High school football is a Friday night fall staple in Alabama.
It means even more in a place like Addison.
“This community loves its football and supports the program no matter who’s on the sidelines or the field,” said coach David Smothers. “It’s a sense of pride that’s unmatched.”
Bulldog fans have been treated to 11 consecutive postseason berths — including 10 straight under Smothers — while bouncing between Classes 1A and 2A.
In 2021, Addison will navigate through 2A, Region 5 for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs should have experience and talent littered across the field in their quest to contend for a region championship and another postseason appearance.
“We’re excited to see what we can do,” Smothers said. “Even more interesting is I think people may be sleeping on us by looking at our record (7-5) from last season, and that’s OK. We had a tough schedule and felt like there were a couple of games that got away from us that we could have won. This team is hungry and is a joy to be around each day. There’s no selfishness in any way. The camaraderie is great, and the players want to see each other achieve great things. You can’t ask much more as a coach.”
OFFENSE
Addison has multiple returners on an offense that posted nearly 30 points per game last season, including senior quarterback Christian Roberts, a second-team All-State athlete in 2020.
“Christian is a natural athlete and one of the humblest players I’ve been around,” Smothers said of his 6-foot-2 signal caller. “His teammates rally around him. When you have a person like that at quarterback, the entire process is smoother.”
Addison has a host of talent surrounding Roberts at the skill positions and on the offensive line.
Will Tuggle, Eli Howse and Justin Mather are expected to share carries in the backfield. Zach Thompson slides in at fullback.
Mather and House are also downfield threats, as are receivers Tommy Lee Daniel and Brian Berry. Aiden Thompson is among the Bulldogs’ tight end options.
“Eli Howse is a guy who was primarily kicking and punting for us up until the midway point last season,” Smothers said. “He wound up starting at corner, and we’re now working him into the offense. He’s an athlete. We’re expecting big things out of guys like Will Tuggle, Tommy Lee Daniel and Justin Mather. They’re difference-makers.”
Addison’s offensive line is a veteran group, featuring three seniors in tackle Ross Steele and guards Mark Williams and Mac Cagle. Lucas Crow, a junior, is the unit’s center, and freshmen Bradley Willett and Bobby Williams, as well as seniors Cordell Barnett and Dawson Lemley, are available to add depth up front.
“I think our success may hinge on the development of a handful of guys who didn’t play last year or who barely got their feet wet,” Smothers said. “Their contributions are pivotal. It’s imperative to build depth.”
DEFENSE
Addison has to revamp key components of its defense, mainly in the trenches and at linebacker.
“We lost a lot of game experience at both inside and outside linebacker and with our edge rushers,” Smothers said. “We have several guys we hope can fill the void. It’s going to be critical to find the right personnel. There’s a mix of new faces on defense overall. It’s our job to find the best combination.”
One important piece the Bulldogs can lean upon at linebacker is Mather, who Smothers referred to as the “quarterback of the defense.”
The senior should be complemented by Zach Thompson and Hayden Holland at outside linebacker.
Addison’s defensive line is made up of Mark and Bobby Williams, Cagle, Crow, Willett, Barnett and Lemley.
The Bulldogs’ secondary is the most seasoned bunch on defense.
Senior free safety Brody Dollar hopes to anchor the defensive backfield after suffering a season-ending injury at the midway point in 2020.
Roberts, Howse, Berry, Jacob Maudlin and Braden Luker will split duties in the secondary.
“We have six guys back there who are solid and interchangeable. It’s a talented core,” Smothers said.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Howse returns as the team’s kicker and punter.
OUTLOOK
A year after finishing second in the region, Addison has a favorable chance to win its first region championship since 2018.
The Bulldogs’ only region loss in 2020 was a 36-34 overtime heartbreaker to Aliceville. Addison was undefeated in region play the rest of the way, winning by an average of 27.8 points per game.
Addison hosts Aliceville on Sept. 3 for its region opener, and the winner will likely have an inside track to the region title, which the Yellow Jackets claimed last season.
The Bulldogs have a three-game road stretch from Sept. 17-Oct. 8 at Good Hope, Cold Springs and Lamar County.
Haleyville, Lynn, Good Hope and Hamilton are their non-region opponents.
“Haleyville, Good Hope and Hamilton make up three of the toughest non-region opponents we’ve ever had on our schedule,” Smothers said. “Playing those teams can only make us better by season’s end.”
Addison has won 45 of 56 region games under Smothers, advancing to the 1A semifinals in 2016 and the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018.
