Holly Pond’s varsity girls rolled past J.B. Pennington 67-35 on Friday night.
Sarah Finley and Maddi Ham led the charge with 14 points apiece, while Kaylee Stallings produced 12.
Raeleigh Olinger (six), Tate Duke (five), Bai Widner (five), Quincey Marks (five), Rebecca Bell (four) and Kennedy Twilley (two) also pitched in buckets for the Lady Broncos (6-8) in the home win.
“I feel like we are playing the best we have all year,” coach Andrew Kelley said. “It’s a combination of we are all healthy and gaining some confidence.”
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Fairview 62, Guntersville 60 (OT)
Daisy Manasco: 16 points
Emma Garcia: 15 points
Molly McKelvy: 13 points
Maddie Yeager: 7 points
Jacy Gorham: 7 points
West Point 62, Russellville 34
Lexi Shadix: 28 points
Braelee Quinn: 15 points
Ryleigh Jones: 6 points
Kylee Quinn: 6 points
Muscle Shoals 70, Cullman 54
Jaden Winfrey: 16 points
Emma Ray: 12 points
Ava McSwain: 7 points
Hannah Hoffman: 7 points
Good Hope 53, Oneonta 39
Ivey Maddox: 14 points
Rudi Derrick: 12 points
Bailey Tetro: 9 points
Kyndall Seal: 8 points
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 57, Oneonta 52
Tanner Malin: 23 points
Colton Lindsey: 14 points
Lawton Farr: 8 points
K’mal Bell: 6 points
J.B. Pennington 65, Holly Pond 53
Parker Sellers: 16 points
Gunnar McBee: 11 points
Casey Brown: 9 points
Muscle Shoals 60, Cullman 55
Tucker Gambrill: 12 points
Max Gambrill: 12 points
Garrison Sharpe: 10 points
Guntersville 74, Fairview 43
Owen Yarbrough: 18 points
Preston Ryan: 7 points
Danville 49, Vinemont 36
Curtis Kennedy: 10 points
Collin Teichmiller: 10 points
