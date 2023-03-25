Anyone who has frequented the council meetings in the town of South Vinemont is sure to have heard the phrase “Vinemont is growing,” on more than one occasion from council member Chris Thompson. That’s not to say the town is growing in size, exactly, instead it has been revamping its existing facilities and expanding its offerings to those who call Vinemont home.
Loosely inspired by the city of Cullman’s Art Park, the town began renovating the playground area outside of the town’s community center. New playground equipment — featuring a “double adventure tower” and two ninja obstacle courses — were purchased to accompany the existing equipment. A beach style volleyball court was added along with decorative landscaping features and the park’s pavilion was completed with a jungle-themed mural by Jack Tupper.
The Vinemont Community Center received its own facelift. New appliances and countertops were installed in the center’s kitchen area and the cabinets were given a fresh coat of paint.
The town would eventually begin to offer this facility to its senior residents as it developed its senior citizen program. A list of proposed events were sent to the Cullman County Commission of Aging in December and since then the program has been an experiencing a healthy participation rate. One that is expected to continue to grow as the weather continues to improve during the Spring and Summer months.
These renovations were sponsored, in part, by one of the town’s newest businesses. After opening Butcher’s Meat Co. in July, owners Justin and Kadi Smith looked for a way to give back to their community.
The Smith’s proposed closing a portion of Patton Drive in order to host an inaugural Barbecue competition in October, with all proceeds being donated towards the town’s renovation efforts.
For 12 hours on Saturday, Oct. 22, competitors lined Patton Drive from Tillery Road to the intersection of Highway 31. Attendees were able to purchase the opportunity to sample each entry and cast their vote for the competition’s People’s Choice award.
In an effort to highlight the potential these new offerings presented to Vinemont, Thompson enlisted the services of Luis Minardi — an independent videographer from Decatur — to film a short tourism video.
Vinemont’s investment into its homegrown businesses would ultimately lead to a recent partnership with the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center. This partnership would result in the center providing four separate services within the town:
- E-Center’s flagship business development course consisting of between 8 to 10 weekly courses, which would be free for participants.
- One-on-one coaching for current business owners or those with ideas for a future business.
- An outdoor “pop-up” event consisting of 10 businesses from other areas.
- Helping three up-and-coming businesses to market, promote and grow by setting them up in a building for one year.
