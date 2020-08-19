It's all about Mr. Momentum for George Redding.
Fairview is coming off its best campaign since 2012, and the longtime coach is looking to push forward — full steam ahead.
The Aggies went 9-3 last season, won a postseason game and earned their first region title since 1998.
But there's no time for complacency, especially with the Purple and Gold moving back up to Class 5A.
"Our main focus this summer was finding a way to get to an uncomfortable position," said Redding, who's entering his 14th season atop the program. "What we're looking for is continued growth. We know that for us to be successful we can't stay where we're at. Our whole thing is, 'Can we get uncomfortable today so that we can progress and get better?' Our job is to find that, either in the weight room, conditioning or our practices. We had a great year last year, but that's not a factor this year.
"We want to push further than we ever did last year. And it has nothing to do with wins and losses, either. It's just, 'Can we get better every day?'"
Redding, like many other coaches, has also had to deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19.
And while it hasn't always been easy, he said he and his assistants are doing their best to protect the kids.
"Not one of us has been trained for a global pandemic," Redding said. "But as you get older, you start to understand the things you can and can't control. And you start to focus a lot on what you can control. Our coaches trusted the guidelines handed down to us, and we kept players and their safety first. Outside of that, we worked them as hard as we could."
Offense
Parker Martin — The Times' reigning All-Area Player of the Year — returns at quarterback for Fairview.
The Aggies, though, must replace departed running back Tyvn Ellis, who graduated after netting All-State, All-Area and All-County honors.
Tyler Simmons will get the bulk of the carries after rushing for more than 700 yards in 2019, while Dalton Payne, Eli Frost and Jameson Goble will each be in the backfield rotation as well.
JT White spearheads a stout wide receiving corps that also includes Eli Speegle, Bryson Chamness and Preston Ryan.
The Aggies return five of their top six contributors along the offensive line, including Levi Garner (All-State in 2019), Will Bailey, Ethan Bice, Adam Parker and Tyde Bagwell.
Zane Roberts and Carson Jennings are younger guys who could also see some playing time.
Payne will assume the H-back role following the departure of Mason Black.
Fairview averaged 35.3 points per game last season, and Redding has high hopes for this year's group as well.
"I think we can build off what we did last year with some of our maturity and the knowledge of what we're doing and how we're doing it," he said. "We did lose some great players, but we have some great players coming back. It's huge to have the experience we have. It's one of those deals where we've felt like for a few years now we've had to take a step back and do more teaching because of losing a lot of starters.
"Having the guys back that we do, the light bulb comes on quicker. The response is quicker."
Where Redding thinks his offense can improve is no different than any other high school coach.
"Consistency," he said. "We were pretty consistent last year, but can we take that to another level this year? Taking care of the football, converting big plays when we need to and moving the chains. That's needed for consistency. And can we move the ball through the air? We've got a lot of confidence in all those guys — quarterbacks, wide receivers — so we want to take the next step there as well."
Defense
Garner and Bice will anchor a defensive line that also includes Parker, Bagwell and Cale Foster.
Tyler Simmons, Bailey and Payne — all starters from a year ago — head up an experienced linebacker corps. Carson Jennings could also get in the mix.
Martin, who racked up All-State, All-Region and All-County defensive accolades last season, will lead a secondary that must replace a couple of key contributors in Black and Ellis.
Martin will be joined at corner by Speegle, Chamness, Caden Jennings, Michael Chambers and Ryan.
White, Joey Simmons, Frost and Miguel Gonzalez will look to fill the holes at safety.
The Aggies turned in a strong defensive campaign in 2019, surrendering just 20.3 points per game.
"Last year's defensive group kept surprising us more and more each week," Redding said. "They played lights out. We don't want to take a step back. We're certainly looking for some guys to step up on defense. But it's also a good thing to have experience at each level."
Redding's biggest concern defensively is tied to his team's transition to 5A.
Depth.
"That's the thing for us," he said. "You've only got the guys you have as far as numbers go. So it's really important for us to develop more kids who can play on Friday nights."
Special Teams
Jesus Avalos and Elijah Guyton will handle most of the kicking duties.
Tyler Simmons returns as the team's punter.
Speegle, Frost and White will be tasked with returning kicks and punts.
Outlook
Fairview is looking to keep the good times rolling this fall.
However, the Aggies must contend with another promotion to the 5A ranks.
Awaiting them is a Region 7 that includes Guntersville, West Point and Boaz as other top contenders.
A second straight region title isn't out of the question.
Redding, however, won't let himself look that far ahead just yet.
Especially given Fairview's most recent foray into 5A — a 16-23 record from 2014-17.
"I'm not going to say I'm confident. Challenged, though? Yes," he said. "We've accepted that challenge, and we're really fired up about it. Have we been there before? Yes. Do we know what it's like? Yes. Were we successful then? Not like we had hoped. But we understand what went wrong, and we're working as hard as we can to address those things this time around."
Redding, though, had no problem expressing his belief in this particular squad.
"This team has the capability of being a really good football team," he said. "This team has all the pieces to not only be successful on the field, but they can also have an impact off the field with all that's going on. This could be a really special group."
