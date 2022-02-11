Cold Springs breezed to its second straight Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament title on Friday night, taking down Addison 62-40 and improving to 21-8 on the season.
John Mark Smith drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points, while Brody Peppers (16) and Seth Williams (10) had the other top contributions for the Eagles offensively.
"We shot the ball really well from the perimeter, and we shot the ball from the free-throw line well. That was the difference in the game,” Cold Springs coach Tim Willoughby said. "I’ve said this before, and I really mean it — but this is a team I really like. I was talking to someone tonight about intelligence levels in basketball teams. And this is just a team … they can just make adjustments in a game defensively probably as good as any team I’ve coached in ever how many years I’ve been coaching. It’s a really fun group."
Cody Bales and Tanner Kilgo each provided six points, and Cole Bales tallied two.
Cold Springs will host Aliceville next week in a sub-regional matchup — a trip to Wallace State on the line.
“I thought tonight was one of the best team performances we’ve had all year,” Smith said. “I’m proud of how much this team has grown over the past couple of months. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with this group of seniors and Coach Willoughby."
Eli Howse (13) and Justin Mather (11) were the top scorers for Addison, which dropped to 18-11 and will travel to Red Bay next week for its sub-regional clash.
See more scores from Friday below.
Varsity Boys
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament Championship
Oneonta 73, Good Hope 60
Tanner Malin: 15 points
Noah Barnette: 10 points
Colton Lindsey: 9 points
Kmal Bell: 8 points
Tyler Cone: 7 points
* Good Hope (20-10) will play at No. 7 Haleyville in the sub-regional round next week
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament Championship
Guntersville 89, Fairview 70
Landon Tweedie: 17 points
Kobe Payne: 15 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 14 points
Cade Arnold: 13 points
* Fairview (15-11) will play at Boaz in the sub-regional round next week
