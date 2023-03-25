West Point residents who spent any amount of time visiting the town’s municipal park this year were sure to notice the several upgrades installed during the past year.
As members of the West Point Town Council prepared for the approaching 2022 summer season, they began looking at ways to improve upon one of the town’s most frequently used amenities.
The council approved to replace the park’s outdated playground equipment, located on the North end of the park with a new set from the WillyGoat Toys and Playgrounds company. An additional purchase of $3,500 of bulk wood fibre to replace the playground’s pea gravel base level was also approved at the same time.
Residents would be able to enjoy this new playground equipment throughout the summer with a string of community movie nights. For one night each month, from June to August, the park was transformed into an outdoor theatre where families could enjoy a curated collection of family friendly films.
In August, the town continued their efforts to improve the facility by approving a bid from Burks Brothers Pools to repair the parks retaining wall and to replace the lights on fields one, two and four with LED lights installed by LED Capital.
A representative of the company told the council the lights carried a rating of between 450 and 500 foot-candles, a number well above the standards of the majority of parks and recreation departments.
In addition to the town’s efforts to improve its properties, it continued to support its residents on both extremes of the age spectrum.
In September, members of the West Point Senior Center were given the opportunity to participate in the group’s first town-sponsored outing. The trip was free for any of the center’s members and included a tour of the Cooks Museum of Natural Science and a picnic style lunch in Delano Park in Decatur.
In February, the town approved to show its support to two of West Point High School teams by donating $1,500 to the Scholars Bowl Team and $600 to the Track Team.
Both Varsity Scholars Bowl Coach Lee Henry and Varsity Track Coach Matt Heaton approached the council with their donation requests. Henry told the council even with cutting costs and using his personal hotel discounts, the projected costs for the season was upwards of $14,000.
Heaton said similarly to Scholars Bowl, track was a non-revenue producing sport and funding was in short supply. Just within the last year, Heaton said team expenses had risen between $5,000 and $6,000.
