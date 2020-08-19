It's been quite the ride so far for Justin Cornelius.
The first-year Cold Springs coach was officially hired in March, just days before the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered schools and shut down sports for the rest of the academic year.
No spring practice. A suddenly uncertain summer. Lots and lots of questions to be answered.
Luckily for Cornelius, though, his life mostly settled down.
The Eagles were able to go through summer workouts, and he was able to get his feet underneath him.
"It's been a challenge, of course," Cornelius said. "But we have a great group of coaches in place. They stepped up and helped me out a ton. The athletes have stepped up, too. We had great turnout during our summer workouts. It's been a lot, but once we got into a routine, things have been great. The paperwork and the cleaning and all that takes time, and it's definitely different. But we've all stepped up."
Cornelius replaces Rod Elliott, who coached the Eagles for 12 years over two separate stints.
Elliott led Cold Springs to six playoff appearances, including last season, and Cornelius is hoping to pick up where last year's team left off.
Which brings him to the fun part — coaching the kids and living the dream.
"The biggest thing I wanted to attack right away was the mentality," Cornelius said. "I wanted to get tough mentally and get them in shape over the summer. We focused on fundamentals and getting into shape. It was about getting them bought in and getting them to this point, this season. I feel like we accomplished everything for the most part. I'm just excited to get started with this group."
Offense
Brodi Williams (quarterback) and Ayden Alexander (running back) will spearhead an offense that returns several familiar faces and has a good chance to improve on last year's 22.4 points per game output.
Williams enters the 2020 campaign with three years of varsity exposure under center, while Alexander is fresh off a stellar junior season (1,607 yards and 21 touchdowns) in which he nabbed All-State honors (Class 2A second-team running back).
Seth Williams could also receive some carries for the Eagles.
Roberto Ayala, Izaiah Estell, Tanner Kilgo, Hank Harrison, Houston Goodwin, Cameron Nunn and Brody Peppers will each get turns at wide receiver for Cold Springs, though expect to see Ayala in a number of roles for the Blue and Gold given his versatility.
Several kids are also vying for playing time at H-back and tight end, according to Cornelius.
The offensive line, meanwhile, returns all five starters from a season ago.
Jacob McClendon, Zeke White, Jagger White, Grayson Phillips and Brady Bailey figure to open up holes in the trenches for Cold Springs' rash of playmakers.
"That experience helps a lot, especially with it being my first year as head coach," Cornelius said. "We've got an experienced offensive line, an experienced quarterback and an experienced running back. For me, I want to see us stretch the field more. We've got to attack every point on the field. Otherwise, I think that we're handcuffing ourselves a little bit."
With the talent and game experience at his disposal, the coach has high hopes for the offense.
"I expect us to perform," he said. "We've put in the work all summer. I think if we're going into this season expecting anything less than big things, we're doing the wrong thing. What that translates to on the field remains to be seen."
Defense
The Eagles will rotate several guys along the defensive line, including Zeke White, Jagger White, Jacob McClendon, Caleb McClendon, Gavin Parris, Samuel Gable and Phillips.
Seth Williams will be tasked with replacing All-State performer Jordan Lacey at linebacker.
Peppers, Brodi Williams and Devon Johnson comprise the rest of the unit.
Ayala (an All-State selection in 2019) and Estell are three-year starters in the secondary who will provide leadership for Cold Springs. Goodwin, Andrew Weaver, Nunn and Alexander will also garner playing time in the defensive backfield this fall.
The Eagles have improved slightly on defense each of the past two seasons, and Cornelius is hoping to see that continue despite having to replace numerous starters on that side of the ball.
"I want to be tough. I want to be hard-nosed. I want to be physical," he said. "It starts up front and radiates from there. We’ve got some pieces to sort out — I think we lost seven or so starters from last year's squad — and there's some big shoes to fill. But I think we've got the right guys to do that."
Special Teams
Ayala will handle all kicking and punting duties for Cold Springs.
He will also join Alexander in returning kicks and punts this season.
Outlook
There's no shortage of excitement in Cold Springs.
Nor is there any enthusiasm lacking from Cornelius as he prepares to lead the team this fall.
The Blue and Gold, who reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, return experienced playmakers at several key positions and are looking to kick off a new era with a strong 2020 campaign.
Region 5, however, is no picnic with perennial 2A contenders Addison and Aliceville the early favorites.
But Cornelius has a plan in place to get the Eagles where they want to go.
And this season is all about laying the groundwork.
"I'm not going into this thing gauging it on wins and losses," he said. "Those are very important, but I also think the most important thing is, 'What are we teaching these kids along the way?' It's letting them know that this is bigger than them. It's about the team. They've got to make that switch in their minds to try and accomplish that.”
That said, Cornelius knows this team could make some noise if everything clicks into place.
"Take it one game at a time," he said. "Win that first game and let it pile up. Let's not lose two straight. Let's try to string together wins. This region is tough, though. I know it's tough. But I don't for one minute doubt what we can accomplish with this group."
