Quick postseason exits aren’t the norm at Addison, where the football tradition is among the top in the state.
That’s what made last season rare, as the Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after reaching at least the quarterfinals from 2016-18 under coach David Smothers.
“It was disappointing, no doubt about it,” Smothers said. “We haven’t talked about it, though. This is a new team, new region and new opportunity.”
Addison has reached the playoffs 10 consecutive seasons, including eight appearances with Smothers at the helm.
And the Bulldogs have the personnel returning in 2020 to do damage again.
“This a gritty bunch,” Smothers said. “They’re very coachable and good folks, and they don’t like to lose. We’ve got to increase our confidence week-by-week and lean upon the returners we have.”
Offense
Addison’s offense begins and ends with a successful running game, and senior tailback Weston Smith returns to pace the Bulldogs’ charge, in addition to fullback Nelson Martin.
Junior quarterback Christian Roberts also returns to the fold.
Addison’s offensive line features returners Bailey Wilson, Mark Williams, Ross Steele and McKinley Cagle.
Smothers said the Bulldogs will rotate as many as six receivers throughout, including Cannon Hiller, Brody Dollar, Eli Howse and Xavier Barley.
“We have several starters back on offense, and that should help us in our new region,” Smothers said. “It’s no secret what we want to do. If we run the ball effectively, rely on our defense and win 7-3 or 10-7, that’s ideal and the tough mentality Addison fans expect.”
Defense
Addison was definitely able to lean on its defense last season, surrendering only 12.2 points per game.
The Bulldogs do have a few more spots to fill defensively than on the offensive side.
Martin (linebacker), Smith (defensive end and linebacker), Nelson Hernandez, Justin Mather (safety and linebacker) and Hiller are among the returners with considerable experience.
“It’s a talented group,” Smothers said. “We just need some of the younger guys or newer faces to get their feet wet.”
Special Teams
Howse will once again handle all kicking and punting duties for Addison.
Hiller, Roberts, Dollar and Mather will get opportunities in the return game.
Outlook
As is the case with many teams in The Times’ coverage area, Addison will navigate brand new region opponents this season, shifting to Class 2A, Region 5.
The Bulldogs’ region foes are Aliceville, Midfield, Winston County, Cold Springs, Lamar County and Sulligent. While Addison has a successful and lengthy series history with both Winston County and Cold Springs, the Bulldogs have played a combined seven all-time games against Aliceville, Lamar County and Sulligent. This season will mark their first meeting against Midfield.
“There’s some unfamiliarity in the region,” Smothers said. “We played the same region teams for about three or four years, so you knew what to prepare for and the personality and tendencies of the opposing coaches. We look forward to the new challenges.”
Addison travels to Haleyville to open the season.
"We're grateful to be able to play this season,” Smothers said. “I can't imagine not having football in Alabama on Friday nights and Saturdays.”
Smothers has compiled a 69-25 record during his Addison tenure, winning 40 of 50 region games.
The Bulldogs hope to continue their success in 2020.
“Someone asked me recently if I was proud of my record. I’m just proud to be the coach at Addison and lead these players,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many games I’ve won. The games that stick out are the ones we’ve lost, and two of them were the first-round losses. I’m proud of each team that’s walked through our doors.”
