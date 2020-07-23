Addison Volleyball

Addison's volleyball team celebrate a state title.

 Jake Winfrey

The Alabama High School Athletic Association unveiled its "best practices" Thursday as it looks toward beginning the fall sports season as scheduled.

Executive Director Steve Savarese held a press conference to discuss the details of the guidelines.

Although the plan is to play — and complete — a full season, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a fluid situation.

"We cannot think in normal terms," Savarese said.

The AHSAA Central Board approved the on-time, return-to-play plan on Wednesday.

Fall sports teams will have the option to start workouts next Monday, a so-called acclimation period.

For football, that means helmets and shorts only.

Other fall sports — volleyball and cross country — can use next week for acclimation and/or tryouts.

Fall practice will officially begin August 3. 

On Thursday, the AHSAA offered numerous recommendations as how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this fall.

For the most part, however, the AHSAA is letting schools and school systems make many of those decisions.

Notable recommendations are:

Football

— The players' box on each sideline will be extended and run from one 10-yard line to the other.

— Coaches and players are encouraged to wear masks on the sidelines.

— Only one captain will be present at the coin toss.

— Timeouts will be extended to two minutes to help with social distancing guidelines.

Volleyball

— Teams will not switch benches during the match.

— Pre-match meetings will take place at center court and will involve only the coaches.

— Number of people at the scorers' table will be limited.

Cross Country

— Courses will be widened to six feet, where applicable.

— Staggered or interval starts are encouraged.

General

— Athletes should wear masks when traveling on buses if social distancing cannot be achieved. Furthermore, assigned seating is encouraged in the event contract tracing is needed.

 — Schools will set the number of fans allowed to attend games.

— Gameday personnel — band, cheerleaders, concession workers, media — should be tested before entering a school facility.

See a complete list of recommendations, modifications and best practices at https://www.ahsaa.com/2020-Fall-Sports-Rules-Modifications

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

Tags

