
Class 1A-3A, Area 7
Danville
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
St. Bernard
Susan Moore
Tharptown
Class 5A, Area 7
Arab
Boaz
Crossville
Fairview
Guntersville
Scottsboro
Class 5A, Area 8
Ardmore
Brewer
East Limestone
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Prep Golf (Boys)
Class 1A-2A, Section 4
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Cold Springs
Falkville
Hatton
Lamar County
Lexington
Lindsay Lane
Marion County
Mars Hill Bible
Phillips
Red Bay
Sheffield
Sumiton Christian
Class 3A, Section 4
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Danville
Elkmont
Fayette County
Lauderdale County
Madison Academy
Oakman
Phil Campbell
Vinemont
Winfield
Class 4A, Section 3
Anniston
Ashville
Cherokee County
DAR
Etowah
Good Hope
Hanceville
Jacksonville
Madison County
Munford
New Hope
North Jackson
Oneonta
White Plains
Class 5A, Section 4
Arab
Ardmore
Brewer
East Limestone
Fairview
Guntersville
Lawrence County
Randolph
Russellville
Scottsboro
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Gadsden City
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Lee
Mae Jemison
Muscle Shoals
Prep Golf (Girls)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Cold Springs
Danville
Elkmont
Falkville
Fayette County
Hatton
Lamar County
Lauderdale County
Lexington
Lindsay Lane
Marion County
Oakman
Phil Campbell
Red Bay
Vina
Winfield
Winston County
Class 4A-5A, Section 4
Ardmore
Brewer
Brooks
Central-Florence
Deshler
East Lawrence
East Limestone
Fairview
Haleyville
Hamilton
Hanceville
Lawrence County
Mars Hill Bible
Priceville
Randolph
Russellville
St. John Paul II
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Gadsden City
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Lee
Mae Jemison
Muscle Shoals
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Class 4A-5A, Section 5
Corner
Good Hope
Jasper
John Carroll
Oak Grove
Oneonta
Ramsay
Springville
Class 4A-5A, Section 8
Brooks
Central-Florence
Deshler
Priceville
Rogers
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Section 6
Cullman
Gadsden City
Gardendale
Mortimer Jordan
Pinson Valley
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Class 1A-3A, Section 3
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Athens Bible
Decatur Heritage
Faith Christian
Lindsay Lane
St. Bernard
Westbrook Christian
Whitesburg Christian
Class 4A-5A, Section 5
Corner
Good Hope
Jasper
John Carroll
Oak Grove
Oneonta
Ramsay
Springville
Class 4A-5A, Section 8
Brooks
Central-Florence
Deshler
Priceville
Rogers
Russellville
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 6
Center Point
Cullman
Gadsden City
Gardendale
Mortimer Jordan
Pinson Valley
Prep Track and Field
Class 1A, Section 3
Addison
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Brilliant
Cherokee
Hackleburg
Lynn
Marion County
Meek
Phillips
Vina
Class 2A, Section 3
Cleveland
Fyffe
Gaston
Holly Pond
Locust Fork
North Sand Mountain
Pisgah
Pleasant Valley
Sand Rock
Section
Southeastern
West End
Whitesburg Christian
Class 2A, Section 4
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Cold Springs
Decatur Heritage
Falkville
Hatton
Lexington
Lindsay Lane
Mars Hill Bible
Red Bay
Sheffield
St. Bernard
Tanner
Tharptown
Winston County
Class 3A, Section 4
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Danville
Elkmont
Fayette County
Lauderdale County
Madison Academy
Phil Campbell
Vinemont
Winfield
Class 4A, Section 3
American Christian
Bibb County
Cordova
Corner
Curry
Dallas County
Dora
Fultondale
Good Hope
Hale County
Hanceville
Holt
Montevallo
Northside
Oak Grove
Sipsey Valley
West Blocton
Class 5A, Section 4
Arab
Ardmore
Brewer
Boaz
Douglas
East Limestone
Fairview
Guntersville
Lawrence County
Randolph
Russellville
Sardis
Scottsboro
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Gadsden City
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Lee
Mae Jemison
Muscle Shoals