A Good Hope fishing duo reeled in quite a prize over the weekend.
Bre Arnold and Conner Clark were named the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Anglers of the Year following an impressive performance in the Tide Division this season.
Anglers of the Year scoring is based on the three highest showings over four tournaments.
Arnold and Clark finished fourth at Wheeler Lake last September, second at Lake Guntersville in February and third at Weiss Lake last weekend to accumulate 894 points and edge out East Limestone’s Jamison Drake and Alex Girodo (891).
The tandem will join the Tiger Division’s Anglers of the Year — Citronelle’s Triton Graham and Huntley Dees (875) — in the Bassmaster High School National Championship, scheduled for August 11-13 at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.
The Raiders’ six-man team — consisting of Arnold, Clark, Seth Loggins, Briley Mattox, Kaden Cornelius and Noah Drake — will compete in the Bassmaster High School State Championship at Lake Eufaula on June 3-4.
“It has been a dream for me to win Angler of the Year, and this tournament season has really paid off for us,” Arnold said. “We have worked extremely hard and had very good finishes. God has been by my side throughout every tournament, and He has yet to fail me. None of this would even be possible without my dad (Tim Arnold). He has spent his time coaching me, practicing with me and being extremely patient with me. He has been a phenomenal boat captain, and he never fails to put us on fish.
“I also couldn’t have done any of this without Conner. He has been a great partner throughout the season. I look forward to fishing in the state championship and the national championship. We will continue to do our absolute best and pray for great finishes."
For Clark, it’s much of the same.
“When I joined the fishing team three years ago, this was the goal — angler of the year,” he said. “It’s an honor to fish against the best high school anglers. I absolutely could have not done this without Breanna, Tim Arnold, Good Hope High School and my family. I owe a lot of credit to Blake Campbell for teaching me everything I needed to know about fishing for the past three years, sacrificing his time for me to be the best and being my best friend. For us, fishing is a family sport. I enjoy every second of it. I am excited to see what me and Breanna can do on a national level. You can bet we’ll give it all we got."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.