Mother Mary Rose — from Sacred Heart — recently was elected as Mother General for the worldwide community of the LIMH Sisters’ Congregation. She will be moving to the Philippines where the community’s Motherhouse is located.
While she was on staff of both Sacred Heart School and Catholic Church, she was instrumental in establishing many now annual religious programs, such as the Balloon Rosary in honor of the Blessed Mother of Jesus, the moving Lenten ‘Shadow Stations of the Cross’ and the ‘All Saints Day’ celebration.
In addition, Mother Mary Rose, along with numerous other LIHM Sisters through the years have conducted religious classes for students and generally used their joy and enthusiasm to bring devotion to both the Blessed Mother and her Son, Jesus, to the entire Sacred Heart of Jesus Church family!
Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, presented several religious items to Mother Mary Rose, while extolling the many virtues she has exemplified during her life of the past 6 years with the Parish. He noted that it will be hard to let her go — but the doors of Sacred Heart are always open!
A delightful video presentation covering the life of a young girl as she progressed through school and on thru her religious life formation to her Final Vows and her selection as the new Mother General of the LIHM Sisters Order was viewed by attending parishioners. Mother Mary Rose remarked that the years spent in Alabama and at Sacred Heart epitomized a real, loving family relationship, promising to return in the future to keep track of everyone, especially her LIHM Sisters!
Each attendee managed some personal time for talk and hugs with Mother Mary Rose before she embarks on the next phase of her religious journey.
