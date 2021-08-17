Everything came together for Vinemont in 2020.
The hard work, the nose-to-grindstone mentality, the relentless patience — it all paid off for the Eagles, who earned seven wins (their most since 2012) and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Stephen Robinson, however, doesn’t want that success to be a one-off.
Instead, the fifth-year coach is seeking to parlay that momentum into something more sustainable.
“We’ve got to keep that mentality we played with those last seven games of the (2020) season,” Robinson said. “After that 1-2 start, we could have gone downhill. But what this team did last year, that has to be the minimum. For the kids and coaching staff, we want to go further this year.”
That doesn’t mean prior accomplishments can’t and shouldn’t be celebrated, though, even if they do bestow loftier expectations on the program.
“To have a winning season, to make the playoffs, to hit some of our goals — it was fun and exciting,” Robinson said. “But it’s almost like that’s what we’re here for, and that’s what we’re supposed to do. It was good, but this year is going to be much tougher, because now we have expectations. For us to reach and exceed those is harder than gaining them in the first place.”
OFFENSE
Colby Miller returns at quarterback following a dynamite junior campaign.
Brody Speer and Ayden Thomason, meanwhile, form a potent 1-2 punch at running back.
Robinson is banking on that three-headed monster to cause issues for opposing defenses.
“We feel like running the ball is going to be our strength, and we need it to be,” he said. “With as smart and as versatile as those guys are, we’ll be able to do some things this year that we weren’t able to do last year as far as adding some elements.”
Although the Eagles lost four key contributors along the offensive line — Caleb Butler, Matthew Barnes, Ethan Martin and Tanner Brown — they return Tyler Mayfield and Braden Boner who, along with Marcus Callingwood and Alex Salazar, could provide ample push up front.
Gabe Friedrich and Toby Hill are the team’s top options at receiver, while the former and Kylan Richards will also get some snaps at tight end.
The main goal for Robinson offensively is limiting mistakes.
“Honestly, we want zero turnovers,” he said. “In the games we lost last year, they were critical. Another big thing we will look at is time of possession. That’s big for us and what we want to do.”
DEFENSE
The Eagles will have to replace All-State performer Isiah Young — as well as three other contributors — on the defensive line. Salazar, Gabe Friedrich and Mayfield spearhead the likely contenders.
Richards, Thomason, Boner and Jarrett Friedrich comprise the linebacking corps for the Eagles, while Miller, Ryan Stewart and Callingwood are among a group who will be responsible for making plays in the secondary and leading a defense that played extremely well down the stretch in 2020.
“I think our experience and the way we run to the football will be strengths,” Robinson said. “We need to rely on our experience in the secondary to see stuff before it happens and then have all 11 guys running to the ball. On top of that, we’d like to create more turnovers and get off the field on third down more — which we weren’t terrible at last year. But there were some games we could have been better.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gone is Nacho Salgado, who handled all kicking duties for the Eagles last season.
Robinson’s plan to replace him?
“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh.
Miller, Speer and Kayden Henderson will all contribute in the return game.
OUTLOOK
The Eagles enjoyed the taste of success last season and are back for more.
Vinemont’s running game and improving defense will be crucial in conquering an underrated Class 3A, Region 6 that includes Winfield, Oakman, Susan Moore, J.B. Pennington, Holly Pond, Carbon Hill and Tarrant.
“Our region — you can be first or fifth, and it just be a matter of a few points,” Robinson said.
The Red and White will also duke it out with county rivals Hanceville, Fairview and Cold Springs in a schedule that provides plenty of challenges from top to bottom.
A new mentality, ushered in by last season’s triumphs, will play a significant role for the Eagles as they attempt to soar to greater heights in 2021.
“7-3 was great, but you remember those losses more than the wins,” Robinson said. “That’s what sticks in our mind. We want to go into the fourth quarter of every game with a chance to win. If we limit our mistakes, play with great effort and are great teammates, we’ll have a successful year. We’re going to see where we end up, but the expectations in this locker room are very high.”
