It has been more than 20 years since Harold Swindle flipped the switch of his 300,000 light Christmas display for the last time. Extravagant even compared with today’s standards of brilliantly lit LED displays, the “Simcoe Lights” showed the residents of Cullman and its surrounding counties how magical and awe-inspiring Christmas decorations could be.
What began as a few humble lights draped around the family Christmas tree soon became a regional attraction thanks to Swindle’s daughter, Ruby. Born prematurely and blind, Ruby would request each year that more lights be added so that other children in the area could enjoy what she was unable to.
Through time, Swindle would run out of real estate to place his growing collection of lights and would be forced to get creative in order to fulfill his daughter’s continued annual request. As he began to decorate the trees on his property, Swindle developed a technique for reaching even their highest branches.
“I first take a good size nut — about the size of a lug nut off a care tire or a little bigger — and I tie fishing line or a good sturdy string to it,” Swindle told The Times in 2000. “Next, I load it into one of my sling shots, pick out a spot in the top of a tree, pull back and let it go. Most of the time, I can hit my mark on the first try. The nut shoots over the limb and falls back to earth, with the string attached. All I have to do then is tie one end of my lights to the string and pull the lights up into the tree as far as I need and tie it off. It’s worked pretty well over the years and if there’s a better way to do it I haven’t found it yet.”
As the size of the display grew, so did its reputation. Swindle’s friend and neighbor H.D. McGriff remembered the droves of visitors that would line the streets each year to witness the spectacle when speaking to The Times in 2005.
“When the Simcoe Lights were in their heyday we couldn’t even get out of our driveway here,” McGriff said. “When we first moved here I was driving an 18-wheeler and I’d always bring my truck home and park out here. There were times when I’d come in and I couldn’t even get off the highway to get in my driveway because the traffic coming from town would be backed up all the way past the Convent Camp on 69.”
For 28 years, the lights served as a beacon to announce the beginning of the Christmas season, but in 2001 Swindle was informed by his insurance company that he would no longer be allowed to continue the tradition.
“They said if we continued to have the lights that they would cancel our insurance, and I can’t afford that to happen,” Swindle told The Times in 2001.
Swindle instead donated thousands of the lights he had collected during the years to McGriff, who lived just down the road from him. When the weather permitted, Swindle could often be found sitting on his front porch gazing down the road at his lights and remembering the joy that they brought to so many over the years.
“I miss seeing all the people drive through and I miss the look on the children’s faces,” Swindle told The Times in 2005. “We had some good years doing that and I’ve got some wonderful memories of those days. I appreciate everyone who supported us over the years and we wish everyone a merry Christmas.”
Readers shared their favorite memories of visiting the Swindle residence on The Times Facebook page. Below are just a few of those memories.
“We always made that a part of our holiday, my girls both loved to hear the story.” — Geraldean Holloway.
“My dad took me and my brother when we were little and I still remember it! Absolutely beautiful.” — Krystal Kelley.
“When Cold Springs played Fairview in basketball we’d always look forward to seeing ‘the house with all the lights.’” — Wanda Graves.
“I can remember my dad taking us every year. One of my favorite memories growing up.” — Jennifer Beavers.
“My best friend and I in High School went by one night to see them. We were too late and they were off so we pulled up in his drive to turn around. He saw us, stopped us and proceeded to turn them back on for us. We talked a good long while. He told us the story and all about the installation and upkeep. I’ve never forgotten that night….very moving for a couple of teenage boys.” from Mark Wallace.
“We went every year as a kid and it’s what started my love for looking at lights. It brings back so many wonderful memories.” — Bridgette Lashay.
Swindle passed away in 2013, and his home was destroyed in a controlled burn three years later. But as families across Cullman County begin to pull their decorations out of storage for the season, the legacy left by Cullman’s “Christmas Light Man” is remembered each year.
