Cullman had to be pleased with the way it entered the playoffs, securing a convincing win against Etowah two weeks ago.
The way the Bearcats left, however, will sting.
Cullman’s postseason was brief and disappointing as the Bearcats fell to host Gadsden City 41-24 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.
The 41 points Gadsden City (7-4) scored were the most Cullman (7-4) has allowed all season.
Cullman’s Ryan Skinner connected with Nate Zills on a pair of touchdown passes, the first coming in the second quarter after Gadsden City had taken a 20-0 lead.
Zills nailed a 47-yard field goal with 1:19 before halftime, but Gadsden City’s 76-yard touchdown pass as the first half ended gave the Titans a 27-10 halftime lead and foreshadowed an unpleasant outcome for the Bearcats.
The second touchdown pass from Skinner to Zills came on the first play of the fourth quarter and cut Cullman’s deficit to 34-17.
Skinner’s touchdown pass to Nick Holland with 56 seconds left in the game was Cullman’s final score of the season.
This was Cullman’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Narrow losses to Muscle Shoals and Decatur this season hurt the Bearcats' chances for a home playoff game.
But there were plenty of highlights throughout the season, too.
Cullman opened its year with a 13-10 win over Mars Hill, thanks to a stunning special teams touchdown on the last play of the game. The Bearcats also got a critical 35-23 win over Athens on Sept. 30 to help ensure a playoff berth.
Gadsden City will play Mountain Brook in next week’s second round.
