LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evan Neal, a mammoth 6-foot-7, 335-pounder who has played both tackle positions at Alabama, is the second opening-round pick at No. 7 by the Giants. He's likely to fit right in with a line that has been a weakness in New York for years.
Neal improved throughout his stay with the Crimson Tide, and his explosion off the snap is exemplary. He started 40 games and missed only one in his three-year career, which ended as an All-American.
He joins edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, whom the Giants took fifth overall.
The Giants got this spot in a trade last year with Chicago, which took quarterback Justin Fields.
The Lions moved up to 12 as they swapped picks with Minnesota and they selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.