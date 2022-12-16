HOLLY POND — Madison Butts collected a game-high 16 points, 13 different Lady Broncos found the scoring column, and Holly Pond’s varsity girls improved to 6-7 overall (2-0 in area play) following a 68-13 victory over West End on Friday night.

The Lady Broncos outscored the road team a combined 47-3 in the second and third quarters to take full command of the matchup.

“I am proud of how the girls supported each other tonight,” Holly Pond coach Mary Hartline said. “On the court, they set their teammates up for success. And, when they weren’t on the court, they brought energy and cheered for their teammates.”

Emma Earl tallied 10 points, while Maggie Nail (nine), Jayden Persall (six), Maycie Black (five), Phoebe Jones (five), Alyssa Mitchell (four), Alana Phillips (three), Maddi Ham (three), Kamryn Tankersley (two), Ellie Burks (two), Samantha Giles (two) and Abbey Jones (one) also contributed for the Lady Broncos.

Varsity Boys

Holly Pond 71, West End 42

Blake Rickard powered the Class 2A No. 1 Broncos with a game-high 24 points, Gunnar McBee chipped in 18, and Holly Pond overcame a slow start on Friday night to breeze past the Patriots and improve to 11-2 (2-0 in area play) on the season.

The Green and White led just 17-15 after the first quarter but outscored West End 54-27 the rest of the way.

"I'm proud of the guys for getting to 2-0 in the area against a big, tough, well-coached West End team," Holly Pond coach Cory Glasscock said. "It wasn't the prettiest game at times, but in the end we did what we needed to do to win."

Kollin Brown joined his teammates in double figures with 10 points, while Sawyer Olinger, Christian Couch and Levi Farr each notched six.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, December 16

Varsity Girls

Addison 72, Meek 47

Gracie Manley: 21 points

Molly Gilbreath: 17 points

Lydia Ergle: 10 points

Hadley Butler: 9 points

Cold Springs 62, Locust Fork 42

Ella Dickerson: 24 points

Malaya Taylor: 13 points, 13 rebounds

Ella Bruer: 12 points

Cullman 58, Haleyville 16

Ava McSwain: 26 points

Arab 53, Fairview 48

Good Hope 80, Hanceville 13

Rudi Derrick (GH): 17 points

Emma Thompson (GH): 12 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points

Bailey Keef (GH): 10 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 9 points

Charly Johnson (GH): 9 points

Lawrence County 49, West Point 33

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 49, Locust Fork 48

Nic Fallin: 17 points

John Mark Smith: 12 points

Cole Bales: 11 points

* Ty Peppers scored the game-winning layup as time expired on an assist from Fallin

Cullman 83, Haleyville 42

Jake Dorough: 17 points

Evan Wilson: 12 points

Arden Crane: 12 points

Nate Zills: 12 points

Fairview 74, Arab 72

Cylas Yarbrough: 38 points

Kobe Payne: 16 points

Cade Yeager: 8 points

Antonio Gambrill: 8 points

Good Hope 73, Hanceville 67

Kmal Bell (GH): 24 points

Colton Lindsey (GH): 16 points

Weston Hancock (GH): 11 points

Tyler Cone (GH): 10 points

Zach Campbell (H): 22 points

Braxton Broad (H): 12 points

Brayden Harris (H): 10 points

Lawrence County 57, West Point 44

Jay Lamar: 33 points

Thursday, December 15

Varsity Boys

Vinemont 51, ASCTE 39

Jaxon Holcomb: 22 points

Ryan Stewart: 9 points

Varsity Girls

Vinemont 73, ASCTE 11

Maggie Burks: 14 points

Carley Stephens: 11 points

Whitney Quick: 10 points

Reagan Robinson: 10 points

Addison Holcomb: 9 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

