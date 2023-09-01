FILE - Stanford defensive lineman Jaxson Moi tackles California running back Jaydn Ott (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, providing a landing spot for two more teams from the disintegrating Pac-12.