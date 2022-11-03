The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office donated $5,000 to Cullman City Schools, and $15,000 to Cullman County Schools, in support of special needs programs for students.
The funds were raised via the sheriff’s office long-running Jimmy Arrington Memorial Cullman County Sheriff’s Rodeo, which is named in memory of former Cullman County Deputy Lt. Jimmy Arrington for his pivotal role is launching the event. As part of the rodeo, the sheriff’s office also invites several local special needs children from across the City of Cullman and Cullman County to participate.
“Children are the most valuable resource we have, and this is one of my favorite events we’re able to do,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “To see the smiles on those students’ faces, getting to do things they wouldn’t normally be able to do. It really makes it all worthwhile.”
To date, the sheriff’s office has donated more than $124,000 to local schools thanks to the rodeo fundraiser over the past several years.
“We are so thankful for the support from local law enforcement, and for their time and dedication to host such an amazing event for special needs children and families across the city and county,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff. “These funds will be used to support special needs programs across our system.”
