West Point spent much of its offseason looking inward.
Although the Warriors garnered their first playoff appearance since 2017 last season, they finished with a modest 4-7 record — thanks in large part to a handful of close games that didn’t go in the Maroon and White's favor.
What could have been four additional wins and an altogether different trajectory for coach Don Farley’s team instead turned into four tough losses to Lawrence County (31-28), Boaz (28-25), Fairview (28-27) and Hayden (43-35) in a four-week stretch.
Hence, the program’s introspection.
“We feel like those things come down to West Point taking care of West Point,” said Farley, who’s entering his ninth season with the Warriors. “We’ve got to worry about what we can control. Our slogan all spring, all summer has been, ‘Be better.’ Let’s be better at finishing games, finishing plays, finishing reps in the weight room.”
West Point was better down the stretch in 2020, winning four of its final five regular season games to punch its postseason ticket.
For Farley, it was a solid response following an 0-5 start to a complicated campaign made so by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was such a strange time,” he said. “We’re thinking, ‘Is this Friday night going to be our last one?’ I wish I had done a better job of preparing our guys for that uncertainty. Some of that stuff may have played out differently in those close losses. But as we started realizing that things were going to play out, we were able to put ourselves in a good position to reach the playoffs.
“In my eight years here, we’ve made the playoffs five times — and that’s a great goal for this program. We ultimately want to get over the hump and host a playoff game. Everybody wants seven, eight, nine wins, too. We felt like we left a few of those out there last season, and we want to see if we can change that.”
OFFENSE
Eli Folds will take over the reins at quarterback following the departure of Will Cochran.
The senior will be joined in the backfield by running back Kelton Washington, who amassed more than 1,200 yards on the ground last season. Garit Roberson, Suyeta Drowning Bear and Brian Cornelius could also receive carries.
“Eli has run our junior varsity team these past two or three years, and he does a great job of recognizing what defenses are doing or trying to do,” Farley said. “He makes smart choices and is unselfish. He’s a good runner, has a strong arm. We’re excited about him.
“With Kelton, we were definitely pleased with his development last year. I think this team will resemble some older squads we’ve had — a running quarterback who can throw it when we need them to and a solid running back. But I think our biggest strength is going to be … I’m honestly excited about the offensive line, even with replacing three guys.”
Josh Suarez and Justin Mosher will anchor that aforementioned line. Patrick Sapp, Isaac Hoffpauir and Gus McKenney are also expected to contribute in the trenches.
Cade Simmons, meanwhile, spearheads a young wide receiving corps that also includes Eli Sims and Omar Segundo, among others.
West Point returns just four starters off a unit that averaged 30.4 points per (played) game in 2020.
Farley, however, sees some potential and is optimistic there won’t be much, if any, drop-off.
“I think our coaching staff has done a very good job of identifying our young guys’ strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “We’re excited to see what happens.”
DEFENSE
Jacob Simpson and Aiden Dujoud are tasked with leading a defensive line that must replace a pair of key departures in Gaige Roberson and Keynan Baker. Jacob Smith, Nathaniel Swann, Sylar Philyaw and Hoffpauir are also likely to be in the rotation.
Ashton Thrailkill, JD Cochran, Will Whisenant, Riley Wayne and Cornelius will vie for playing time at linebacker, where West Point lost its leading tackler, Keaton Chappell, from a season ago.
Folds, Drowning Bear, Sims, Roberson, Adan Calvo and Kolby Clifton, meanwhile, comprise a youthful secondary.
“I think our front seven will be a little ahead (when the season starts),” Farley said. “A lot of those guys on the defensive line played last year. And while our linebackers don’t have as much experience as them, they are good athletes with a nose for the football.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Segundo will handle the kicking duties this season, while Folds will serve as the team’s punter.
As for return game options, Farley said that’s “up in the air.”
OUTLOOK
The Warriors will no doubt be in search of another playoff berth this season.
To accomplish that coveted goal, they’ll need to navigate a Class 5A, Region 7 that includes preseason favorite Guntersville, as well as Fairview and Boaz.
The non-region schedule, meanwhile, features obstacles such as Good Hope, Hayden and Lawrence County — all playoff teams from a season ago.
“The region is balanced,” Farley said. “I think the forecast could be like last year, but that also might not be the case. The teams up top are even enough to where it could come down to who makes the plays that night or who stays healthy this season.”
As for how his Warriors will measure up?
“Everybody is going to be improved,” Farley said. “Guntersville is going to be, I think, selected by everybody as the favorite, so we all could be chasing Guntersville. But Fairview and Boaz are going to be improved. Douglas, Sardis and Crossville are going to be better, too. We have an extremely competitive non-region schedule as well. Our guys are going to have to battle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.