Community leaders are often tasked with adding newer and fresher amenities for residents to enjoy. Council meetings are filled with discussions and proposals for things such as new parks or senior centers, but in town like Holly Pond you might find sometimes even small gestures have big impacts.
You may not find the Guy Hunt Library packed with residents when the Holly Pond Town Council meets each month, but that’s not to say the meetings aren’t filled with community input. This is because rather than waiting for a public quorum to hear from the community, Mayor Carla Hart and the remaining council members are consistently gathering feedback throughout the month.
Most of these suggestions are not the major renovations or development proposals you might expect. They are simple things such as installing a few swings in Governors Park, removing stumps at the town’s baseball park, or patching the concrete on the basketball court.
After hearing a number of complaints from residents being woken up by semi-trucks using their compression release engine brakes (“jake brakes”), the council requested its attorney to begin drafting a pair of ordinances to limit the use of “jake brakes” to certain hours.
Holly Pond does also add a few new amenities every now and again. A new electronic sign was purchased and installed at town hall. The purchase was in part to avoid the trek out to Highway 278 to manually change out the older signs lettering each time a public announcement was needed, but also, it provided an opportunity to honor the town’s residents.
In the weeks leading up to Veteran’s Day, the town sent out notice on its social media pages for any resident who had served in the military to send in a photo to be featured in a rotating slideshow on the sign.
Almost immediately after last year’s Easter celebration, council members began discussing what they had heard from residents and in what ways the festivity could be improved. A trunk-or-treat event was added to the town’s roster of events, and council members took time away from their personal vacations to purchase Christmas decorations in an effort to better each community event.
The town does make major improvements, even if they don’t happen quickly. Three years after applying for a $680,000 loan through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the council announced the loan’s approval and the funding would bring much needed upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment system — again answering a local need.
