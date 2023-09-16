Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett, Fairview’s Alex England and Cold Springs’ girls cross country team each picked up victories, Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth bettered his already state-best time this year and numerous local runners turned in solid outings at their respective meets this weekend.
See below for a complete breakdown.
The Southern Showcase
Crimson Division
Barnett produced a time of 16:46.86 — a meet record in the Crimson Division — to triumph in a field of 320 runners on Saturday.
It was the sophomore’s third win on the season. Teammates Joshua Putman (11th) and Matthew Putman (39th) placed in the Top 50 as well.
Holly Pond’s Mila Edmondson (24th) and Caroline Lamoureux (40th) also finished in the Top 50 in their race.
Open Division
Cold Springs’ girls dominated their competition on Friday.
Reagan Parris — second (20:18.22), Paizley Whitlow — fourth (21:42.77), Macie Huffstutler — eighth (22:17.46), Daisy Mavers — 12th (23:22.92) and Kynzlie Myrex — 17th (24:13.04) helped the Eagles finish with a total of 28 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Huntsville (73).
Championship Division
Edgeworth improved on his state-best time set earlier this season at the Scottsboro Invitational (14:45.24) with an even quicker 14:40.85 on Saturday.
The Tennessee commit’s excellent performance was bested only by Belen Jesuit’s (Fla.) Joshua Ruiz (14:38.79) and Ravenwood’s (Tenn.) Miles Ramer (14:39.50) and now stands as the second-best time in state history behind Vestavia Hills’ Ethan Strand — a 14:36.88 set in 2021.
Teammate Jayden Allred (44th) also finished in the Top 50 among 269 runners.
Fairview Invitational
Boys (Class 1A-4A)
Vinemont’s Brady Johnson (17:33.64) and St. Bernard’s boys each recorded second-place showings at Saturday’s Fairview Invitational.
Cash Daly (fourth), Parker Guthery (sixth), Sean Daly (10th), Cesar Hernandez (20th) and Joel Rose (51st) delivered the counting times for the Saints, who finished with 76 points. Tharptown won the small-school team title with 64 points.
Good Hope’s Drake Nichols (ninth), Vinemont’s Hayden Robinson (13th), Cullman Christian’s Garrett Scheer (25th) and Hanceville’s Jeremiah Stoves (28th) each placed in the Top 30.
Girls (Class 1A-4A)
St. Bernard’s Madi Kerber (fifth) and Vinemont’s Whitney Quick (19th) finished in the Top 30.
Boys (Class 5A-7A)
Fairview’s Alex England (16:32.42) won the large-school race while West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar finished runner-up with a time of 16:40.90 to guide the Warriors to a second-place finish.
Thomas Ferster (11th), Hayden Jones (12th), Brier Taylor (26th) and Jakob Salter (29th) each placed in the Top 30 as West Point accumulated 74 points. Springville (60) won the team title.
Fairview’s Parker Guiterrez (15th) and West Point’s Jesus Tovar (30th) also finished in the Top 30.
Girls (Class 5A-7A)
West Point’s Dorothy Salter (17th) and Fairview’s Lola Haynes (26th) finished in the Top 30.
