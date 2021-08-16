Fairview’s return to the Class 5A jungle couldn’t have gone much better.
The Aggies turned in one of their best campaigns under longtime coach George Redding in 2020, earning a playoff berth and first-round hosting rights en route to a tremendous 10-2 record.
Redding and Co. aren’t resting on their laurels, though.
Instead, the Purple and Gold are looking for an encore performance this fall.
The keys to achieving that goal are simple, according to Redding.
“Consistency,” he said. “Anyone can show up and do it for one day, but can you show up and do it every day? We learned a lot from our first tour (in 5A) and made some adjustments. The biggest thing is building depth and trying to sustain that moving forward. That’s big for us.”
Helping matters is that the Aggies return significant experience at important positions up and down the roster.
Couple that with the team’s desire to make sure it doesn’t waste last season’s momentum, and Fairview is no doubt in a good spot — at least, on paper — heading into the 2021 campaign.
“We have a great group to build off of,” Redding said. “Spring and summer were good, and the energy we have brought has been great. We’ve got seven returning starters on both sides of the ball, and things from last year are coming a lot faster. We’ve been able to speed some things up.
“But we also have areas of concern. We lost some key guys, and we’ve got some young guys stepping in. We’ve just got to get some experience in those areas and get it fast.”
OFFENSE
Parker Martin will start at quarterback for a third straight season.
The senior — who accounted for more than 1,700 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns in 2020 — is joined in the backfield by running back Tyler Simmons, one of the top county returners at his position.
Dalton Payne – who doubles as the team’s H-back – and Eli Frost should also garner some carries.
Redding is banking on the experience Martin and Simmons boast to yield good dividends.
“The hunger those two guys have now is phenomenal,” he said. “What they’re wanting to do and achieve and prove is as good as I’ve been around. They aren’t satisfied, and they want to accomplish more and just help their team accomplish more.”
The Aggies must replace a couple of starters on the offensive line, including Levi Garner and Adam Parker.
Ethan Bice is the top returner on that unit, while Tyde Bagwell, Carson Jennings, Zayne Roberts, Bradley Smith and Miles McLeroy are also vying for playing time.
Bryson Chamness, Caden Jennings, Elijah Guyton and Payne will be some of Martin's top targets at wide receiver.
Fairview averaged 34.3 points per (played) game last season and has a ton of returning contributors.
Redding hopes that leads to continued success.
“We’ve got some good skill guys back and a great nucleus along our offensive line,” he said. “Our line showed some dominant tendencies at times last season in terms of establishing the run, and we need to be able to do that again this year to be successful. But I’d also like to see us take another step forward with the passing game as well.”
DEFENSE
The Aggies return Bice along the defensive line but must replace the production and leadership of Garner.
Cale Foster, Carson Jennings, McLeroy and Roberts are others the Purple and Gold will rely on up front.
Payne and Simmons, meanwhile, spearhead the linebacking corps, which could receive additional production from a few of the names at defensive line.
Martin, a two-time All-State defensive back, heads Fairview’s secondary, which also includes Frost, Caden Jennings, Michael Chambers and Jameson Goble.
The Aggies were solid defensively in 2020, allowing just 22.8 points per (played) game.
Redding, though, is seeking improvement across the board.
“Attention to detail will be important with this group,” he said. “Being able to do the little things. We’ve got a lot of good motors, but can we get there fast and with good technique? We’ve got some new guys to break in, but it’s a high-energy group. We like where we’re at in that regard.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Guyton will handle kicking duties, while Simmons will serve as the team’s punter.
Frost, Goble and Simmons could all receive opportunities in the return game.
OUTLOOK
If some is good, then more is better.
And the Aggies are certainly looking for more success following last year’s accomplishments.
Playoffs? Check.
Hosting rights? Check.
Region title? Perhaps.
Guntersville is the early favorite in a Class 5A, Region 7 that also includes Boaz and West Point.
For Redding, though, it’s about focusing on Fairview and doing what they can do to get better each day.
The rest will fall in line.
“We’re going to spend every bit of our time working on us,” Redding said. “You can’t get caught up in the things you can’t control. We know Guntersville is going to be outstanding. Boaz is going to be good. West Point could have been where we were last year. They played so many tight games and easily could have been hosting.
“For us, though, it’s about going to work every day. If we prepare to be our best and give ourselves a chance to be competitive in every game – that’s all we can ask for this season.”
