Definitions for success in high school football can vary.
It could be wins and losses, obviously. Or, it could be beating a rival for the first time in more than a decade. It could also mean simply keeping a positive attitude in the face of unique and unprecedented circumstances. The list goes on and on.
Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock, asked if he would consider the 2020 football season a success, was very clear in his response.
“Yes, in all the different areas you look at,” he said.
The Bearcats, coming off an 8-3 season and second straight Class 6A state playoff appearance, will look to continue building momentum with an experienced and talented senior class in 2021.
Cullman attained many “firsts” in 2020. Like its first top-10 ranking in 6A, its first win over a 7A opponent in school history and even a victory over Muscle Shoals — a top-tier program in North Alabama that Cullman had not beaten since 2005. The Bearcats also tied for the best record in 6A, Region 8 and won its 600th game in school history.
“There’s been some milestones reached here that are very significant because it’s a tradition-rich program,” said Glasscock, entering his third season as head coach. “To be the first team to accomplish certain things, I think it’s a testament to the kids buying in.”
For 2021, Glasscock is looking to continue transforming his program into one that can compete for region championships and make playoff runs, and it starts with the commitment to weight training.
“Sometimes guys aren’t really given enough time to build a program; they’re looking for a quick fix,” he said. “You have to be able to develop guys. I’m pleased with where our weight program is as a school system. It showed a lot of foresight and willingness to change things by our administration to set up a comprehensive strength program for our school system and athletes. I feel like we’re approaching more of an elite level as far as our strength training goes.”
Other than the strength training program, Glasscock has seen improvements academically, as well as with character and leadership.
“It doesn’t guarantee you're going to have a more successful season as far as the win column goes,” he said, “but I feel like we’re giving our kids here the absolute best chance to be successful.”
OFFENSE
Senior Jamar Kay may be the best athlete at every field he steps on this year.
“He’s our best corner. Also, he’s our best return guy. If he played slot (receiver) full-time, he’d be our best slot most likely,” Glasscock said. “I mean, he’s a very talented guy, and we have to make sure that we’re using him in ways that help the team best.”
One of those ways is giving him “significant snaps” at quarterback while splitting time with junior Ryan Skinner. Three-year starter Max Dueland graduated last year.
Kay’s escapability will make him a threat when he’s in the backfield, while Skinner’s big arm can stretch a defense.
“They’ll both play on Friday nights,” Glasscock said of the signal-callers. “We’re really happy with both of those guys and how well they work together. There’s nothing but a strong bond between them, and we’re going to have to have both of them all year.”
No matter which quarterback is taking snaps, he will have a stable of weapons in the backfield and on the outside to go along with what will likely be the strongest offensive line in Glasscock’s tenure.
The leading returning rusher is senior Jake Dueland, who figures to be the feature back in 2021. He rushed for six yards per carry and scored six total touchdowns a season ago.
Also returning is senior Noah Kee, who saw significant time in the backfield last season with Dueland and the graduated Jaylen Hughey. Drew Conway and Evan Dye will be used at fullback. There’s one running back, though, that Glasscock expects to have a breakout season – junior Tyler Owens.
“People will know who he is after this year is over,” he said. “He’s a fast kid and very strong.”
The offensive line is littered with upperclassmen, featuring four seniors and a junior. Senior Carson Hill will start at center and be the anchor up front. Senior Evan Richards and junior Drew Carter will handle the guard positions, while seniors Layne Dial and Lane Parker are the tackles.
At tight end, Kaleb Heatherly should prove to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
The senior, who has an offer from UNA, was measured at 6-foot-7 and ran a 4.7 40-yard dash, according to Glasscock.
“He’s a guy that came back to football last year, kind of re-learning the game or really learning for the first time,” Glasscock said. “He was more of a defensive line player last year, which he’ll continue to play this year. But we’ll line him up at tight end and split him out wide. I expect him to have a really good year.”
Junior Nate Zills and senior Tripp Gudger are “solid players” at wide receiver, while senior newcomer Max Gambrill offers even more size and speed.
“He’s 6-foot-5, and he ran a 4.59 40 this summer at a camp at Harding University,” Glasscock said. “It’s going to be fun seeing him progress.”
DEFENSE
If there’s a quarterback for the defense, it’s senior middle linebacker Drew Ball.
Ball racked up 115 tackles, including seven for loss, last season and will be counted on to bolster a defense that gave up just 13.5 points per game and posted three shutouts in 2020.
“From a leadership standpoint, he’s been outstanding,” Glasscock said. “For us to be good defensively, Drew’s going to have to make a lot of tackles, and he’s going to have to be a presence in there, which I fully expect.”
Some new faces, like seniors Cole Robertson and Jack Stanford, will rotate in at linebacker, as will senior Hunter Brooks and juniors Elijah Hays and Patton Elkins.
Cullman will feature a lot of size on the D-line, which will be keyed by end Kaleb Bates.
“He’s a playmaker,” Glasscock said of the senior. “He’s another kid in that 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 range with great speed and great instincts. He had a really fine year last year, and he’s bigger, stronger, faster now.”
Mason Richards will move to nose tackle after spending last season on the offensive line. Glasscock said that spot was a “more natural position” for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior. Lance Larue, another senior who spent most of his time last year on the offensive line, will alternate with Richards, while Dye, along with Heatherly and Ben Washburn — who is returning from an injury last season — will also be counted on to create havoc in the offensive backfield.
The secondary will have a mix of experience and newcomers.
Kay will lock down one of the defensive back spots, and Kee will be counted on, too. A newcomer at defensive back is Carter Gay, a senior who has primarily played basketball and baseball.
The most experienced returning safety is senior Dylan Sessions. Gambrill and junior Sawyer Trimble also will see time at the position.
“I think that our schemes are going to put us in a position where it’ll help with some of the kids who maybe don’t have as much experience,” Glasscock said.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ball garnered an All-State honorable mention at punter last season and will handle those duties again.
Zills will transition from wide receiver and defensive back to be the team’s placekicker.
“He’s had an impressive summer kicking the ball,” Glasscock said. “We really are excited about him. He’s got to go out and prove he can be consistent.”
Kay will be the primary kick returner, but there are several others who have proven they can field kicks.
“Jamar has the best ability to make a guy miss,” Glasscock said.
Banks Baker and Braxton Williams will also help bolster the Bearcats’ special teams.
OUTLOOK
Cullman is again competing in 6A, Region 8.
Athens won the region crown in 2020, followed by Cullman, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals as the league’s other playoff teams. Cullman’s lone region loss last season was on the road to Athens, 28-0. Buckhorn, Decatur, Hazel Green and Columbia round out the region.
“Muscle Shoals is always a team you focus on, because they’ve been so dominant in the region,” Glasscock said. “I think it was extremely significant to get over that hump and be one of the few teams that’s beat them in this region.”
Cullman had lost seven straight to the Trojans before last year’s win.
For Athens to repeat as champs, it will have to replace a large senior class. According to Glasscock, Hartselle will have a lot of experience returning, and Decatur should be “greatly improved.”
“It’s going to be tough as it always is,” he said. “We focus on us, but obviously we prepare for specific opponents. We just want to play the best we can.”
Cullman opens the season against non-region foes Grissom and Jasper and plays Mars Hill later this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.