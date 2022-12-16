HOLLY POND — Madison Butts collected a game-high 16 points, 13 different Lady Broncos found the scoring column, and Holly Pond’s varsity girls improved to 6-7 overall (2-0 in area play) following a 68-13 victory over West End on Friday night.
The Lady Broncos outscored the road team a combined 47-3 in the second and third quarters to take full command of the matchup.
“I am proud of how the girls supported each other tonight,” Holly Pond coach Mary Hartline said. “On the court, they set their teammates up for success. And, when they weren’t on the court, they brought energy and cheered for their teammates.”
Emma Earl tallied 10 points, while Maggie Nail (nine), Jayden Persall (six), Maycie Black (five), Phoebe Jones (five), Alyssa Mitchell (four), Alana Phillips (three), Maddi Ham (three), Kamryn Tankersley (two), Ellie Burks (two), Samantha Giles (two) and Abbey Jones (one) also contributed for the Lady Broncos.
Varsity Boys
Holly Pond 71, West End 42
Blake Rickard powered the Class 2A No. 1 Broncos with a game-high 24 points, Gunnar McBee chipped in 18, and Holly Pond overcame a slow start on Friday night to breeze past the Patriots and improve to 11-2 (2-0 in area play) on the season.
The Green and White led just 17-15 after the first quarter but outscored West End 54-27 the rest of the way.
"I'm proud of the guys for getting to 2-0 in the area against a big, tough, well-coached West End team," Holly Pond coach Cory Glasscock said. "It wasn't the prettiest game at times, but in the end we did what we needed to do to win."
Kollin Brown joined his teammates in double figures with 10 points, while Sawyer Olinger, Christian Couch and Levi Farr each notched six.
See more local roundup below.
Friday, December 16
Varsity Girls
Addison 72, Meek 47
Gracie Manley: 21 points
Molly Gilbreath: 17 points
Lydia Ergle: 10 points
Hadley Butler: 9 points
Cold Springs 62, Locust Fork 42
Ella Dickerson: 24 points
Malaya Taylor: 13 points, 13 rebounds
Ella Bruer: 12 points
Cullman 58, Haleyville 16
Ava McSwain: 26 points
Arab 53, Fairview 48
Good Hope 80, Hanceville 13
Rudi Derrick (GH): 17 points
Emma Thompson (GH): 12 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points
Bailey Keef (GH): 10 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 9 points
Charly Johnson (GH): 9 points
Lawrence County 49, West Point 33
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 49, Locust Fork 48
Nic Fallin: 17 points
John Mark Smith: 12 points
Cole Bales: 11 points
* Ty Peppers scored the game-winning layup as time expired on an assist from Fallin
Cullman 83, Haleyville 42
Jake Dorough: 17 points
Evan Wilson: 12 points
Arden Crane: 12 points
Nate Zills: 12 points
Fairview 74, Arab 72
Cylas Yarbrough: 38 points
Kobe Payne: 16 points
Cade Yeager: 8 points
Antonio Gambrill: 8 points
Good Hope 73, Hanceville 67
Kmal Bell (GH): 24 points
Colton Lindsey (GH): 16 points
Weston Hancock (GH): 11 points
Tyler Cone (GH): 10 points
Zach Campbell (H): 22 points
Braxton Broad (H): 12 points
Brayden Harris (H): 10 points
Lawrence County 57, West Point 44
Jay Lamar: 33 points
Thursday, December 15
Varsity Boys
Vinemont 51, ASCTE 39
Jaxon Holcomb: 22 points
Ryan Stewart: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Vinemont 73, ASCTE 11
Maggie Burks: 14 points
Carley Stephens: 11 points
Whitney Quick: 10 points
Reagan Robinson: 10 points
Addison Holcomb: 9 points
