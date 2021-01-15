Prep Basketball
The Cullman Times

Holly Pond’s varsity girls rolled past J.B. Pennington 67-35 on Friday night.

Sarah Finley and Maddi Ham led the charge with 14 points apiece, while Kaylee Stallings produced 12.

Raeleigh Olinger (six), Tate Duke (five), Bai Widner (five), Quincey Marks (five), Rebecca Bell (four) and Kennedy Twilley (two) also pitched in buckets for the Lady Broncos (6-8) in the home win.

“I feel like we are playing the best we have all year,” coach Andrew Kelley said. “It’s a combination of we are all healthy and gaining some confidence.”

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Girls

Fairview 62, Guntersville 60 (OT)

Daisy Manasco: 16 points

Emma Garcia: 15 points

Molly McKelvy: 13 points

Maddie Yeager: 7 points

Jacy Gorham: 7 points

West Point 62, Russellville 34

Lexi Shadix: 28 points

Braelee Quinn: 15 points

Ryleigh Jones: 6 points

Kylee Quinn: 6 points

Muscle Shoals 70, Cullman 54

Jaden Winfrey: 16 points

Emma Ray: 12 points

Ava McSwain: 7 points

Hannah Hoffman: 7 points

Good Hope 53, Oneonta 39

Ivey Maddox: 14 points

Rudi Derrick: 12 points

Bailey Tetro: 9 points

Kyndall Seal: 8 points

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 57, Oneonta 52

Tanner Malin: 23 points

Colton Lindsey: 14 points

Lawton Farr: 8 points

K’mal Bell: 6 points

J.B. Pennington 65, Holly Pond 53

Parker Sellers: 16 points

Gunnar McBee: 11 points

Casey Brown: 9 points

Muscle Shoals 60, Cullman 55

Tucker Gambrill: 12 points

Max Gambrill: 12 points

Garrison Sharpe: 10 points

Guntersville 74, Fairview 43

Owen Yarbrough: 18 points

Preston Ryan: 7 points

Danville 49, Vinemont 36

Curtis Kennedy: 10 points

Collin Teichmiller: 10 points

