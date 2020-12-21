WEST POINT — Lexi Shadix scored a game-high 29 points, Braelee Quinn pitched in 19, and West Point’s varsity girls cruised past Fyffe 67-44 on Monday night.

The Lady Warriors (9-4) took control of the matchup in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Red Devils 24-11 during those eight minutes to build a comfortable 38-23 halftime lead. 

Kaylee Faulkner (eight), Ryleigh Jones (six) and Kylee Quinn (five) rounded out the scoring for coach John Welborn’s squad. 

“We played decent defense and rebounded well,” Welborn said.

Varsity Boys

West Point’s varsity boys fell short against Fyffe 69-42 on Monday night.

Kobe Bowers scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who dropped to 9-5 this season.

Will Cochran (eight), Carter Thornton (six), Sam Wheeler (six), Jacob Dye (two) and Jonathan Fell (one) also contributed offensively.

See below for more local roundup.

Monday, December 21

Varsity Boys

Meek 59, Cold Springs 45

Adam Hill: 14 points

Brody Peppers: 10 points

 

Good Hope 72, Holly Pond 34

Lawton Farr (GH): 24 points

Tanner Malin (GH): 14 points

Noah Barnette (GH): 10 points

Gunnar McBee (HP): 8 points

 

Varsity Girls

Cullman 46, Huffman 35

Jaden Winfrey: 10 points

Ava McSwain: 9 points

Maci Brown: 9 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 8 points

 

Good Hope 65, Holly Pond 36

Rudi Derrick (GH): 20 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points

Kyndall Seal (GH): 8 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 8 points 

Friday, December 18

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 79, Fairview 55

Lawton Farr (GH): 20 points

Tanner Malin (GH): 19 points

Noah Barnette (GH): 13 points

K’mal Bell (GH): 10 points

Michael Owens (GH): 10 points

Owen Yarbrough (FV): 17 points

Preston Ryan (FV): 13 points

JT White (FV): 11 points

 

Vinemont 76, St. Bernard 52

Curtis Kennedy (V): 22 points

Ryan Stewart (V): 18 points

Collin Teichmiller (V): 10 points

Keith Slaton (V): 6 points 

 

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 62, Fairview 50

Rudi Derrick (GH): 25 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points

Sadie Smith (FV): 12 points

Daisy Manasco (FV): 11 points

Emma Garcia (FV): 10 points

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you