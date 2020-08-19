Success has the tendency to bring expectations.
Coming off its first Class 6A playoff win in school history and boasting a bevy of returning talent, Cullman is looking forward to what could be a big 2020 campaign.
As senior defensive back Jaden Kay put it, “It’s time to come together, play as one and get some Ws.”
Oscar Glasscock returns for his second season at the helm of the Bearcats, having guided his team to a 6-6 record in 2019. The playoff win over Mae Jemison was the high point, especially for the seniors.
“I’m really proud of those seniors," Glasscock said. "They were a small group on their fourth head coach in their four years playing here. Just to see them go out with some success and develop good memories playing football, that meant a lot to me."
In 2017, longtime coach Mark Britton had to step down during the season because of health issues. Mark Stephens came in as the interim to finish the year before Matt Plunkett’s lone season in 2018.
“From an improvement standpoint and getting the program heading in a direction I had a vision for, I would say yes,” Glasscock said when asked if he considered the 2019 season a successful one. “We improved steadily over the course of the year and got stronger in the weight room. Everything sort of came together in the ending stretch run we had.”
Now headed into 2020, the Bearcats will have some continuity under Glasscock and returning assistants. The team has more than two dozen seniors listed on the roster and a junior class with a lot of playing experience. Glasscock couldn’t pinpoint the exact number of returning starters for that very reason.
“We played so many guys, I don’t really see it like that,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of guys with starting experience, and we’ve got some guys that started other positions that are now playing new positions. Depth-wise, we’re in a lot better shape than we were last year.”
And that's directly affected how his team has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of the players already knew the expectations despite not having a spring training session.
“We’ve got a veteran group coming back. That actually helped a whole lot as far as being able to get back into a sense of normalcy,” Glasscock said. “We had guys that knew what to do, knew the expectations. Because you’ve got a lot of seniors coming back who have been in the fire and have developed into really good leaders, it really made it a whole lot easier.”
Offense
Jaylen Hughey is a secret no more.
The senior running back was able to fly under the radar a bit last season with the now-departed Jayden Sullins getting most of the opposing defenses' attention.
Now, as Glasscock put it, all eyes will be on Hughey.
“He’s not going to be the unknown guy,” he said. “He’s got to be able to handle that from a maturity standpoint and leadership standpoint and understand we’re going to take advantage of people keying on him all the time. I’ve been a defensive coordinator for a long time, and I promise you, I’d key on him.”
Hughey, who's committed to South Alabama, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored nine touchdowns a season ago, which was good enough to garner a spot on the Class 6A All-State Second Team. He has even bigger numbers in mind this season and said he’s ready to be this team’s leader.
“I’m going to work hard and come ready to grind,” Hughey said. “The numbers will take care of themselves. I’m really excited to be able to have a season. I’m looking forward to getting out there with my teammates one last year.”
While Cullman was a two-headed monster at running back last year, it will be more of a committee approach in 2020.
Junior Jake Dueland will transition from wide receiver, and Glasscock also mentioned juniors Noah Kee and Jamar Kay as players expected to have an impact in the backfield.
“Noah Kee has outstanding ability,” Glasscock said. “Jamar Kay is a guy that gives us some real-deal speed in the backfield. He can play receiver, running back; he can play quarterback. He’s extremely versatile and extremely smart.”
Triggering the offense for the third straight season will be Max Dueland. The senior dual-threat quarterback passed for a little more than 600 yards and four touchdowns last season to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns.
“He does a super job of protecting the football and doing what we ask him to do,” Glasscock said. “He’s improved his throwing a whole lot, and he reads things extremely well in the run game. I’m expecting nothing but a big year from Max.”
Dueland’s primary weapon when he goes to the air will be Isaiah Jones. The 6-foot-3 senior is the top returning receiver for the Bearcats.
“He’s a guy we’ve got to get the ball to this year,” Glasscock said. “He’s got a lot of ability and worked really hard in the weight room to put on size to be able to handle physical corners. He’s going to have a lot of one-on-one opportunities, and we’re going to throw some high percentage balls to him that he can go get.”
A pair of juniors in tackle Evan Richards and guard Carson Hill will anchor the offensive line.
Glasscock added junior Lance Larue will start at center, and junior Mason Richards will also likely get a starting spot. Juniors Layne Dial and Jeb Bartle, and senior Tyler White will be in the mix as well.
Defense
Glasscock likes what he sees on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think we’re pretty good on all three levels,” he said. “We’ve got guys returning that are proven.”
One particular returner is senior middle linebacker Griffin Barksdale.
“Griffin’s an old-school guy,” Glasscock said of the third-year starter. “He’s worked on his speed, flexibility and athleticism, and he’s just as solid as they come.”
Senior Josh Miranda anchors the defensive front at nose guard and is looking forward to his final year in a Bearcat uniform.
“This senior class, we’ve been through a lot,” he said. “But I think this year, coach Glasscock’s second year, I feel pretty good going into the season. I just want to be the best player I can be. This is my last year, and I’m just trying to have some fun and make it worthwhile.”
Glasscock also mentioned junior Drew Ball and senior Cole Herfurth as playmakers at linebacker, as well as senior defensive end Cody Lynn.
The Bearcats have to replace star safety Dustin Speake after a stellar senior season a year ago, but Glasscock definitely has playmakers in seniors Jaden Kay and Matt Brock.
Several other seniors are expected to have an impact on the defensive side of the ball, including Jay Knop, Sam Brand and Ethan Moore.
Special Teams
Brody Adams returns for his senior year at kicker.
Glasscock listed senior Logan Holley at punter, and senior Cannon Trimble will handle snapping and holding duties.
Kay is the team’s biggest weapon on kick coverage.
“He’s probably the best special teams player that’s been around here in a long time,” Glasscock said. “He played more snaps last year than any kid we have, and he made half our tackles on punt coverage and kick coverage. He’s just an unselfish guy that gets out there and gets after it."
Outlook
Cullman switched regions in the offseason and will compete in Region 8.
The favorite is obvious.
“Muscle Shoals is always the team to beat,” Glasscock said. “They sort of set the standard. I was the defensive coordinator at Hartselle for five years, and that was the team that dominated the region then, and nothing’s changed. Until somebody starts consistently beating them, they’re the favorite every year — period.”
Traditional rivals for the Bearcats fill out some of the region, including Hartselle, Athens and Decatur. Also in Region 8 this season are Buckhorn, Columbia and Hazel Green.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools are altering their schedules when it comes to fall sports. Muscle Shoals is one of them, delaying its season opener until Sept. 4.
Cullman’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 20 against Grissom at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville.
Glasscock agreed with the AHSAA's decision to start the season as scheduled.
“My thing is, there’s no data out there that says a month from now it’s going to be any better,” he said. “Especially in high school. If something else comes up, you’re just guaranteeing you’re not going to have a season instead of trying to go ahead and start. I’m proud for the state to go ahead and get this done. Now, if we get started and all of a sudden we have to suspend things for a couple of weeks, we have time to work with.”
Glasscock called 2020 a triumph already for the Bearcats in terms of the way they've prepared.
“The way these kids have bought in and the way they work and the way they take care of each other, it’s already a success,” he said. “They don’t care about what’s going on in the outside world necessarily. And I say this all the time, but we can’t control what goes on outside this building or practice field. We have to focus on the people in this building. Let’s work for each other, play for each other. Let’s get better in our decision-making, better as people, better as football players and all the other areas we can improve in, and let’s enjoy doing it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.